In Remembrance: Remembering Those We Lost in September

Helen L. Russell, 91, of Oil City, died Sept. 1, 2020.
Gary Brian Smith, 64, of Oil City, died Aug. 28, 2020.
Alan S. Hartzell, 59, of Seneca, died Sept. 1, 2020.
Jack L. Daly, Sr., 78, of Oil City, died Sept. 1, 2020.
Sarah Louise Snow of Ruskin, 71, of Florida, died Aug. 30, 2020.
Willis E. Yeany, 83, of Summerville, died Sept. 3, 2020.
James R. "Jim" Roudybush, 83, of Kittanning, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Phyllis J. Kahle, 91, of Knox, died Sept. 3, 2020.
John O. Bodamer, 77, of Oil City, died Sept. 2, 2020.
Debra Sue Barr, 68, of Distant, died Sept. 3, 2020.
Louis A. Emanuele, 80, of Oil City, died Sept. 3, 2020.
Harvey Richard Burris, 90, of Cranberry, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Willis Raymond Ebner, 87, of Tionesta, died Sept. 6, 2020.
Betty Lou (Clark/Hipwell) Gordon, of Palm Bay, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died Sept. 3, 2020.
Deborah K. Heeter, 67, of Rimersburg, died Sept. 4, 2020.
Rosemary Pringle, 92, of Titusville, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Louise Mae Burt Proper, 100, formerly of Oil City, died Sept. 4, 2020.
Michael S. Woloszyn, 62, of Oil City, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Norma Aiken, 89, of Franklin, died Sept. 7, 2020.
Kenneth H. Jones, Jr., 88, formerly of Oil City, died Sept. 4, 2020.
Carol A. Ochs, 71, of Franklin, died Sept. 8, 2020.
Zella Mae "Mick, Mickey" Painter, 94, of Rimersburg, died Sept. 8, 2020.
Kenneth L. "Huck" Zuck, Jr., 66, of Oil City, died Sept. 4, 2020.
Peter J. Mazzetti, 101, of Elon, North Carolina, formerly of Franklin, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Marian C. Ochs, 91, of Lucinda, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Thomas Joseph Smerkar, 77, of Venus, died Sept. 8, 2020.
Francis Whalen Connelly, 31, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City, died Sept. 7, 2020.
Rev. John R. "Jack" Friggle, 87, formerly of 214 East 7th St., Oil City, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Cora "LaRue" Love, 87, of Clarion, formerly of Shippenville, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Tyler James Coast, 34, of Harrisville, died Sept. 7, 2020.
William "Willy" Herbert Brown, 59, of Shippenville, formerly of Seneca, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Russell L. Miller, Jr., 73, of Clarion, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Bette D. (Ashbaugh) Walters, 80, of Tionesta, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Ethel Eileen Critchlow Yard, 85, of Grove City, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Shirley J. Harper, 84, of Oil City, died Sept. 10, 2020.
Willis N. Behr, 87, of Titusville, died Sept 11, 2020.
Arthur R. Rosenberger, Jr., 94, of Titusville, died Sept. 11, 2020.
Darlene E. Brammer Repp Woodward, 65, of Franklin, died Sept. 9, 2020.
D. Patricia Boyer, 85, of New Bethlehem, died Sept. 11, 2020.
Robert "Bob" Joseph Burns, 67, of Dillsburg, died Sept. 7, 2020.
Randy John Deitz, 67, of Knox, died Sept. 11, 2020.
Kathryn Louise Hartman, 95, of Curllsville, died Sept. 12, 2020.
Stephanie Lynn Moore, 42, of Franklin, died Sept. 12, 2020.
Melda I. Beers, 92, of Cooperstown, died Sept. 12, 2020.
Emmett A. Freshcorn, 32, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Charles R. Liebmann, 54, formerly of Franklin, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Robert E. Pettis, 95, of Girard, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Lois Ann Sharrar, 68, of Oil City, died Sept. 12, 2020.
Adeline Irwin Heald, 97, of Plant City, Florida, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Muriel L Longacre, 90, of Shippenville, died Sept. 14, 2020.
Michael D. Pollock, 56, of Rimersburg, died Sept. 14, 2020.
Morgan Tiffany Roos, 26, of Oil City, died Sept. 9, 2020.
Toby J. Aikins, 79, of Franklin, died Sept. 16, 2020.
Pauline L. "Boose" Schreckengost, 95, of Putneyville, died Sept. 14, 2020.
Pamela M. Barnes, 62, of Franklin, died Sept. 15, 2020.
Susan (Helms) Boocks, 64, of Fertigs, died Sept. 4, 2020.
James P. Cauvel, 62, of Franklin, died Sept. 15, 2020.
Ralph L. Foster, 97, of Franklin, died Sept. 15, 2020.
Cindy Sue Gravatt, 58, of Fairfax, Virginia, formerly of Franklin, died Sept. 13, 2020.
Beverly J. Hughes, 82, of Seneca, died Sept. 15, 2020.
Laura M. Mays, 76, of Oil City, died Sept. 15, 2020.
John J. Goreczny, 90, of Rousevile, died Sept. 17, 2020.
Judith A. Amsler, 83, of Venus, died Sept. 16, 2020.
Robert W. Klawuhn, 85, of Oil City, died Sept. 16, 2020.
Mary E. (Molly) Montgomery, 66, of Winter Park, Florida, died Sept. 5, 2020.
Tammy Lee Shaw, 56, of Polk, died Sept. 11, 2020.
Larry G. Siegel, 74, of Lucinda, died Sept. 15, 2020.
Elaine A. Daugherty, 79, of Summerville, died Sept. 17, 2020.
George Gates, 72, of Knox, died Sept. 18, 2020.
William Richard Sloan, 67, of Eastlake Weir, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died Sept. 7, 2020.
Kaye Jardin, 77, of Titusville, died Sept. 18, 2020.
Virginia A. Thomas, 92, formerly of Paul Revere Road, Oil City, died Sept. 17, 2020.
Mary Ann Bauer, 84, of Falls Church, Virginia, formerly of Huntsville, Alabama, and the Lucinda area, died Sept. 15, 2020.
Pauline A. Stewart Breakstone, 90, formerly of Utica, died Sept. 18, 2020.
Judy A. (Magness) Deitz, 70, of Knox, died Sept. 18, 2020.
Marion Trax Smith, 98, of Benton, Arkansas, formerly of Union City, died Sept. 18, 2020.
Robert W. Flinchbaugh, 85, Franklin, died Sept. 20, 2020.
Francis Dean "Bud" George, 93, of Knox, died Sept. 20, 2020.
Patricia Janet Hoover, 80, formerly of Franklin, died Sept. 15, 2020.
Margaret "Peggy" L. Young, 74, of Franklin, died Sept. 19, 2020.
Sondra "Sue" Daum, 75, of Tionesta, died Sept. 22, 2020.
Dale Thomas "Tom" Grimm, 78, of Oil City, formerly of Williamstown, West Virginia, died Sept. 22, 2020.
John C. Grove, 58, of Sugarcreek, died Sept. 22, 2020.
Axel Allen Claypoole, 3 1/2 months, of Foxburg, died Sept. 19, 2020.
Stefanie Ann Rankin, 49, of Emlenton, died Sept. 23, 2020.
Ketina E. Van Brussel, 57, died Sept. 19, 2020.
Anita E. Cauvel, of Franklin, died Sept. 22, 2020.
J. Max Runyan, 90, of Clarion, died Sept. 26, 2020.
Leora M. Crisman, 93, died Sept. 28, 2020.
Gwen Ferringer Kossman, 84, died Sept. 26, 2020.
Evelyn Imogene McGuirk, 88, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Mildred "Millie" R. Rapp, 88, of Shippenville, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Diana L. Weaver, 59, of Knox, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Jerome F. "Jerry" Lynch, 72, of Rockland, died Sept. 22, 2020.
Terry R. Williams, 67, of Reno, died Sept. 27, 2020.
Guy L. Emanuele, 80, of Oil City, died Sept. 28, 2020.
