A STAT MedEvac helicopter responded to a three-vehicle and pedestrian accident that closed portions of Bredinsburg and Big Egypt roads this morning in Cranberry Township.
Venango County 911 said the crash was reported at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of the two roads.
Bredinsburg Road continues to be blocked off from Route 257 to Deep Hollow Road, while a section of Big Egypt Road leading to Bredinsburg Road is closed, according to Travis Rice of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department.
Rice said it was dark out when the person was hit in the crash.
Franklin state police and Community Ambulance Service also responded to the crash, 911 said.