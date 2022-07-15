The second day of Discovery Days Camp at Drake Well was held Thursday, and nine youngsters learned a thing or two about the history of oil.
Drake Well Museum educator Sarah Goodman led a group of students, mostly nine- to 11-year-olds, through a fun-filled day of learning and activities.
The morning started off with students being enlisted into the Union Army and marching in ranks across the museum lawn.
After being safely discharged from the service, students learned what life was like for men and women of the 1860s. They got to see clothing and toys from the period when oil was first drilled in Titusville.
Students also got to use some historic toys, chased wooden hoops with a stick, set a top spinning, and tried to walk on stilts.
After lunch, students tried their hand at becoming an oil tycoon and explored ways that someone from the early days of drilling could lease land and establish an oil well.
But leasing the land is just the beginning. Breaking into the hard rock was no easy task for the early drillers, as Discovery Days campers soon found out.
The campers learned about fracking and made their own fracks with cups of gelatin and syringes full of maple syrup.
Two more Discovery Days will be held this month on July 21 and 28, but Goodman said all the spots have already been filled for the camp day on July 21.
More information can be found at www.drakewell.org.