Some area folks got out into the woods for a late winter, 3-mile hike on Thursday afternoon as part of a program at Oil Creek State Park.
The program, the park’s second of the year after a “Winter Wildlife” walk at the end of February, was called “Hemlocks: A Legacy,” and focused on Pennsylvania’s state tree, the Eastern hemlock, and the threats it faces.
Park environmental education specialist Ivy Kuberry led the program, which consisted of a short presentation on the trees, followed by a trail hike to a large stand of somber, majestic hemlocks.
Kuberry noted the hemlock is “really important for a lot of different reasons,” including its support of many species of wildlife, several of which need it to survive.
The tree, she said, fills an environmental niche that other species cannot, as it has the ability to grow in areas of very low light where most other trees cannot, and it provides dense shade and ground cover that provides important habitat for many species.
The trees can grow in steep ravines; in addition, it is “really good at pulling carbon out of the air” and traps it for the tree’s lifespan.
And, streams shaded by hemlock stands have “up to 300 percent more biodiversity” in life forms than other streams, she said. Brook trout, which are Pennsylvania’s state fish, are “really picky” about where they live because they need very cold water and are often found in streams shaded by hemlock boughs. “They’re one of the (fish) species we’re in the most danger of losing with the hemlocks.”
Invasive threat
Like many other native trees over the years, such as the American chestnut and the ash tree, Kuberry said the survival of the hemlock has been jeopardized by an invasive species, this one called the hemlock wooly adelgid, which kills the tree over the course of years by sucking out its starches. The presence of the tiny insect native to East Asia can be detected at this time of year by the presence of small white “fluffs” at the base of hemlock needles.
“It was found in Venango County in 2017, and we found it in the park last year, at Miller Farm,” Kuberry said. “They haven’t found it in Crawford or Mercer counties yet.
“Invasive pests are the only thing that have been able to come into Pennsylvania forests and kill entire species and genera,” she added, noting invasive issues cost billions of dollars every year, much of which falls on small municipalities and homeowners as they have to remove and replant dead trees, and there is a loss of ecological value of the land.
She said the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service are working on management strategies, such as breeding predators of the wooly adelgid, breeding adelgid-resistant hemlocks, and carefully-managed application of pesticides around individual trees of high importance, often into the soil near to a tree to avoid affecting insects that don’t feed on hemlocks.
For homeowners who have hemlocks infested with the wooly adelgid, Kuberry suggested cutting off the lower branches, which is where trees are often first infected, and burning them. “That slows it down a lot,” she said. For a larger tree that is infested in an area with many younger trees that are not, she said homeowners can cut down and burn the whole tree to avoid spread.
Other measures are watering hemlocks in a drought, which reduces stress on the tree and makes it more adelgid-resistant; keeping bird feeders away from hemlocks, as the pest is spread by birds; and not fertilizing with nitrogen-based fertilizers, which seems to increase issues with the pest, she said.
“If you have hemlock woolly adelgid on your property, you can have access to pesticides, but my personal opinion is that if you don’t have to use them, you shouldn’t,” she said. “That’s not the official view of DCNR, but that’s my view. If you do, read all the instructions and be careful — you don’t want to have much exposure to that.
“And, you can always call your local forester or the Penn State Extension. That’s a resource I think a lot of people don’t know we have.”