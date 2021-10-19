A STAT MedEvac helicopter responded to a three-vehicle and pedestrian accident that closed portions of Bredinsburg and Big Egypt roads this morning in Cranberry Township.

Venango County 911 said the crash was reported at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of the two roads.

Bredinsburg Road continues to be blocked off from Route 257 to Deep Hollow Road, while a section of Big Egypt Road leading to Bredinsburg Road is closed, according to Travis Rice of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department.

Rice said it was dark out when the person was hit in the crash.

Franklin state police and Community Ambulance Service also responded to the crash, 911 said.

Local high school sports scores 10-15-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: General McLane 37, Franklin 21; Meadville 48, Oil City 0; Grove City 20, Hickory 7; Central Clarion 36, Bradford 7; Smethport 26, Keystone 6; Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6; Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0; Reynolds 47, Lakeview 27; St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6; Karns City 35, …

Local high school sports scores 10-14-21

Girls volleyball: Oil City 3, Franklin 1; Lakeview 3, Rocky Grove 2; Cranberry 3, Redbank Valley 2; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, North Clarion 0; Karns City 3, Union 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 9, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 9, Franklin 0

Autumn Leaf Crafters Day draws big crowd
Autumn Leaf Crafters Day draws big crowd

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — It was Farmers and Crafters Day on Friday at the Autumn Leaf Festival, and Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker said the day went well.

Local high school sports scores 10-8-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Warren 21, Oil City 18; Meadville 77, Franklin 0; Grove City 42, Titusville 6; Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14; Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6; DuBois 51, Moniteau 7; Karns City 41, Kane 12; Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0; Mercer 20, Lakeview 6

Local high school sports scores 10-4-21

SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Oil City 6, Keystone 1; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS SOCCER: Corry 8, Franklin 4; Erie High 11, Oil City 0; SCHOLASTIC VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Venango Catholic 0; Cranberry 3, Rocky Grove 0; Keystone 3, Oil City 0; Butler First Baptist 3, Christian Life Academy 1

Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8
Oilers, Knox run past Knights, 54-8

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

Heading into Friday night’s Region 5 rivalry football game at Franklin High School, the Knights’ coaching staff knew the one thing their team needed to do to have any chance of beating Oil City was to stop star running back Ethen Knox from having a big impact on the matchup.

Local high school sports scores 10-1-21

Football: Oil City 54, Franklin 8; Central Clarion 34, Kane 26; Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 6; Union/A-C Valley 41, Port Allegany 8; Brookville 39, Moniteau 6; St. Marys 35, Karns City 28; Grove City 32, Sharon 13; Hickory 56, Titusville 7; Maplewood 30, Seneca 8; Cochranton 14, Cambridge S…

Union to dismiss students early today due to virus
Union to dismiss students early today due to virus

Union High School will dismiss students at 11 a.m. today due to "several positive cases of Covid which have resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions," according to Superintendent John Kimmel. The high school will be operating remotely Monday, Tuesday, a…

Local high school sports scores 9-30-21

Girls volleyball: Franklin 3, Slippery Rock 1; Hickory 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Jamestown 0; Clarion 3, Karns City 0; A-C Valley 3, Redbank Valley 1; C-L 3, Keystone 1; CLA 3, Chautauqua Christian 1 Girls soccer: Warren 10, Oil City 1; Harbor Creek 8, Franklin 0 Girls tennis: Wilmington…

Parents help each other cope with cancer's toll
Parents help each other cope with cancer's toll

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

As September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, draws to a close, several parents who have lost their children to cancer are on a mission to see that their kids aren’t forgotten and to raise awareness for childhood cancer all year long.

Local high school sports scores 9-29-21

SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 6, Titusville 1; North East 18, Oil City 1; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion-Limestone 3, Franklin 0; Moniteau 3, North Clarion 0; SCHOLASTIC GIRLS TENNIS: (Doubleheader) Match #1 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0; Match #2 Oil City 5, Kennedy Catholic 0

Local high school sports scores 9-28-21

Girls volleyball: Maplewood 3, Oil City 0; Sharpsville 3, Franklin 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Cranberry 3, Keystone 1; Clarion 3, C-L 0; A-C Valley 3, Moniteau 1; CLA 3, CCSI 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 0, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 13, Franklin 0 Girls Tennis: Sharon 4, Oil City 1

Local high school sports scores 9-27-21

Girls volleyball: Union 3, Oil City 2; Franklin 3, Cranberry 2; Venango Catholic 3, Forest Area 0; Keystone 3, Redbank Valley 1 Boys soccer: Oil City 4, Corry 2; Franklin 3, Fort LeBoeuf 2 Girls tennis: Punxsutawney 4, Oil City 3

PennDOT updates Route 8 southbound detour
PennDOT updates Route 8 southbound detour

The southbound lanes of Route 8 are open from the intersection with Old Route 8 (Route 3013) to the Georgetown Road (Route 3004) exit, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80
2 die in vehicle fire on Interstate 80

  • Updated

Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 early Monday morning, during which time their vehicle caught fire, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea.

St. Petersburg/Emlenton exit closed

Interstate 80 exit 45, eastbound (Route 478: St. Petersburg/Emlenton) is closed for concrete patching. The estimated time to reopen is 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot available

HARRISBURG —The state Department of Health today announced a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be immediately available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Wildlife photography contest winners announced
Wildlife photography contest winners announced

Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.

All heroes recognized
All heroes recognized

Chaplain Sandy Lewis, chaplain of Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, led the inaugural Firefighter Memorial and Honor Service Sunday afternoon.

Oilers slip past Huskies
Oilers slip past Huskies

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

After three quarters of forgettable football, Oil City came alive when it mattered most — and on Homecoming, no less — as the Oilers scored all of their points in the fourth quarter en route to a 14-13 victory over Harbor Creek in a Region 5 thriller at the Oil Field on Friday night.

Local high school sports scores 9-24-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Franklin 23, Conneaut Area 16; Oil City 14, Harbor Creek 13; St. Marys 42, Central Clarion 39; Keystone 29, Bucktail 12; Redbank Valley 51, Brockway 0; Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41, Elk County Catholic 0; Moniteau 44, Bradford 38; Karns City 41, Brookville 7; Grove …