In Remembrance: Remembering Those We Lost in June

Jonathan Winfield Lewis, 60, of Clarion, died June 1, 2020.
Elizabeth "Betty" Fischer Martin, 93, of Titusville, died June 2, 2020.
Darlene Judith Kasper Noble, 70, of Sligo, died June 1, 2020.
Robert Wayne Levis, 66, of Knox, died June, 1, 2020.
Brenda Stover Lipko, 62, died June 2, 2020.
Mary Elena Simmons, 73, of Seneca, died June 2, 2020.
Mary E. McFarland, 85, of Warren, died June 1, 2020.
Timothy "Tim" J. Moyer, 74, of Franklin, died June 4, 2020.
Robin (Welton) Neumann, 58, of Bolton Landing, New York, died June 2, 2020.
John N. Huff, Jr., 87, of Franklin, died June 2, 2020.
Kathleen Baker, 74, of Franklin, died June 2, 2020.
Josephine M. Fink, 76, of Titusville, died June 5, 2020.
Irma Jean Hartle, 69, of Knox, died June 5, 2020.
William L. "Bill" Gregory, 72, of Franklin, died June 5, 2020.
Ruben L. Horne, 91, died June 4, 2020.
Patrick J. "Lefty" Hynes, 89, of Titusville, died June 5, 2020.
Dorothy Ruth Lalley, 90, of Seneca, died June 6, 2020.
Lois J. Sherry, 90, of Kittanning, formerly of Distant, died June 6, 2020.
Ian Douglas Jordan, 37, of Franklin, died June 5, 2020.
Betty P. Lutz, 95, of Clarion, died June 7, 2020.
Gretchen Christine Thomas Roach died June 6, 2020.
Elizabeth Betty Scott Hanson Walker, 88, of Clarion, died June 7, 2020.
Ernest Joseph Champion, 72, of Fisher, died June 4, 2020.
Ruby N. Baker, 88, of Emlenton, formerly of Clarion, died June 9, 2020.
David C. Eakin, 75, of Knox, died June 7, 2020.
Richard W. "Dickie" Stahlman, Jr., 76, of Tionesta, formerly of Warren, died June 9, 2020.
Shirley Ann Woolslayer, 81, of Knox, died June 8, 2020.
Lee G. Detar, Jr., 93, of Oil City, died June 9, 2020.
Thomas Alexander Foreman, formerly of Tionesta, died June 9, 2020.
Malcom G. "Mack" Heasley, 78, of Tionesta, died June 10, 2020.
Dennis S. Lavery, 73, of Oil City, died June 10, 2020.
Dixie Thomas Marvin, 82, of Chatham, Virginia, died June 8, 2020.
Fred McIlhattan, 75, of Knox, died June 10, 2020.
Margaret L. Stiglitz, 77, of Clarion, died June 10, 2020.
James Elmer Carrier, 91, of Montague, California, died June 4, 2020.
L. Arlene Newell Hepner, 95, of Butler, died June 9, 2020.
Shawn E. Horne, 49, of Center Township, Butler County, formerly of Oil City, died June 9, 2020.
Richard K. "Dick" Simpson, 67, of Sligo, died June 10, 2020.
Mary Beth White, 50, of Franklin, died June 10, 2020.
Anne Scalese died May 27, 2020.
Olive Baker, 102, of Orchard Manor, formerly of Emlenton, died June 11, 2020.
Shirley A. (Manson) Bickel, 85, of Erie, died June 10, 2020.
Denny V. Blair, 71, of Emlenton, died June 11, 2020.
Dennis James Cochran, 64, of Knox, died June 12, 2020.
John A. Coffy, 66, of Knox, formerly of Pittsburgh, died June 10, 2020.
Phyllis M. Shelby, 97, of Oil City, died June 10, 2020.
Beverly A. Thompson, 63, of Knox, died June 10, 2020.
Joyce Elaine (Crisman) Lockhart, 78, died June 10, 2020.
Amos Glenn Walker, 96, of Clarion, died June 13, 2020.
Betty Lou Cramer, 75, of Franklin, died June 14, 2020.
Rhonda S. Yount, 59, of New Bethlehem, died June 13, 2020.
Larry James Benetti, 85, of Knox, died June 14, 2020.
Pauline Wolbert Miller died June 10, 2020.
Debra S. Snyder, 65, of Utica, died June 14, 2020.
Benjamin John Strickenberger, 81, of Oil City, died June 14, 2020.
Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling died June 15, 2020.
Sister Anne McGreevy, OSB, 88, died June 13, 2020.
Norma Jane Lalley Kay, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died June 10, 2020.
Stanley R. Rodgers, 65, of Franklin, died June 15, 2020.
Russell U. Swartz, 69, of Corsica, died June 16, 2020.
Dale Edsel Williams, 93, of Erie, died June 9, 2020.
Donald F. "Red" Snyder, 71, of Lucinda, died June 16, 2020.
Terry Lee Wentling died June 16, 2020.
Bonnie Green, 56, of Franklin, died June 16, 2020.
Susan Christine Barger, 78, of Rimersburg, died June 17, 2020.
Doris R. Hays, 95, of Clarion, died June 18, 2020.
Michael E. Hoover, 63, of Oil City, died June 10, 2020.
John P. Madden, Jr. died June 17, 2020.
Kyle (Culbertson) Skarada died June 18, 2020.
Thomas "Tom" E. Manross, 67, of Franklin, died June 18, 2020.
Ellen A. Martin, 81, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Franklin, died June 13, 2020.
Linda Ann Savage, 68, of Emlenton, died June 17, 2020.
David R. Gravatt, 55, of Warren, Ohio, died June 20, 2020.
Philip G. Hedrick, 60, of Helen Furnace, died June 20, 2020.
Richard Alan Slaughenhoupt Sr., 89, of Perryville, Parker, died June 20, 2020.
Jesse R. Copenhaver, 86, of Shippenville, died June 21, 2020.
Jude "Judd" Lukasiak, 71, of Georgia, died June 20, 2020.
Margaret Sherman (Havens) Durrua Johnson, 103, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died June 5, 2020.
David Edward "Smitty" Smith, of Tionesta, died June 21, 2020.
Donald L. "Larry" Wolford, 83, of Franklin, died June 16, 2020.
Sherry Elaine Wynkoop, 73, of Knox, died June 23, 2020.
Tracie L. Uzelac Kalkhof, 53, of Summerville, died June 23, 2020.
Sally Jean Britt, 71, of Rouseville, died June 24, 2020.
Cora Ann MacKinlay, 17, of Rimersburg, died June 24, 2020.
Marianne Hall, 90, of Cooperstown, died June 24, 2020.
David Allen Bridge Sr., 80, of Oil City, died June 23, 2020.
Harrison E. Best, 74, of Knox, died June 28, 2020.
Margaret A. "Peg" Billingsley died June 27, 2020.
Suellen K. Exley, 73, of Lemont, Centre County, formerly of Knox, died June 26, 2020.
Crystal Ann Fitzgerald died June 27, 2020.
"Kathy" Thelma Myers, 70 , of Sligo, died June 27, 2020.
Joan "Rusty" M. Pokay, 86, of Oil City, died June 28, 2020.
Patricia "Pat" J. McFarland, 73, of Polk, died June 28, 2020.
Ann Carone Diamond Waychoff, 66, of Titusville, died June 28, 2020.
