Lots of folks have taken advantage of the April heat wave and sunshine this week before the projected temperature dip and showers that are coming early next week.
On Friday morning, in temperatures climbing to around 80, outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds could be seen exercising, downtown shopping, relaxing, or using the area’s recreational assets such as the bike trail.
In Franklin’s Fountain Park, a family picnicked on the grass in the shade while several others enjoyed sunshine at the picnic tables.
Owen and McKenna Hefferman, 9 and 4, of Rocky Grove, were on a fun day out with their grandfather, Bill Moon of Franklin, and enjoying the weather in the park.
McKenna, toting a gift bag with tissue paper sticking out the top, said she had just bought a birthday present for her mother downtown. “She’s at work,” McKenna explained.
Over at the Samuel Justus Recreation Trail just outside Franklin, Nigel Wheford Sr. was preparing to take his son, Nigel Wheford Jr., 5, trout fishing along the river, accompanied by mom Samantha Pavao.
“I’ve been taking him out every day since trout season started,” Wheford Sr. said.
“I grew up in foster care,” he added. “He’s my only son. I’ve never missed a day of his life.”
Temperatures reached a record high Friday in Dubois, which is the nearest National Weather Service data collection station, said Weather Service meteorologist Jared Rackley.
“Our record high for DuBois for this day was 80 degrees,” Rackley said Friday afternoon. “So far (around 4 p.m.), they’ve gotten to 85.”
The sunny weather is forecast to change today, and there is a possibility of showers and a thunderstorm, according to the Weather Service.
“There might be a few isolated storms and showers (on Saturday),” said Rackley. “The bigger day is Sunday, later in the afternoon.”
A chance of showers and cooling temperatures will continue to be likely through Monday, and on Tuesday the temperature will drop enough for the possibility of rain and snow showers.
However, Rackley said things will warm up again toward the second half of next week, and then “we’re gonna see a warm trend through the next couple of weeks.”