The second day of Discovery Days Camp at Drake Well was held Thursday, and nine youngsters learned a thing or two about the history of oil.

Drake Well Museum educator Sarah Goodman led a group of students, mostly nine- to 11-year-olds, through a fun-filled day of learning and activities.

The morning started off with students being enlisted into the Union Army and marching in ranks across the museum lawn.

After being safely discharged from the service, students learned what life was like for men and women of the 1860s. They got to see clothing and toys from the period when oil was first drilled in Titusville.

Students also got to use some historic toys, chased wooden hoops with a stick, set a top spinning, and tried to walk on stilts.

After lunch, students tried their hand at becoming an oil tycoon and explored ways that someone from the early days of drilling could lease land and establish an oil well.

But leasing the land is just the beginning. Breaking into the hard rock was no easy task for the early drillers, as Discovery Days campers soon found out.

The campers learned about fracking and made their own fracks with cups of gelatin and syringes full of maple syrup.

Two more Discovery Days will be held this month on July 21 and 28, but Goodman said all the spots have already been filled for the camp day on July 21.

More information can be found at www.drakewell.org.

LAURA O’NEIL, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at lauraoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8357.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world
Free

Cook Forest Sensory Trail opens up an entire new world

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Independence Day holiday.

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent kicks off
Free

Franklin favorite Taste of Talent kicks off

  • Helen Fielding

Unlike last year, when the kickoff had to be delayed for two weeks due to bad weather, the weather was delightful Wednesday night for the opening of Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition in Bandstand Park.

Franklin students' mural draws from local culture
Free

Franklin students' mural draws from local culture

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Anyone who regularly walks through the alleyway between the Barrow-Civic Theatre and Daffin’s Candies between Liberty and Buffalo streets in Franklin will now have something both artistic and historical to gaze upon — a mural of a local Black fife-and-drum corps sheepskin band.

Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament
Free

Hundreds at Two Mile for bowhunting tournament

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Archers old and young and from near and far have converged on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend for the International Bowhunting Organization’s (IBO) second leg of the Triple Crown National Championship.

Work on Franklin mural project in final stages
Free

Work on Franklin mural project in final stages

Franklin School District students spent the last several weeks of the school year preparing a mural to hang in Franklin’s downtown, and high school art teacher Rachelle Surrena began applying the mural to the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre this week.

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience
Free

FHS Madrigals 'loved every moment' of NYC experience

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After a two-year caesura on the concert due to pandemic restrictions, The Franklin High School Madrigal Singers were at long last able to see the stage lights of New York City’s Carnegie Hall — from the stage — last month.

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride
Free

Jeeps group helping Two Mile again with park ride

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Two Mile Run County Park has so much to offer on its 2,700 acres, and the Oil Valley Jeeps organization is doing its part again this year to showcase the park’s many amenities.

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts
Free

Relay For Life was marked by a year of firsts

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After two years of modified conditions due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Venango County Relay For Life returned to its 24-hour schedule this past weekend at the Cranberry Area High School track.

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program
Free

Victory students embrace Trout in the Classroom program

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Plenty of splashing and laughter sounded through the trees at Two Mile Run County Park on Wednesday morning as the Victory Elementary School sixth-grade class waded through Two Mile Run while completing this year’s Trout in the Classroom program.

No newspaper today
Free

No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Memorial Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

YMCA dinner honors Keating
Free

YMCA dinner honors Keating

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Extended family and community members, many of them military veterans, came together Friday at the Oil City YMCA for a veterans appreciation event, with a focus on honoring Navy Lt. Cmdr. Robert Keating.

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador
Free

Oil Region captivates Azerbaijan's ambassador

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

A shared history of oil on two distant continents brought Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the U.S. to the Pennsylvania Oil Region on Wednesday for a tour of Drake Well, near Titusville, and several other locations in Oil City and Franklin.

Honoring veterans
Free

Honoring veterans

  • Kara O'Neil

It was a mild spring day with intermittent clouds when about a dozen volunteers scaled Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City Monday to place around 2,000 flags on the graves of veterans.