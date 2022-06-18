Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament

Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.

About 900 archers from across the country are here, some from as far away as Florida and northern Michigan. Canada is represented as well.

“It’s the IMO second leg; I wouldn’t miss it,” said archer Darrin Christenberry, who traveled from Spencer, Indiana, for the weekend. Christenberry said he has been involved with archery for 28 years.

The championship had a festive atmosphere on Friday, with food and archery supply vendors lining one of the lanes at the park. Children were running through the grass, and the woods rang with the sound of whizzing arrows.

3D animal targets set at varying distances from the shooting point were located across the park. Archers must complete 40 targets over the course of the weekend before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Two practice ranges were also set up with targets at known and unknown distances.

This is the fifth year the second leg of the tournament has been held at Two Mile.

The location was suggested by coordinator Tom Prody and has proven to be popular among archers. One archer said he prefers this shoot to the first leg of the championship, which was held last month in Pipestem, West Virginia.

The third leg will be held from July 14-17, at Nelsonville, Ohio.

The top 30 scorers from each class will qualify to compete in the Rinehart/IBO World Championship in August.

Kinzy Brown, 13, traveled with her family from Inwood, West Virginia, for the tournament. She said she practices archery nearly every day.

“I have a surgery on my ankle at the end of the summer, so I’m trying to get in as much archery as I can,” said Brown.

Two Mile Run park manager Luke Kauffman said nearly all the campsites at the park were full.

“There will probably be a couple primitive sites left, but everything else is full,” Kauffman said Friday. There are about 70 campsites, he added.

Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Jodi Lewis said hotels and motels in the area are well-filled as well this weekend.

A defense shootoff is planned this evening that includes a $2,000 cash prize. A future bowhunters shoot will be held at 4 p.m. today for children eight and younger.

The pro shootoff will be held Sunday around noon, followed by the announcement of the top shooters.

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.

