Help for students

As schools have moved to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns, the United Way of Venango County has opened several learning hubs in the county where students who are struggling with remote learning can go for assistance.

The hubs, which run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, are free and open to any students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

A wide range of students from kindergarten to high school have been showing up at the learning hubs at Youth Alternatives in Franklin and Oil City, said Corrina Woods, the Youth Alternatives executive director.

"There is such a need," Woods said.

Woods said United Way reached out to her to ask if Youth Alternatives would host and facilitate the hubs in several local school districts.

She added that Youth Alternatives was very glad to partner with United Way for the hubs in Franklin and Oil City as well as another one in Rocky Grove in partnership with Community Services of Venango County.

At each hub, tasks include helping children get online each morning, keeping them motivated and engaged virtually, troubleshooting, ensuring they are completing assignments, facilitating connections with teachers during office hours and other instructional supports, and being attentive to social and emotional needs, according to a press release from the United Way.

Free Wi-Fi and headphones are provided, but the children are asked to bring their own technology device.

Woods said COVID-19 protocols are followed, including checking temperatures, wearing masks and sanitizing everything.

"We can social distance the kids more here than at school," Woods said.

She added that Youth Alternatives provides snacks throughout the day for the students.

Issues that bring students to the hubs include not having internet access, help with logging in and navigating the schooling website and other tech support, as well as a need for structure and accountability or help catching up on assignments they are behind in, Woods said.

"With last year and this year some kids are regressing so badly," Woods said.

She added the biggest issue is students being behind on assignments.

"Kids aren't used to not having structure and they miss it," Daniele Lewis, the program coordinator at the Oil City hub and a certified teacher, said. "Even high school students are still learning accountability and need someone to guide them," Lewis added.

While the hub's focus is education, students are still able to socialize, especially in the afternoons during the Youth Alternatives after school program, Woods said.

Students have come back repeatedly at the Franklin and Oil City Youth Alternatives locations, said Woods, who added that the parents and grandparents who have been bringing the students to the hubs have been very supportive and appreciative.

"Originally we were planning to close the hubs over break but at Oil City, Rocky Grove and Franklin we are going to work with the kids over Christmas break to get them caught up," Woods said. "We will run the hubs until all the youth are caught up. We don't want kids to slip through the cracks."

Woods is pleased with the number of students who have come to the hubs so far, and she hopes more families take advantage of the program. She said the Rocky Grove location had 11 students its first two days and that Franklin and Oil City had 14 and nearly 20, respectively, in their first six or seven days.

Another hub in Cranberry School District at Next Steps Therapy in Seneca opened this week in partnership with the United Way. And another hub is slated to open Jan. 4 at the Boys and Girls Club in Emlenton.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

