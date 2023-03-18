Hope 21's A Dress for You event is back this year

Dresses of every size, hue and style, along with accessories like shoes, jewelry and clutch purses, filled the Hope 21 boutique in the National Transit Building in Oil City on Friday evening as the ministry kicked of its second A Dress For You event.
Music filled the air as volunteers finished up last-minute tasks.
Nearly 550 formal dresses were donated this year, Hope 21 director Lisa Swartz said. A dozen volunteers helped set up for the dress giveaway, she added.
The event draws girls looking for dresses and accessories for prom, the Starlight Ball, weddings or other special occasions, Swartz said.
“We are so excited. This is the second annual dress event and we want to keep doing this,” Swartz said, adding that there was a very large turnout last year and they are hoping for a great crowd again.
Swartz said a number of area businesses and non-profits have sponsored the event and helped out in various ways, including donating prizes for drawings and hosting drop off boxes for donations. She said she will draw names from each school district for the prizes.
“I appreciate the support. It has been unreal. Everyone in this community wants to help and support this,” Swartz said.
Hope 21’s first A Dress For You last year attracted big crowds of girls looking for formal dresses, shoes and other accessories for free, with no strings attached.
About 500 dresses were given away last year.
Hope 21 Ministry is located on the third floor of the Transit Building, and the ministry has been providing free clothes, shoes and fellowship for the past six years.
The ministry’s last event in the Transit Building is the A Dress For You giveaway as the boutique is looking for a new location and will be temporarily closed until one is found, Swartz said.
The giveaway continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Transit Building.