FOXBURG — For the first time in almost 30 years, Keystone’s girls volleyball team can call itself champions.
The Panthers locked up the District 9 Class 2A title on Thursday night at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Redbank Valley, their first since the 1992 season.
“Last year they set their minds on getting back here,” Panther head coach Bryan Mong — who was a sophomore at Keystone the last time it won a title — said of the victory, which was a rematch of last year’s championship bout. “We lost three seniors, but they felt they had a good enough core and we got some game experience, and this is what they’ve wanted and what drove them all year.”
Leah Exley led the Panthers (17-4) with 12 kills while Jozee Weaver served up a game-high 17 points to go along with three aces and five kills. Alyssa Weaver passed for 16 assists and added six points while Kennedy Kaye led the way with nine digs.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (10-7) fell short of their quest for back-to-back district titles.
“We were down, and we just couldn’t see to get out of that hole,” Redbank Valley head coach Ashley Anderson said. “We came into it confident, but then they took that early lead and we just couldn’t dig ourselves out of it.”
Alivia Huffman led the Bulldogs with five kills and two blocks while Izzy Bond added three kills. Lilly Shaffer handed out nine assists and Caylen Rearick made 20 digs. Huffman added nine digs and Carlie Rupp eight.
Keystone will return to the court on Tuesday at site and time to be determined for the opening round of the PIAA playoffs, where they will take on the winner of the District 5 finals.
Clarion 3, Oswayo Valley 0
ST. MARYS — Noel Anthony served for 23 points, including three aces, while also adding 29 set assists, four kills and six digs as Clarion claimed its fourth straight District 9 Class 1A title with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-10 victory over previously unbeaten Oswayo Valley in the championship match played at Elk County Catholic High School.
The Bobcats, who won the Class 1A state crown last year, improved to 17-0 overall this season and also won their 15th D9 title in 23 seasons under head coach Shari Campbell. The team’s record with Campbell during that span improved to 422-64.
“Oswayo Valley has some kids that can really hit the ball, so we had to prepare to block and defend against them. I thought we executed that game plan very well,” Campbell said.
Korrin Burns also had a big night for the Bobcats with 10 points, including five aces, and 23 kills. Payton Simko chipped in with seven kills, Grace Ochs contributed five points, Adia Needham had four points and Aryana Girvan added four kills. Jordan Best and Brianne Pierce pitched in with five digs each.
“It’s fun,” Campbell said of winning four D9 titles in a row. “For some of these girls, this is their first one, but to see our senior class go out with four titles is special.”
Despite the loss, the Green Wave will be participating in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in school history.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, will be seeking their third state title and that journey will begin on Tuesday against California at Clarion High School.