The side room of the Main Street Market in Polk was once again transformed into ground zero Friday as officials from four counties met to discuss the economic impact that would be felt if Polk Center closes.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic organized the meeting as a sort of "think tank" for commissioners from other impacted counties and officials from within Venango County to meet and discuss a way forward for the 2,000-acre campus.
Attendees of the meeting included county commissioners from Venango, Crawford, Mercer and Butler counties; Franklin School District superintendent Pamela Dye; Venango County Economic Development Authority executive director Emily Lewis; Oil Region Alliance president John Phillips; AFSCME director Dave Henderson; Venango County officials Sabrina Backer and Kim Woods; Polk Borough Mayor Dave Owens; and Polk Borough Council president Jim Miller.
"We've been meeting and focusing on the residents living in Polk Center, and today starts a different approach," Abramovic said.
Abramovic asked the assembly to hear the situation and give their own thoughts on possible ventures for the building and campus should the fight to keep the center open fail.
"How do we revitalize our state centers that are sitting here empty," Abramovic asked.
Despite an intended focus on the economic impact, much of the day's discussion still revolved around the residents at the center.
"The Polk community has really, really embraced the residents of the center," Venango County Commissioner Vince Witherup said.
Witherup said there's a prevailing idea within much of the world that stunts the options for people in the situation the Polk Center residents face.
"They say 'it's a good idea, but not in my back yard'," Witherup said, citing the recent debate a proposed homeless shelter in Oil City sparked.
Several people at the meeting repeated what many have already said - if they (Polk Center residents) could make it in a group home, they would already be there.
To give more solid evidence of that sentiment, Woods, who is the Venango County Human Services administrator, said the individuals that Venango County has living at Polk Center have a "severe or profound intellectual disability."
"These people are fragile and complicated medically," she said.
Woods said she believes the hardest thing to replace in a community setting that residents have at Polk is the presence of nurses and the level of training they have.
The meeting at one point devolved into a discussion of the more effective method to fight the center's closure - economic impact or impact on the center's residents. But that debate was silenced when one center resident was wheeled into the room.
After a moment to compose himself, the 62-year-old man said loud and clear - "Save Polk Center ... I don't want to leave."
"I've seen all I need to fight for and it's those two reasons right there," Phillips said after the man and his caretaker left.
More information needed
Randy Seitz, president of the Penn-Northwest Development Corp. in Mercer County, has thrown his name in the ring to help fact check the state on its claims the closure of Polk Center has little to do with financial concerns.
But he says he and his company have hit a major roadblock.
"We've got to get a hold of the budget," said Seitz, who is a former Franklin School Board member and former leader of the Oil Region Alliance.
Seitz said that with a complete budget from Polk Center, he and his associates would be able to compile a comprehensive report on how the center's closure would impact each county, the region as a whole and specific boroughs and townships in Venango County.
Seitz said his office had been in contact with State Sen. Michele Brooks - whose district includes Crawford and Mercer Counties - to obtain the center's budget from the state. What they received, Seitz said, was a one-page summary of the center's payroll, operating costs, state funding and federal funding.
"I'm highly disappointed...(the budget) is public information. It should be easy to get," Seitz said.
Seitz said those assembled for Friday's gathering could file a right-to-know request, but he said that by taking that route, the state could delay releasing the budget for 30 days.
"We need that information now, we have a meeting Monday," he said.
Without a complete budget, Seitz instead utilized a report Penn-Northwest put together when the Mercer County jail faced closure in 2017.
"It's a very close comparison...the only thing that's different is the numbers," Seitz said.
Seitz said the report demonstrated that with the closure of the jail, 413 jobs would have been directly impacted, but another 376 jobs would have been lost in the surrounding area as a direct result of the closure in what Seitz called a "multiplier effect."
Passing the report around, Seitz told the assembly the report shows a "big picture" and then breaks the impact down by county, and then townships and boroughs.
"We will be able to make a very clear-cut case (about the economic impact on the region)," Seitz said.
The assembly seemed split, at times, on whether the center could in fact be saved or if the group needed to keep a better eye on the future.
Abramovic pitched the idea that the center be utilized for another mental health role or some kind of rehab center of sorts in relation to the opioid crisis.
Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel, who spent time before becoming a commissioner in the behavioral health field, said that line of thinking is "a road that's going to lead to nowhere."
"Watching what happened 10, 15 years ago, (the state) won't go for that," he said.
Boozel said the main focus for those in the fight needs to be on the residents and how the move will impact their lives.
Boozel, along with Mercer County Commissioner Matt McConnell, said that in discussions they have had with Department of Human Services leaders as well as state leaders, the closing of Polk Center is a "done deal."
"We're well, well, well past the point of saving it," said Boozel. "Does that mean you give up? No."