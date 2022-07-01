In Remembrance: Remembering Those We Lost in June

Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda, died June 2, 2022.
Mary E. Bean, 72, of Oil City, died June 2, 2022.
Eva Jane Whitton Carson, 91, of Tionesta, died June 1, 2022.
Shirley J. King, 85, died June 2, 2022.
Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died June 2, 2022.
John L. “Jack” Baker, 77, of Oil City, died June 2, 2022.
Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, died June 3, 2022.
Joseph Alvin Ritts, 95, of Mount Jewett, formerly of Salem Township, died June 3, 2022.
Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, of Franklin, died June 2, 2022.
Dale R. Dunlap, 52, of Darlington, died June 1, 2022.
James R. “Willie” Williamson, 73, of Kane, formerly of Clarion, died June 4, 2022.
William W. “Bill” Hunter, 59, of Oil City, died June 4, 2022.
Carol “Cricket” L. Cross, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Rimersburg, died June 4, 2022.
Rendale D. McCanna, 75, of Clarendon, died June 5, 2022.
Ernest L. Dunkel, 97, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Oil City, died June 4, 2022.
Donald Gale Hicks, 65, of Titusville, died June 5, 2022.
Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, died June 5, 2022.
Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, 73, of President Township, died June 4, 2022.
Randy Stoneback, 62, of Strattanville, died June 4, 2022.
Judy M. McQuiston, 79, of Jackson Township, died June 7, 2022.
Mary L. Winger, 86, of Oil City, died June 8, 2022.
Timothy D. Stempin, 69, of Franklin, died June 7, 2022.
Christina J. S. “Chris” (Sporer) Barletta, 56, died June 6, 2022.
Donald Wallace Texter died June 7, 2022.
Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, died June 3, 2022.
Roseann Bruno Gibbons, 89, of Franklin, died June 8, 2022.
Paul E. “Bones” Gibbons, 93, of Franklin, died June 7, 2022.
James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died June 8, 2022.
Shirley W. Grinder, 92, of New Bethlehem, died June 9, 2022.
Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, died June 8, 2022.
Mary Louise Beichner, of Oil City, died June 10, 2022.
Virginia M. Stover, 92, of Oil City, died June 10, 2022.
Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, died June 10, 2022.
James Harry “Jim” McElroy, 86, of Oil City, died June 11, 2022.
Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake, formerly of Meadville, died June 11, 2022.
Major Marjorie E. Miller, 92, of Ephrata, died June 4, 2022.
Gregory Scott Daum, 60, of Oil City, died June 13, 2022.
Lewis “Lew” Gene Rodgers, Jr., 55, of Seneca, died June 12, 2022.
Frank Richard Black, 73, of Sligo, died June 13, 2022.
Barbara Jean “Jeannie” McAninch, 80, of Erie, died June 13, 2022.
Louis Van Clair Thompson, Jr., 66, of Stafford, Va., formerly of Tylersburg, died June 13, 2022.
Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Miller, 92, died June 13, 2022.
Michael T. Townsend, 56, of Rimersburg, died June 15, 2022.
Robert R. Burns, Jr., 67, of Oil City, died June 14, 2022.
Edward Elliott, 99, of Marianne, died June 15, 2022.
Phyllis Fay Grosch, 85, of Damascus, Md., formerly of Knox, died June 13, 2022.
Diane Sue Strotman, 84, of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Knox, died June 15, 2022.
Elaine L. Clifton-McClintock, 81, of Oil City, died June 16, 2022.
Zane L. Hoffman, 97, of Nectarine, died June 14, 2022.
Geraldine Hines, 79, of Cooperstown, died June 15, 2022.
Leo Joseph “Bud” Strickenberger, formerly of Oil City and Reno, died June 15, 2022.
Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox, died June 15, 2022.
George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, died June 14, 2022.
Charles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, died June 16, 2022.
Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville, died June 15, 2022.
Dona G. Dennis, 87, of Harrisville, died June 18, 2022.
Grace Eleanor Remaley, 95, of Cranberry, died June 18, 2022.
David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, died June 17, 2022.
Samuel Thomas Frantz, Jr., 55, of Kennerdell, died June 18, 2022.
Arline J. Lang, 85, of Franklin, died June 17, 2022.
Paul Hale, 88, of Franklin, died June 12, 2022.
Kevin Leigh Porter, 66, of Rocky Grove, died June 21, 2022.
Russell J. Smerkar, 75, of Lake Lucy, died June 21, 2022.
Patricia E. “Patty” Russell, 89, of Emlenton, died June 22, 2022.
Mary R. Strawbridge, 85, of Oil City, died June 21, 2022.
Michel R. Horrobin died June 22, 2022.
Elaine J. Dalmaso, 78, died June 19, 2022.
Samuel Arthur Saeli, 81, died June 22, 2022.
Ruby E. Summerville, 98, of Strattanville, died June 25, 2022.
James “Jim” C. McCutcheon, 64, of Franklin, died June 22, 2022.
Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens died June 24, 2022.
Terry “Ted” Knight, 72, of Knox, died June 27, 2022.
Dale Smith, 88, of Hermitage, died June 23, 2022.
Patrick James Marron, 41, of West Sunbury, died June 25, 2022.
Timothy Joel Sheatz, 59, of Ninevah, died June 26, 2022.
Larry Nelson Young, Sr., 85, of Cranberry, died June 26, 2022.
Russell L. Rinker, 90, of Victory Heights, died June 25, 2022.
Patricia Thompson Melat, 92, of Franklin, died June 27, 2022.
Harry Allen Moon, 89, of Oil City, died June 27, 2022.
Dianna Jean Jones died June 24, 2022.
Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper, 83, of Templeton, died June 28, 2022.
Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams, of Seneca, died June 29, 2022.
Cora Burt, 86, of Pleasantville, died June 24, 2022.
Frances M. Himes, 87, of Rockland, died June 28, 2022.
Kenneth Ray Kaber, 81, of Venus, died June 28, 2022.
