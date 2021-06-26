KENNERDELL - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home at 755 North Kent Road in Kennerdell on Friday morning.

The fire, which Venango County 911 said was reported at 8:44 a.m., required the services of various fire companies to contain.

According to Rockland Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Chuck Frawley, the back of the garage was "fully involved" by the time firefighters arrived.

He said "it took awhile" to get trucks and water to the home on the narrow rural road, which is unpaved and located about 1.5 miles from Coal City Road and about 6 miles from Rockland-Cranberry Road.

Frawley said firefighters "got a good knockdown" on the fire to prevent it from spreading farther before more trucks were able to arrive with additional water.

Once the fire was well under control, firefighters used hooks to pull away sections of the home and a chainsaw to cut into the roof of what was left of the one-story, ranch-style home.

Frawley was among the firefighters who hosed down the debris in effort to prevent a rekindling of the fire, the cause of which had not been known.

He said firefighters "did a good job of mop-down."

The scene began to clear at about 10:30 a.m.

In addition to Rockland, other fire departments at the scene were Pinegrove, Clintonville, Cornplanter and Seneca.

In addition, Franklin state police, Central Electric Cooperative and Community Ambulance Service were on the scene.

Washington Township Fire Department in Clarion County was on standy, according to 911.

