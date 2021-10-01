In Remembrance: Remembering Those We Lost in September

Audrey Dick, 81, of Utica, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Dorothy J. Stevenson Stralka, 99, of Oil City, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Norma J. Martin, 75, of Tionesta, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Vera L. Moyer, 81, of Seneca, died Sept. 2, 2021.
Michael A. Kusenko, 81, of Sigel, died Sept. 2, 2021.
Debra E. Monks, 68, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, died Sept. 2, 2021.
Elmo Derose Kline, 95, of Distant, died Sept. 4, 2021.
Ruth Irene Rex, 94, of Polk, died Sept. 4, 2021.
Sarah Hasted Sutley died Sept. 4, 2021.
Linda M. (McNabb) Taylor, 73, of Tionesta, died Sept. 4, 2021.
John Albert Clutz, Jr., 79 of Westerville, Ohio, died Sept. 4, 2021.
Matthew W. Booth, 40, of Wilcox, died Sept. 4, 2021.
Marilyn J. Henry, 85, of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, died Sept. 6, 2021.
James Robert Pascorell, 70, formerly of Franklin, died Sept. 5, 2021.
Barry W. Mallory, Sr., 75, of Pleasantville, died Sept. 6, 2021.
Sherri Darlene Hunt, 63, of Titusville, died Sept. 6, 2021.
Theresa Marie “Byrd” Hulings, 73, of Shippenville, died Sept. 6, 2021.
Yvonne “Bonnie” Marie Bish, 78, of Oil City, died Sept. 1, 2021.
Eric D. Whitehill, 59, of Seneca, died Sept. 7, 2021.
Clair A. Bayne, 83, of Titusville, formerly of Oil City, died Sept. 7, 2021.
Virginia Mealy Motter Groner, 82, of Shippenville, died Sept. 7, 2021.
Charles “Skip” H. Hagerty, 76, of Franklin, died Sept. 5, 2021.
Rebecca “Becky” Harkless, 97, of Callensburg, died Sept. 7, 2021.
Robert Amos Suplee, 90, of Franklin, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., died Sept. 6, 2021.
Richard Thomas Schneider, of Columbus, Ohio, died Sept. 8, 2021.
Beverly C. Johnson died Sept. 9, 2021.
George Weston Hamilton, 75, of Harrisville, died Sept. 12, 2021.
Doris Evelyn McNaughton, 92, of Clarion, died Sept. 12, 2021.
Charles R. “Dick” Shreffler, 82, of Emlenton, died Sept. 11, 2021.
Robert L. “Bob” Fox, 92, died Sept. 12, 2021.
Sue Riddle Frey, 87, of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, died Sept. 8, 2021.
Edward A. “Ed” Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Mary Louise Banner, 89, of Shippenville, died Sept. 12, 2021.
Norma M. Burns, 85, of Venus, died Sept. 14, 2021.
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, died Sept. 11, 2021.
Patrick E. Craig, 53, of Oil City, died Sept. 14, 2021.
Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, died Sept. 13, 2021.
Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, died Sept. 15, 2021.
Teresa R. Reddinger, 77, of Distant, died Sept. 15, 2021.
Sylvester R. “Bob” Becker, Jr., 96, of Oil City, died Sept. 15, 2021.
Marian Jean Oliphant, 93, of Kennerdell, died Sept. 13, 2021.
LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, died Sept. 16, 2021.
Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Sept. 18, 2021.
Mavis Culver, 74, of Seneca, died Sept. 14, 2021.
Bonnie K. Sharrar, 59, of Franklin, died Sept. 18, 2021.
Irene Hoffman, 95, of Clintonville, died Sept. 18, 2021.
Dorothy Ann “Biddy” Saboski, 88, of Oil City, died Sept. 20, 2021.
Janine C. Gorman, 55, of Oil City, died Sept. 19, 2021.
Ray J. Taft, 73, of Erie, died Sept. 17, 2021.
Nancy Moore, 78, of Kennerdell, died Sept. 21, 2021.
Marcia L. Mitchell, 78, of Oil City, died Sept. 19, 2021.
Frank William Yeager, 78, of Franklin, died Sept. 21, 2021.
David L. Martin, 79, of Venus, died Sept. 19, 2021.
Ronald Scott Miller, 65, of Franklin, died Sept. 19, 2021.
Michele Lee Stanton Lontz, 52, of Mercer, formerly of Polk, died Sept. 18, 2021.
Leona Marie Wyant, 78, of Rimersburg, died Sept. 22, 2021.
Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks, 79, of Shippenville, died Sept. 22, 2021.
Constance “Connie” T. Long, of Verona, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Sept. 17, 2021.
Shirley Joann Yates Cobbett, 85, of Mission, Texas, died Sept. 22, 2021.
Kenneth Wayne Dolby, 64, died Sept. 17, 2021.
Judith M. Hepinger, 84, of Marienville, died Sept. 23, 2021.
Steven Dale Burdette, 69, of Stoneboro, died Sept. 23, 2021.
G. John Rex, 73, of Pine City, died Sept. 23, 2021.
Cindy Bryant died Sept. 24, 2021.
Lisa Marie Wright, 47, of Titusville, died Sept. 23, 2021.
Olive Mary McBride, 94, of Goodlettsville, TN, formerly of Rimersburg, died Sept. 22, 2021.
Harry E. “Ed” Wagner, 70, of Shippenville, died Sept. 23, 2021.
Robert L. Gharing, 73, of Cooperstown, died Sept. 24, 2021.
Marla E. Downing, 62, of Oil City, died Sept. 25, 2021.
Joel “Jody” Reeher, 53, of Cooperstown, died Sept. 19, 2021.
Ira W. “Bill” Ehrhart III, 68, of Oil City, died Sept. 25, 2021.
Ralph “Bom” Nicholas Bommer, 41, of Franklin, died Sept. 24, 2021.
James D. “J.D.” Miller, 79, of Franklin, died Sept. 24, 2021.
Katherine “Kathy” Ann Gloss, 59, of Oil City, died Sept. 24, 2021.
Patricia Ditz, 72, of New Castle, formerly of Fryburg, died Sept. 27, 2021.
Robert L. Cotherman, 88, of Knox, died Sept. 24, 2021.
Roberta “Jean” Moore, 77, formerly of Pleasantville, died Sept. 24, 2021.
Kathleen L. Flockerzi, 73, of Lake Lucy, died Sept. 27, 2021.
George M. Loll, 86, of Seneca, died Sept. 27, 2021.
Marilyn Cole, 82, died Sept. 26, 2021.
William R. “Bill” Schell, 46, of Oil City, died Sept. 27, 2021.
Kenneth W. Confer, 54, of Oil City, died Sept. 26, 2021.
William P. Moon, 78, formerly of Oil City, died Sept. 28, 2021.
Christine Diane Warner, 63, of Seneca, died Sept. 25, 2021.
Emanuel “Junior” DeMarches, Jr., 91, of Titusville, died Sept. 28, 2021.
Edward J. Barr, age 75, of Knox, died Sept. 28, 2021.
Bernard W Eck, 81, of Tionesta, died Sept. 28, 2021.
E. Joan Tecza, 88, of Oil City, died Sept. 29, 2021.
Margaret J. (Marge) McMahon, 72, of Oil City, died Sept. 28, 2021.
To search for a full obituary, visit www.thederrick.com/search. In the Advanced Search options that appear, type the last name of the person (rather than the full name) in the top box and click on the Search button to complete the action.