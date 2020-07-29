The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday that fall sports will go on as scheduled unless directed otherwise by the state.
A 24-page document outlines health and safety guidelines to which all schools and participants must adhere. The document passed, 30-2, by the PIAA Board of Directors. A complete list of health and safety guidelines were not available to the media on Wednesday.
The guidelines are centered around three possible competition start dates, with the earliest being Aug. 20. Practices and heat acclimatization could start as early as Aug. 10.
For more details, see Thursday's sports page or TheDerrick.com.