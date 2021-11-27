Hunters were busy Friday as they headed to their camps, staked out their favorite spots and bought the supplies they need for today’s first day of firearms deer season.

This year marks the third time hunters can start their quest for a deer on a Saturday, and the season continues Sunday, providing a full weekend to be afield for many who are off from work or school.

Lots of hunters were lined up Friday at Long Shot Arms and Ammo in Hawthorn to buy licenses and other things.

The parking lot was full, and store employee Jeremy Reitz said “you would think we were having a Black Friday sale.”

“We have had a lot of local guys coming into the store and quite a few who are on their way to camp,” he said.

“It has been like this for a couple of weeks now,” said store manager Scott Keen. “A lot of people are coming in looking for ammo and that is still in short supply.”

Reitz said hunters are dropping by for various items.

“Sometimes they get their rifle out and realize they need something else,” he said. “People are buying boots, hand warmers and scopes.”

Keen believes the store is busier than it ever has been because the business is becoming better known.

“It doesn’t hurt that we are located on a major highway (Route 28) leading to some good hunting areas,” he said.

Reitz said he has seen some outstanding bucks this year.

“I haven’t had a chance to go out myself but I have seen pictures people have taken with their cell phones and trail cams and there are some big bucks out there,” Reitz said.

Garret Bowser of Emlenton has been scouting deer for a few weeks.

“We went spotting and we’ve seen some big deer,” he said.

Consistently finding deer means first finding the food they’re keying on. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says there seems to be plenty of that available this year in lots of places.

Game Commission foresters, land managers and other field staff report that “soft mast” — apples, crabapples, hawthorn, black cherries and many berry-producing shrubs — are available in abundance across many areas of the state.

“Many areas report the best crop of apples in years,” said David J. Gustafson, chief of the Game Commission’s Forestry Division.

Supplies of “hard mast” look good, too.

Gustafson said white oak and chestnut oak acorns are abundant and widespread everywhere except for where gypsy moth defoliation was an issue this spring.

In those areas, the white oak group acorn crop is almost nonexistent.

Hunters harvested an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 seasons. That was 12 percent higher than the 2019-20 harvest of 389,431 and the highest harvest in 15 years.

Antlered deer were a large part of that as hunters took 174,780 bucks last year. That was up from 163,240 in 2019-20 and 147,750 in 2018-19, and the most ever in the antler restrictions era.

Two-thirds of those bucks were mature animals at least 2.5 years old, too.

Deer season runs through Saturday, Dec. 11, closing only on Sunday, Dec. 5. The former traditional opening day of the Monday after Thanksgiving is the third day of the season this year.

Hunters with the proper licenses can harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer at any time throughout the season anywhere in the state.

That’s a change from last year, when just 10 wildlife management units allowed concurrent buck and doe hunting.

The Game Commission has also made it possible this year for hunters willing to use antlerless tags to get more of them if the allocation hasn’t been sold out. The commission adopted a regulation change allowing hunters to hold up to six antlerless licenses at a time, up from three previously.

That’s designed to give hunters desiring to take deer the opportunity to do so, and maybe even let last-minute license buyers get in on the action.

At least that is what the long line of potential hunters hoped Friday at Long Arm.

“Sometimes the guys just forget or they get together with a buddy or a relative and decide at the last minute to go,” said Reitz. “If the weather is good, it should be a good harvest.”

The forecast looks pretty good for the hunters as today is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s, then about an inch or two of snow is predicted tonight, Sunday and Monday.

Randy Bartley, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Coming Monday: Supply chain's effect

Although the price of meat has substantially gone up during the national supply-chain problem, local businesses that sell beef, pork and poultry tell the newspaper that consumption hasn't gone down.

Free

Coming tomorrow: Leadership Venango

During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.  

+3
Fund for OCHS students will honor editor's legacy
Free

Fund for OCHS students will honor editor's legacy

  • By MARK OLIVER City editor

Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.

+3
Panthers have fun in mud
Free

Panthers have fun in mud

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WEST SUNBURY — Five minutes into Friday night’s District 9 Football League crossover contest between Keystone and homestanding Moniteau, the players’ numbers were barely visible due to the mud and chewed up turf that resulted from a nearly all-day rain.

Free

Update: Route 308 reopens, Route 208 partially closed

  • Updated

Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Urgent need for blood donors
Free

Urgent need for blood donors

  • From staff reports

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

+3
Penn Highlands opens center in Clarion
Free

Penn Highlands opens center in Clarion

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The new Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Building in Clarion officially opened Monday, and the $6.5 million facility near the Clarion Mall offers a wide range of services to area residents.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-22-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Butler 60, Franklin 8; Keystone 48, Elk County Catholic 20; Redbank Valley 28, Union/A-C Valley 6; Central Clarion 21, DuBois 10; Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8; Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0; Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7; Karns City 55, Bradford 8; Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13

Free

Route 8 project enters final phase

The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.

+4
Trunk found in Clarion County contains artwork of Oil City woman
Free

Trunk found in Clarion County contains artwork of Oil City woman

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

SLIGO — While cleaning out a garage in Clarion County, Don Keene, who operates a scrap metal business in Sligo, came across a large, old trunk filled with artwork and notebooks spanning the life and artistic development of a woman who called Oil City home.

Free

Local high school sports scores 10-21-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Cranberry 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0; Moniteau 3, Forest Area 0