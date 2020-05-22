An Oil City man who served in the U.S. Army during World War II and Korea made headlines decades ago for speaking out against the U.S. military strategy in Korea.
The article in the May 5, 1951, Blizzard evening newspaper in Oil City was spied by the veteran's daughter, Joyce Schattauer, as she was clearing out some of her family's trove of photographs, letters, documents and newspaper clippings.
"I didn't know this about my dad but I thought it was worth sharing for Memorial Day," said Schattauer, a nurse.
Off to war
Donald Ahrens, son of Christy and Elva Ahrens of Oil City, attended Oil City High School but left in 1945 before graduating to enlist at age 17 in the Army. He completed basic training and was deployed to Germany and France with the Third Army at the close of World War II.
Discharged in 1947, he returned to Oil City and went to work at Oilwell Supply in Oil City's Siverly neighborhood.
On Feb. 1, 1950, Ahrens re-enlisted in the Army and spent 12 months with the famed Wolfhounds of the 27th Infantry, 25th Division, that engaged in battles known as the Pusan Permiter, Bowling Alley and Tague in Korea.
In September, Ahrens was wounded when bayoneted by a North Korean during a night attack. According to the newspaper account, Ahrens owed his life to an ammunition belt that the bayonet pierced and a "sharp-shooting buddy who shot a North Korean to death just when the red was about to bayonet" him again, noted the newspaper report.
In offering a few and limited remarks about his combat service, Ahrens told the newspaper about his platoon fighting out of an enemy trap and successfully fighting to retake a hill using grenades and rifles. Ahrens was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions in that battle.
A few months later, Ahrens was shot through the left forearm and was hospitalized in Korea and later Japan. He was shipped back to the U.S. in early spring 1951 to a hospital at Camp Pickett, Virginia.
By May, he was sent home to Oil City.
Soldier returns home
Under the headline "Korean Veteran Terms Policy of U.S. Disgusting," Ahrens told The Blizzard, "It was disgusting to watch the Reds build up their supplies and forces just over the Manchurian border and with victory so near, we were not able to do anything about it."
He said his harshest experience in Korea was "the long withdrawal from North Korea after the Chinese Communists entered the conflict just when the U.N. victory appeared so near."
"At the start of that withdrawal, we walked for four days and four nights with little rest in very cold weather. ... We fought all night and held out until dawn when we received air support. We suffered heavy casualties," Ahrens told the reporter.
Ahrens said he believed the withdrawal would not have been so disastrous if U.S. airmen had been allowed to bomb across the Manchurian border.
The veteran, discharged as a sergeant in February 1953, earned the Army Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and campaign ribbons. He returned to his job at Oilwell Supply.
He and his wife, Colleen Smith Ahrens, lived on Colbert Avenue and raised five children. He died in 1991.
"I always say my dad was who John Wayne played in the movies," said Schattauer. "He talked very little about his service but he would tell us that going to war educates you on how to be strong. There are some things about his service - he didn't like loud noises or fireworks and if he took me on a walk in the woods we would walk quietly with my dad telling me to 'step over the log' - that he shared. He would tell us that his military service made him."