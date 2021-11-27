Hunters were busy Friday as they headed to their camps, staked out their favorite spots and bought the supplies they need for today’s first day of firearms deer season.
This year marks the third time hunters can start their quest for a deer on a Saturday, and the season continues Sunday, providing a full weekend to be afield for many who are off from work or school.
Lots of hunters were lined up Friday at Long Shot Arms and Ammo in Hawthorn to buy licenses and other things.
The parking lot was full, and store employee Jeremy Reitz said “you would think we were having a Black Friday sale.”
“We have had a lot of local guys coming into the store and quite a few who are on their way to camp,” he said.
“It has been like this for a couple of weeks now,” said store manager Scott Keen. “A lot of people are coming in looking for ammo and that is still in short supply.”
Reitz said hunters are dropping by for various items.
“Sometimes they get their rifle out and realize they need something else,” he said. “People are buying boots, hand warmers and scopes.”
Keen believes the store is busier than it ever has been because the business is becoming better known.
“It doesn’t hurt that we are located on a major highway (Route 28) leading to some good hunting areas,” he said.
Reitz said he has seen some outstanding bucks this year.
“I haven’t had a chance to go out myself but I have seen pictures people have taken with their cell phones and trail cams and there are some big bucks out there,” Reitz said.
Garret Bowser of Emlenton has been scouting deer for a few weeks.
“We went spotting and we’ve seen some big deer,” he said.
Consistently finding deer means first finding the food they’re keying on. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says there seems to be plenty of that available this year in lots of places.
Game Commission foresters, land managers and other field staff report that “soft mast” — apples, crabapples, hawthorn, black cherries and many berry-producing shrubs — are available in abundance across many areas of the state.
“Many areas report the best crop of apples in years,” said David J. Gustafson, chief of the Game Commission’s Forestry Division.
Supplies of “hard mast” look good, too.
Gustafson said white oak and chestnut oak acorns are abundant and widespread everywhere except for where gypsy moth defoliation was an issue this spring.
In those areas, the white oak group acorn crop is almost nonexistent.
Hunters harvested an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 seasons. That was 12 percent higher than the 2019-20 harvest of 389,431 and the highest harvest in 15 years.
Antlered deer were a large part of that as hunters took 174,780 bucks last year. That was up from 163,240 in 2019-20 and 147,750 in 2018-19, and the most ever in the antler restrictions era.
Two-thirds of those bucks were mature animals at least 2.5 years old, too.
Deer season runs through Saturday, Dec. 11, closing only on Sunday, Dec. 5. The former traditional opening day of the Monday after Thanksgiving is the third day of the season this year.
Hunters with the proper licenses can harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer at any time throughout the season anywhere in the state.
That’s a change from last year, when just 10 wildlife management units allowed concurrent buck and doe hunting.
The Game Commission has also made it possible this year for hunters willing to use antlerless tags to get more of them if the allocation hasn’t been sold out. The commission adopted a regulation change allowing hunters to hold up to six antlerless licenses at a time, up from three previously.
That’s designed to give hunters desiring to take deer the opportunity to do so, and maybe even let last-minute license buyers get in on the action.
At least that is what the long line of potential hunters hoped Friday at Long Arm.
“Sometimes the guys just forget or they get together with a buddy or a relative and decide at the last minute to go,” said Reitz. “If the weather is good, it should be a good harvest.”
The forecast looks pretty good for the hunters as today is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s, then about an inch or two of snow is predicted tonight, Sunday and Monday.