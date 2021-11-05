FOXBURG — For the first time in almost 30 years, Keystone’s girls volleyball team can call itself champions.

The Panthers locked up the District 9 Class 2A title on Thursday night at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Redbank Valley, their first since the 1992 season.

“Last year they set their minds on getting back here,” Panther head coach Bryan Mong — who was a sophomore at Keystone the last time it won a title — said of the victory, which was a rematch of last year’s championship bout. “We lost three seniors, but they felt they had a good enough core and we got some game experience, and this is what they’ve wanted and what drove them all year.”

Leah Exley led the Panthers (17-4) with 12 kills while Jozee Weaver served up a game-high 17 points to go along with three aces and five kills. Alyssa Weaver passed for 16 assists and added six points while Kennedy Kaye led the way with nine digs.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (10-7) fell short of their quest for back-to-back district titles.

“We were down, and we just couldn’t see to get out of that hole,” Redbank Valley head coach Ashley Anderson said. “We came into it confident, but then they took that early lead and we just couldn’t dig ourselves out of it.”

Alivia Huffman led the Bulldogs with five kills and two blocks while Izzy Bond added three kills. Lilly Shaffer handed out nine assists and Caylen Rearick made 20 digs. Huffman added nine digs and Carlie Rupp eight.

Keystone will return to the court on Tuesday at site and time to be determined for the opening round of the PIAA playoffs, where they will take on the winner of the District 5 finals.

Clarion 3, Oswayo Valley 0

ST. MARYS — Noel Anthony served for 23 points, including three aces, while also adding 29 set assists, four kills and six digs as Clarion claimed its fourth straight District 9 Class 1A title with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-10 victory over previously unbeaten Oswayo Valley in the championship match played at Elk County Catholic High School.

The Bobcats, who won the Class 1A state crown last year, improved to 17-0 overall this season and also won their 15th D9 title in 23 seasons under head coach Shari Campbell. The team’s record with Campbell during that span improved to 422-64.

“Oswayo Valley has some kids that can really hit the ball, so we had to prepare to block and defend against them. I thought we executed that game plan very well,” Campbell said.

Korrin Burns also had a big night for the Bobcats with 10 points, including five aces, and 23 kills. Payton Simko chipped in with seven kills, Grace Ochs contributed five points, Adia Needham had four points and Aryana Girvan added four kills. Jordan Best and Brianne Pierce pitched in with five digs each.

“It’s fun,” Campbell said of winning four D9 titles in a row. “For some of these girls, this is their first one, but to see our senior class go out with four titles is special.”

Despite the loss, the Green Wave will be participating in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in school history.

The Bobcats, meanwhile, will be seeking their third state title and that journey will begin on Tuesday against California at Clarion High School.

Panthers have fun in mud
Panthers have fun in mud

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WEST SUNBURY — Five minutes into Friday night’s District 9 Football League crossover contest between Keystone and homestanding Moniteau, the players’ numbers were barely visible due to the mud and chewed up turf that resulted from a nearly all-day rain.

Update: Route 308 reopens, Route 208 partially closed

  • Updated

Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Urgent need for blood donors
Urgent need for blood donors

  • From staff reports

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

Penn Highlands opens center in Clarion
Penn Highlands opens center in Clarion

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The new Penn Highlands Healthcare Medical Building in Clarion officially opened Monday, and the $6.5 million facility near the Clarion Mall offers a wide range of services to area residents.

Local high school sports scores 10-22-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Butler 60, Franklin 8; Keystone 48, Elk County Catholic 20; Redbank Valley 28, Union/A-C Valley 6; Central Clarion 21, DuBois 10; Grove City 42, Mercyhurst Prep 8; Cochranton 37, Saegertown 0; Eisenhower 15, Maplewood 7; Karns City 55, Bradford 8; Punxsutawney 42, Moniteau 13

Route 8 project enters final phase

The two-year, $32.6 million project to repair and reconstruct nearly 10 miles of Route 8 from Georgetown Road (Route 3004) in Irwin Township to Polk Cutoff Road (Route 3024) in Sandycreek Township is nearly complete.

Trunk found in Clarion County contains artwork of Oil City woman
Trunk found in Clarion County contains artwork of Oil City woman

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

SLIGO — While cleaning out a garage in Clarion County, Don Keene, who operates a scrap metal business in Sligo, came across a large, old trunk filled with artwork and notebooks spanning the life and artistic development of a woman who called Oil City home.

Local high school sports scores 10-21-21

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Clarion 3, Keystone 0; Cranberry 3, Oil City 0; Rocky Grove 3, Mercer 0; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 3, Union 0; Moniteau 3, Forest Area 0

Vaccine clinic set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.

Oil City Library gets a spruce-up
Oil City Library gets a spruce-up

It’s going to be “at least another week” before the boom lift in front of the Oil City Library disappears, said Dan Flaherty, the library’s director.

Food industry starving for help
Food industry starving for help

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

After being hit hard with capacity limits, shutdowns and other restrictions due to COVID-19 in 2020, restaurants and other food industry businesses are now dealing with an employee shortage as well as scarcity of ingredients and paper products.

Local high school sports scores 10-15-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: General McLane 37, Franklin 21; Meadville 48, Oil City 0; Grove City 20, Hickory 7; Central Clarion 36, Bradford 7; Smethport 26, Keystone 6; Redbank Valley 52, Coudersport 6; Cochranton 28, Maplewood 0; Reynolds 47, Lakeview 27; St. Marys 42, Moniteau 6; Karns City 35, …

Local high school sports scores 10-14-21

Girls volleyball: Oil City 3, Franklin 1; Lakeview 3, Rocky Grove 2; Cranberry 3, Redbank Valley 2; Keystone 3, Venango Catholic 0; Clarion 3, Moniteau 0; Clarion-Limestone 3, North Clarion 0; Karns City 3, Union 0 Girls soccer: Meadville 9, Oil City 0; Fort LeBoeuf 9, Franklin 0

+4
Autumn Leaf Crafters Day draws big crowd
Autumn Leaf Crafters Day draws big crowd

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — It was Farmers and Crafters Day on Friday at the Autumn Leaf Festival, and Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker said the day went well.

Local high school sports scores 10-8-21

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Warren 21, Oil City 18; Meadville 77, Franklin 0; Grove City 42, Titusville 6; Central Clarion 33, Ridgway 14; Redbank Valley 49, Bucktail 6; DuBois 51, Moniteau 7; Karns City 41, Kane 12; Maplewood 16, Cambridge Springs 0; Mercer 20, Lakeview 6