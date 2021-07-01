In Remembrance: Remembering Those We Lost in June

Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, died June 1, 2021.
David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin, died June 1, 2021.
Norma Grace Karg Zacherl, 95, of Oil City, died June 2, 2021.
Philbert C. "Phil" Dietrich, 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Michigan and Westview, Pa., died June 2, 2021.
Elizabeth M. Neely, 99, formerly of Knox, died June 4, 2021.
Robert "Bob" William Lawrence, 79, of Oil City, died June 4, 2021.
Barbara Anne Mason, 62, of Oil City, died June 4, 2021.
Daniel J. "Huck" Miller, Sr., 66, of Polk, died June 5, 2021.
Anne Elizabeth Neely, 99, died June 4, 2021.
Lawrence "Sam" Salsgiver, 74, of Leeper, died June 5, 2021.
The Reverend Paul A. Schill, 93, died June 3, 2021.
Michael "Mike" Allen Slater, 74, of DuBois, died June 2, 2021.
Bonnie Lou Sweitzer, 83, of Clarion, died June 5, 2021.
Charles B. Crone, 82, of Knox, died June 6, 2021.
Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died June 7, 2021.
William T. “Butch” Wiser, 78, of Sligo, died June 7, 2021.
Diane R. Gilson, 82, of Summit Township, died June 5, 2021.
Sally Ann Wyant-Clark, 74, of Oil City, died June 6, 2021.
Louis Augustine Charest "Diamond Lou" died June 3, 2021.
Frederick W. Foster, 69, of Clarion, died June 8, 2021.
Elizabeth Louise (McEntire) Kiser, 91, of Clarion, died June 8, 2021.
Vickie L. Morris, 66, of Oil City, died June 7, 2021.
Alice L. Spence, 98, of Titusville, died June 7, 2021.
William J. Sundo, 67, of Oil City, died June 8, 2021.
Jerry L. "Dink" Turner, 66, of Titusville, died June 7, 2021.
Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, of Franklin, died June 7, 2021.
Nancy C. Knapp, of Clarion, died June 4, 2021.
Mary Joanne "Jo" Petulla, 83, of Lady Lake, Florida, died June 9, 2021.
James A. Bartley, 79, of West Monterey, Parker, died June 11, 2021.
Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab, 78, of Salem, Virginia, formerly of Oil City, died June 7, 2021.
Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, of Franklin, died June 11, 2021.
Dolores Hastings, 79, of Cochranton, died June 12, 2021.
Everett L. Kerns, 88, of Tionesta, died June 12, 2021.
Robert I. Moore, 90, of New Bethlehem, died June 11, 2021.
Robert J. Stahlman, 80, of New Bethlehem, died June 13, 2021.
Richard Vernesoni, 82, of Meadville, formerly of New Bethlehem, died June 13, 2021.
Larry K. Dent, 72, of Oil City, died June 13, 2021.
Dora "Pat" Ann (nee Young) Hiles, 85, formerly of Rimersburg, died June 12, 2021.
Christine Holly Johnson, 63, of Titusville, died June 13, 2021.
Esther J. "Et" Lewis, 93, of Shippenville, died June 12, 2021.
Bonnie Jeanne (Shreffler) Ritner, 82, of Cranberry, died June 11, 2021.
Martha Grace 'Martie' Allen-Olszanski, of New Bethlehem, died June 14, 2021.
Reverend Robert I. Moore died June 11, 2021.
Robert A. Everett, 60, of Pittsburgh/Beechview, formerly of Clarion, died June 13, 2021.
Mary Jane Fina Kinosian, 93, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., died June 13, 2021.
Patricia J. "Patti" Thompson, 60, of Oil City, died June 13, 2021.
Neil F. Polumbo, Sr., 94, of Tionesta, formerly of Hazleton, died June 15, 2021.
Nancy L. Rhoades, 77, of Franklin, died June 16, 2021.
Robert L. Flinchbaugh, 80, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died June 18, 2021.
Jay Master, 81, of Rocky Grove, died June 17, 2021.
Cornelia "Connie" G. Smail, 82, of Shippenville, died June 17, 2021.
James S. Rila, 90, of Franklin, died June 19, 2021.
Charles "Chuck" Thoma died June 18, 2021.
Maureen "Peach" Clark, 82, of Monroeville, formerly of Clarion, died June 18, 2021.
Richelle B. "Ricci" Aaron, 42, of Summerville, died June 20, 2021.
Mary Ann Bedick died June 17, 2021.
Jerry L. Best, 72, of Clarion, died June 21, 2021.
Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman, 88, of Shippenville, formerly of Coal Hill, died June 20, 2021.
Betty E. McKisson, 84, of Fisher, died June 20, 2021.
Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, died June 21, 2021.
Mark F. Rathfon, 64, of Clarion, died June 20, 2021.
Marian Louise Rodgers, 94, of Oil City, died June 22, 2021.
Lynda Diane Young, 68, of Shippenville, died June 20, 2021.
Kay L. Zerbe, 73, of Knox, died June 21, 2021.
William C. Barrett, 85 of Shippenville, died June 23, 2021.
Ruth R. Clark, 100, of Rimersburg, died June 22, 2021.
Donald L. Johnson, 83, of Franklin, died June 22, 2021.
Regina Isabella Kurtzhals, 87, of Midlothian, Va., died June 16, 2021.
Samuel E. Paup, 61, of Venus, died June 22, 2021.
Mark E. Rummel, 63, of Sligo, died June 23, 2021.
Charles E. Fetterolf, 87, of Utica, died June 23, 2021.
Edward J. Groner, 87, of Clarion, died June 24, 2021.
Raymond Leroy Lantz, 93, of Franklin, died June 24, 2021.
Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, died June 23, 2021.
Yetta J. McHenry, 92, of Richland Township, died June 28, 2021.
Dixie Lee Tustin, 83, of Rimersburg, died June 28, 2021.
Kenneth E. Rumbarger, 82, of Moore Haven, Fla., died June 23, 2021.
Donna J. McDonough, 77, of Cheswick, died June 27, 2021.
Kay Sharon (Schrecengost) Dunkle died June 29, 2021.
Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, died June 28, 2021.
