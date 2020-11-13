Most of a virtual meeting held Thursday by PennDOT and WRA Engineering focused on the sometimes tricky intersection of routes 8 and 62 in Franklin.
"The intersection itself has come up numerous times in my career," said PennDOT project manager Greg Maser at the beginning of the meeting.
Maser said PennDOT and Butler County-based WRA have now completed an initial study of the intersection as well as a mile-long section of Route 8 from Gurney Road to Bell Avenue.
"We're trying to come up with concerns from the public, what have you experienced over your years of travel and what has been any issues," he said.
Through polls posted throughout the presentation, about 20 meeting attendees related they were mostly local residents who travel the road almost daily.
One poll showed the vast majority of attendees were concerned with the safety of both the intersection and the 15th Street Hill, which included visibility and speeding concerns.
A surprise concern for the meeting hosts turned out to be the amount of pedestrian traffic in the areas around the Kwik Fill gas station located near the halfway point of the study area.
Inspired to look at the area via GoogleEarth while sharing his screen with attendees, WRA project manager Chad Reese spent time "walking" the area virtually to see the specific concerns surrounding foot traffic in real-time.
Slowly crawling up the 15th Street Hill, viewers were able to pinpoint exactly where the berm of the highway becomes difficult for pedestrians, and at times, nonexistent.
"Let's be blunt, this isn't a road you would walk on unless you had a really good reason," Reese said.
He added that it is public input like these comments that better allow his firm and PennDOT to have a better understanding of the project area and address real concerns.
Another came when a poll showed the meeting hosts that truck traffic doesn't seem to hinder motorists as much as they had thought.
About half the attendees answered a poll asking how often truck travel directly impacts or influences their travel along the corridor with "most of the time." The other half answered "once in a while."
Predominantly, attendees answering the polls said the 15th Street Hill "does its job but could use some minor attention."
Reese said that answer helps the project team understand the scope of issues they might be looking for and what a project might entail.
He said the "technical folks will hide away for the winter and maybe come up with some solutions."
Team members did share a few facts from their initial findings during the meeting, and the findings showed speeding really might be an issue.
WRA traffic engineer Chris Lucia said wrecks in the area haven't been as frequent in the last two years as they have been historically, but he said top speeds at both ends of the hill reached 60 to 64 mph.
Lucia and Reese both attributed these speeds to motorists trying to pass truck traffic before a lane drop, or passing the slower moving traffic up the hill.
PennDOT District 1 design executive Tom McClelland, an Oil City native, was able to shed a little bit of local light.
"When you've been following that big truck through Franklin, or maybe you're just going a little slower, you'll have people even behind you jump out to pass," McClelland said.
He noted this is a dangerous activity if the driver being passed isn't paying attention, and he said there is a possibility for a collision.
McClelland said he believes there are several factors at play when it comes to controlling speeding drivers in the area.
"There's a little bit enforcement, a little bit of things we can do, but ultimately driver behavior is something we don't have a lot of control over," he said.
Reese added there are many improvements the engineering team will look at before they put out their final project suggestions, but he said there are issues with slowing traffic down and creating turn lanes that would utilize traffic lights or even stop signs.
"We also have to find a balance," Reese said. "It might improve certain parts of travel, but if we put any kind of device that stops or slows trucks it could be putting the truck drivers in danger."