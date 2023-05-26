Visitors to Franklin Area High School this semester might have caught glimpse of a knightly group on patrol — not in shining armor, but in black polo shirts emblazoned with the words “Honorable Knights.”
The mission of the volunteers with the Honorable Knights program, which officially started at the beginning of February, is to build a connection between the community and the school by mentoring students; monitoring them in the cafeteria, hallways and buses; and promoting a culture of positive behavior.
“We make sure we tell the students we’re not here for discipline, we’re here to be advocates,” said Honorable Knight Denise Jones, who worked for Venango County for 40 years. “Sometimes, we just walk the halls; sometimes, the teachers invite us into their classrooms.”
Lou Slautterback, another Honorable Knight and former Franklin Area School District teacher, said, “We all bring different things to the table. I just come in and do my best to encourage as many kids as I can.”
The Honorable Knights build relationships with the students as they serve as positive role models, and they also help with the district’s Positive Behavior Support Program, which uses the acronym “HONOR” to describe the positive behavior traits “Helpful, Orderly, Noble, Ownership and Respectful.”
Because they are not there to discipline students, the volunteers say kids often feel comfortable opening up to them in a way they usually don’t at school.
“I’m not a teacher, not an administrator, not a family member, I’m a friend,” said Honorable Knight Beverly Lawrence, who is a retired accountant and office manager.
How it began
The program had its inception after members of the district’s community engagement committee traveled to Erie to see a group called the Blue-Coats, retired community members who served as role models and volunteers in schools there. The panel was so impressed with the group that they wanted to bring it to Franklin.
The community engagement committee, chaired by school board member and current Honorable Knight Ron Richburg, was formed in November 2021 to address racism-related issues in the school district that had been discussed at several school board meetings.
“This was really because of school board, because of parents and community members coming to the school board and saying, ‘We’re not gonna let this go, we’ve got to do something,’” Jones said.
Lawrence said Superintendent Eugene Thomas “made it happen” and took action on the issue when he came to the district last year.
As part of their larger role to support students and help promote a positive culture in the school overall, Honorable Knight Scott Walters said the Knights have the opportunity to “be part of the solution.” Walters currently coaches seventh- and eighth-grade basketball at the high school.
Lawrence said for many students who are people of color, it helps simply to see people in the school who look like them.
“I think one of the interesting things is how many biracial students we have here. It’s a very diverse makeup of students,” she said. “Students come up to me because, they say, ‘You look like me.’”
The volunteers noted while biracial students are often the ones who are bullied, bullying goes beyond race.
“Kids can be cruel regardless of the issue,” Slautterback said. “They crucify each other on social media.”
Richburg said parents tell him that the Knights have helped students in situations in which they didn’t feel they could go elsewhere, such as to a teacher, for help.
The volunteers also emphasized they are there to support teachers as well as students, and build trust between the two. “We need teachers to feel we’re here for their help as much as the students, and they’re doing a great job,” Walters said.
He said the administration at the Franklin School District has been “outstanding” and really seeks to know the history of their students and what they are carrying with them when they come to school.
“Often, these kids have a tough background,” Slautterback said.
Walters noted he was “thoroughly impressed” with the students’ behavior overall in the schools, and said they were generally respectful. “I don’t hear any screaming and hollering at teachers.”
Student response
The students have been responding well to the volunteers’ outreach.
“A perfect example is when I first came, nobody said hello,” Lawrence recalled. “They never spoke to me, they looked down. So when I came in, I just said hello to every student I met. And sure enough, when they see me, now they say hello.”
Honorable Knight Jim Johnson, who also is a Franklin City councilman, said toward the beginning of the program, a student asked him why he was there. “I said, ‘I’m here for bullying.’ He went over to get his lunch, and later he came back with his tray and said, ‘I’ve been bullied. Can I sit with you?’”
Some Knights have gone to reading classes to help children read, and others shared stories of students’ grades going up after connecting with and being encouraged by volunteers.
“All we know is, one-on-one, we have an impact on the kids,” Lawrence said.
The principals said they feel the program is going well.
“They’re a very enthusiastic group of volunteers,” high school co-principal K.C. Miller said. “The students accept them and are comfortable.”
He said several of them have expressed interest in mentoring individual students in the future through the district’s Check and Connect program.
“It’s a diverse group that brings a lot of different perspectives into the school,” high school co-principal Tom Holoman said. “I think it’s making an impact. I see the students interacting with them and sitting down with them at the lunch tables.”
Miller noted “kids having just one relationship with a nonfamily member or adult is the number-one research-based factor in resilience as adults.”
Program expansion
After the success of the Honorable Knights at the high school, the district is planning to expand the program into the elementary schools next year.
The Knights are hopeful that if that happens, it might help to stop issues, such as racism, before they start.
“It’s good to be in the high school, but the younger we can go, maybe we can stop that before they move up here,” Walters said. Many of the elementary school students “don’t see as many biracial kids, and they aren’t used to it.”
Lawrence said, “It’s about acceptance. No one can understand what it’s like to be disliked or ridiculed for the color of your skin if you’re not a person of color. It’s trying to change learned behavior. We have to learn to get along.”
Jones said the schools already work on that through their clubs, such as the diversity clubs that meet every week.
“It’s a good program, period,” Slautterback said.
Walters said one of the great things about the program is volunteers have freedom to come in when they have time. “You can just come in for an hour.”
The volunteers come from various backgrounds, both in and out of schools.
“It’s important for people to understand, you don’t need to be a teacher, you just need to come in and be welcoming,” Jones said.
Lawrence said, “All you have to be is to love children. It’s little regular things like saying hello, having a smile on your face.”
She said anyone interested in joining the Honorable Knights should call the district office at 814-432-2121, ext. 1110. Volunteers must be residents of the school district and have state clearances, but other than that, “the only other requirement is a willing heart.”