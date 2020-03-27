U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from his office.
Earlier this week, the release said, Kelly began experiencing flu-like symptoms and consulted his doctor, who ordered a test for COVID-19. The test came back positive on Friday afternoon.
From his home in Butler on Friday, Kelly issued the following statement:
"When I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, I consulted my primary care physician. My doctor ordered a test for COVID-19, which I obtained at the drive-through testing site at Butler Memorial Hospital. My test came back positive this afternoon.
"My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th District from home until I fully recover. Additionally, my staff is teleworking and still available to constituents who need assistance."
Because Kelly had been awaiting his test results, he was not in Washington for the House vote on the third coronavirus relief package.
Had Kelly been present, the release said, he would have voted in favor of the of the bill.