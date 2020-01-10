When UPMC Northwest put a human face on a program for caring for non-ambulatory patients in 2018, it succeeded in developing an effective protocol for a problem that challenges all hospitals and nursing homes.
The Katherine A. Newman Protocol was named after Kate Newman, the former Katherine "Kate" Duda of Oil City. It was developed as a method of preventing and treating pressure sores, which non-ambulatory patients in particular are prone to.
Newman, who died in July 2016 after a struggle for many years with multiple sclerosis, was wheelchair-bound due to her MS.
When she developed pressure ulcers during a stay at UPMC Northwest just two months before she died, Newman and her family worked with the hospital to bring to light the need for special care of patients who could not move on their own.
The protocol focuses on frequent turning and repositioning in addition to placement in a room designed for the disabled, pressure-reducing mattresses, and the use of adaptive equipment during the patient's hospitalization.
The human face of Newman is most clearly evident in the linchpins of the protocol, the Kate Clocks.
"Kate Clocks are simple," said Christine Bingman, director of quality, infection prevention and patient safety at UPMC Northwest.
Bingman, during an interview with the newspaper, held up the round piece of laminated yellow paper, about eight inches in diameter, with a clock face printed on it. The clock face with easily readable numbers and movable arms are much like clocks that are often used to teach children.
"When a patient is identified as being non-ambulatory, these clocks go on the patient's door-frame," said Bingman, who is also director of the hospital's intensive care unit. "Everyone knows that this is a patient that cannot move themselves and requires frequent turning."
Bingman explained that Kate Clocks signal to the nursing staff the timing of moving the patients.
"The clocks show the time when the patient is set to be moved," Bingman said. "When the patient is moved, the clocks are set again, and this happens every two hours."
Bingman, noting that the name "Kate" is printed on each clock, said, "The clocks are also a way of keeping her memory alive and for us to remember why we are doing this."
Kate Clocks came out of a collaborative effort among the three UPMC Northwest nursing councils and the chief nursing officer, Joanne Sorenson (who has since retired), Bingman said.
Bingman said that after Newman had developed ulcers while at UPMC Northwest, her family filed a grievance.
"When that happens, the hospital works directly with the family to try to resolve the issue," Bingman said. "And through several meetings, in which we mediated the grievance, Kate Clocks came to be."
Bingman said "Kate Clocks and the Kate Protocol are something that I am continuing to drive, to spread the protocol throughout the UPMC Health System."
Since 2018, UPMC has made the use of the clocks and protocols a priority. Bingman said nurses have "an annual competency that they have to complete every year, and now the protocol is included in these competencies."
Bingman said an annual event at UPMC Northwest - the Fall Bash - focused on the Kate Protocol last year.
"The event provides hands-on activities for nursing and essential services to participate in quality and safety education," Bingman said.
In the 2019 Fall Bash, "the nursing council set up a room with simulated patients so that the staff had to go through an assessment process to determine the appropriateness of implementing the Kate Protocol," Bingman said.
Deborah Gale, who is Newman's sister and an Oil City native and Venango Christian High School graduate, continues to communicate with Bingman, as she had formerly done with Sorenson, about the Kate Protocol and the spread of its use.
Bingman said Gale "is an advocate for non-ambulatory individuals. She really wants their needs addressed."
Bingman, who said she speaks with Gale about every two months, added that through Gale's "continued communication and mediation efforts, Kate's voice - through Deb - is still heard."
Gale, who lives in England, said she continues to "remain firm in my commitment to continuing the promotion of this simple solution (Kate Clocks). They vastly and immediately improve the quality of care in the compromised lifestyles of non-ambulatory and other dependent individuals."
Pressure ulcers
Bingman said "pressure ulcers (also called bed sores) are a result of skin or tissue breakdown over a bony prominence, like a hip bone or a tail bone."
These wounds can be caused in two main ways, said Bingman. The first is prolonged pressure over a period of time, and the second is what the medical field calls 'sheering'."
"Sheering is caused by simply moving the patient, who often already has compromised skin issues, over a rough surface, such as a rough cover or sheet," said Bingman.
The sores are very painful, said Bingman, and are healed in the same way other wounds are healed. They are treated by nurses who specialize in wound care.
"There is ongoing prevention activity in the area of pressure ulcers throughout the country," said Bingman. It is so important, Bingman said, that "the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services use collected data to determine reimbursements to hospitals."
Bingman said that on a monthly basis, hospitals are collecting data on pressure ulcers and reporting it to the state.
"So as soon as patients come in, we do a skin evaluation," said Bingman. "If he has a skin ulcer, we document it and then assess it to make sure it does not get bigger or deeper. There are four phases of a skin ulcer, based on the worsening condition."
Bingman said the protocols are meant to keep the sores from worsening and to heal them.
"The state has really been stepping up monitoring this. And this attention has the potential to affect a lot of elderly people," said Bingman, who noted that the elderly are a population particularly vulnerable to pressure ulcers.
Sorenson said in 2018 that Newman's "story gave us an opportunity to reconnect with our core values as caregivers," and that an average of six patients are put on Kate Protocol each day.
Kate Newman Day
On Jan. 13, 2011, Oil City mayor Sonja Hawkins designated that day as Kate Newman Day in Oil City in recognition of Newman's "unfailing devotion" to the improvement of Oil City.
Newman, a 1967 graduate of Venango Christian High School, was a tireless volunteer for her hometown. She launched Oil City's Main Street Program after she had returned to her home from Ohio in 2001.
In addition to her Main Street efforts, Newman was an active volunteer for UPMC Northwest, Community Playhouse and other organizations.
Gale is proud and honored to keep her sister's memory alive, particularly around the time of Kate Newman Day, which this year is Monday.
Gale said in 2018 that Newman, from her hospital room, "wanted to do something that would help people that might not have the benefit of the strong advocates that she herself had had."
"Therefore, this combined effort, between my family and the nursing staff at Northwest, would have pleased her greatly," Gale said.