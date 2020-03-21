In less than 24 hours after Gov. Tom Wolf mandated all "nonlife-sustaining" businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, area business owners adapted.
It was evident on Friday that some services were limited or curtailed, but most businesses did not completely close up shop.
Friedhaber's appliance store in Oil City was closed to shoppers, but online purchasing along with parts and service were in operation.
According to co-owner Tom Friedhaber, online sales were up about 40% during the past week.
"As far as we know, home delivery is still allowed," Friedhaber said.
Mike Miller, manager at Carter Lumber in Reno, said, "We are going to stay open to help people who run into trouble. If someone has a waterline break, that has to be fixed."
Although construction has been halted under Wolf's order, Miller said the mandate does not restrict contractors from making repairs. It also does not keep the lumberyard from selling hardware.
Harry Parker, owner of Parker Furniture & Carpet in Cranberry, was "very confused, there was not much clarity to the governor's directions."
His business sells furniture, which falls into the category of businesses that must close. However, it also sells flooring and carpeting, and does some remodeling.
"Though it feels safe and responsible to stay open, I will close to comply with the law," Parker said.
Under the directive, auto dealerships are not allowed to sell vehicles, but service, parts and body shops can remain open.
Scott Snow, owner of 4 Your Car Connection in Cranberry, said his service center will remain open and rental cars will be available.
Parker said unless the shutdown lasts six or eight weeks, his business will be OK.
For Friedhaber, a concern was supply.
"Almost all chest freezers are made in China. I got a memo saying don't expect freezers for 14 to 18 weeks," said Friedhaber, who employs about 10 to 13 people. "Supplies in general are tight."
In addition, American-made appliances are not as available as they had been, Friedhaber said.
Parker said his store employs about 20 people and he could easily keep his workers busy for several weeks cleaning up, organizing and remodeling the store.
However, on Friday, he was seeking an answer as to whether working on a closed store was allowed.
Miller's plan at Carter Lumber was to "push on as long as we can," with his seven employees taking turns having a day off.
A similarity among the businesses was more frequent cleaning and extensive use of hand sanitizer before Wolf's order was issued late Thursday afternoon.
At 4 Your Car Connection for the past week, the doors were locked, signs were posted and business with customers was conducted outside in an effort to protect them and the employees, Snow said.
In addition, Snow said none of his employees had been required to report for work before the mandate was handed down in order to protect themselves from possibly coming down with COVID-19.
"But all of them wanted to come in. I'm very grateful for that," Snow said.
Friedhaber's continues to put hand sanitizer in every truck as well as using gloves and wiping down things, Friedhaber said.
Before doing a home delivery, the business asks customers about recent travel, sickness and if there is any reason not to make the delivery.
"It's better to err on the side of caution," Friedhaber said.
The consensus among area business owners was perseverance and a hope of getting through as long as the shutdown doesn't last too long.
"It's going to be hard, but others are making it through hard times, too," Miller said.
Snow said he wants the area to "be strong, healthy and press on together," and he is grateful many other people in Venango County have a similar outlook.
"I'm looking forward to opening again and helping customers," Snow said.