CLARION - Paul Craig picked up a complete-game victory on the mound and added a pair of hits as the Lions topped Burns & Burns, 5-3, on the opening night of Clarion Little League Baseball action at Weaver Park on Friday.
After the season was postponed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams proved eager to get their bats going as Craig led off the game with a double to spark a two-run rally.
Burns & Burns countered with a run in the bottom half, but the Lions scored twice more in the top of the second to provide all the offense they would need en route to the win.
Also in action at Weaver Park was Clarion Little League Softball, which opened its season on Thursday night.
In Friday's game, C&A Trees outscored Goble in a 29-18 barnburner that saw Corina Curry score six runs while Hayley Cratsley earned the win in the circle.