An individual in the Clarion area was captured Wednesday morning without incident.
Clarion University's website reported state police notified university administration at 8:29 a.m. that an individual had been taken into custody.
The website said there was no indication of danger to the campus community. “Social media falsely indicates this was an act of violence,” the website said.
University police assisted state police with an incident near Memorial Stadium at 6:30 a.m. The stadium will be closed until further notice.
There was no further information on the incident from state police.
The following schools were closed due to the incident: Clarion Area School District, Clarion County Career Center, CL/Clarion 1 and CL/Clarion 2 Head Start, Immaculate Conception School.