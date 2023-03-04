Knights 3-peat as D10 champs!

It’s not easy to beat a team three times in one season. It’s even harder to win three consecutive District 10 titles.

However, Franklin’s boys basketball team made both of those look relatively easy against rival Oil City in the District 10 Class 3A championship game on Friday night at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.

Coach Jason Fulmer’s Knights broke loose from a 6-5 tussle late in the first period by closing the half on a 20-8 run to open up a 13-point advantage, and they never looked back in beating the Oilers for the third time this year, 55-39, and claiming their third consecutive D-10 Class 3A crown in the process.

“We had a lot going on tonight as we were trying to win a third straight district title and we were trying to beat a rival like Oil City for a third time. When you have a rivalry like ours, you can throw the records out the window, and that’s what makes games like this special,” Jason Fulmer said. “So, I can’t say enough about my guys. They kept their composure, they didn’t look past Oil City and they didn’t come into the game too confident.

“Oil City made some adjustments for this game and we had to take a little time in figuring it out,” he continued. “But, once we did, though, I felt we controlled the game from that point on.”

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well and that’s a testament to the pressure they (Franklin) put on us,” Oil City coach Bundy Fulmer said. “We did some things we haven’t done throughout the year. We got behind and we had to play catchup.”

The game was close in the early going as the Oilers (19-6) were within one at 6-5 near the end of the opening frame as Jake Hornbeck had a bucket and a foul shot and Ethen Knox scored on the inside. But Jalen Wood buried a three-pointer to give the Knights (21-4) a 9-5 edge heading into the second frame.

Franklin would not look back from that point on as they tallied 12 of the next 14 points to open up a 21-7 advantage. Dreyden Payne got the ball rolling with a jumper and, after a layup from Hornbeck, Johnathan Leccia followed with a layup, Cole Buckley converted an old-fashioned three-point play before Ethan Owens scored on a layup and Damon Curry drained a three-pointer.

Hornbeck hit a jumper to end the run, but the Oilers were unable to make a dent in the double-digit lead before the half as Owens had three more points and Leccia had two to counteract jumpers from Sayyid Donald and Knox as the Knights sported a 26-13 lead at the intermission.

Curry, who had only five points in the first half, came alive in the third quarter and scored 12 of Franklin’s 16 points as the Knights bumped their lead to 42-21 behind a 16-8 surge. He opened the stanza by drilling a three-pointer and put an exclamation point on it by burying a halfcourt, buzzer-beating three-pointer as well. In between, he added a breakaway dunk, a layup and an offensive rebound and tip-in to his scoring arsenal on the night.

Payne added the other four points in the third for Franklin while the Oilers were only able to muster three buckets from Hornbeck and another from VanWormer.

Oil City had its best offensive production of the game in the final stanza as they outscored the Knights, 18-13, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 21-point deficit. VanWormer led the way with nine of his 11 points in the quarter, which included a 6-of-6 effort from the foul line. Hornbeck added four more points to finish with 17 points for the game while Knox added a bucket and Matt Ames drilled a three-pointer before the final horn sounded.

Wood buried two more treys for the Knights in the fourth while Curry connected on his fourth three of the game while Buckley and Leccia added two points apiece.

“We’ve come a long way since December. Back then, we couldn’t afford to have one guy have an off night, but now we have several guys who can step up when somebody has an off night,” Jason Fulmer said. “I feel like Damon is really starting to come into his own, and if he heats up down the stretch, I think he could take us someplace special.”

Curry led Franklin with a game-high 20 points, Wood ended with 11 points, which included three shots from beyond the arc, while Payne finished with eight points and Leccia added six points and eight rebounds.

“After the Fairview game, I told Dreyden Payne he was my MVP because he went out and did everything I asked of him and he did it well,” Jason Fulmer continued. “So, it was nice to see him come out tonight with some confidence and looking to score. He’s pretty smooth out there and he’s pretty solid around the rim.”

Franklin and Oil City will both advance to the PIAA tournament and will host games on Saturday, March 11. Franklin will face the No. 6 seed out of District 7 while Oil City will square off with the No. 4 seed out of District 7.

“We get to host a state playoff game and the guys are excited about it,” Bundy Fulmer said. “We’ll get back to work on Monday.”

“We will play Shady Side in the first round and I’m excited that they have to drive two hours up into Venango County and play at the Castle,” Jason Fulmer said. “It should be a good game , but I think we should be able to take care of business. If we play the way we have over the past couple of games, I think we can make a little run.”

0
0
0
0
0

Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet
Free

Oilers, Knights shine at D10 swim meet

GENEVA, Ohio — Friday turned out to be a medal-filled opener for both Oil City and Franklin in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships held at the Spire Institute. The Oilers earned five medals overall and the Knights had four.

Knights 3-peat as D10 champs!
Free

Knights 3-peat as D10 champs!

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

It’s not easy to beat a team three times in one season. It’s even harder to win three consecutive District 10 titles.

Free

Local high school sports scores 3-1-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 9 Class 1A semifinals -- Union 51, DuBois Central Catholic 48; District 9 Class 2A semifinals -- Clarion-Limestone 47, Karns City 43

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-28-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: District 10 Class 3A semifinals -- Oil City 38, Seneca 36; Franklin 52, Fairview 40; District 10 Class 1A semifinals -- Farrell 64, Rocky Grove 55; District 10 Class 4A semifinals -- Grove City 57, Harbor Creek 43

Free

Missing Oil City Girl Found

Oil City police Chief Dave Ragon confirmed Sophia Steinman, 17, of Oil City, was found safe in Warren on Thursday evening.

Girl collecting 500 pairs of shoes
Free

Girl collecting 500 pairs of shoes

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

An Oil City girl is taking a project from her religious education classes and running with it as she aims to collect 500 pairs of shoes single-handedly to donate to people in need.

Inclusion Library comes to Oil City Library
Free

Inclusion Library comes to Oil City Library

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Anyone who’s been in the Oil City Library these days may have noticed there’s a brand new collection on the shelves by the card catalog — and it isn’t books, movies or audiobooks.

Business Review Coming Friday
Free

Business Review Coming Friday

The 83rd annual edition of the Business Review and Forecast will be published with Friday’s newspaper. Here is a sampling of what you will find in this year’s edition, which spotlights local business, industry, government and schools.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-14-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 87, Conneaut Area 13; Warren 60, Oil City 46; Jamestown 59, Rocky Grove 50; C-L 65, Cranberry 44; Clarion 63, A-C Valley 43; Redbank Valley 46, Keystone 38; Karns City 48, Moniteau 46 (2OT); Venango Catholic 78, CLA 60; Cochranton 61, Youngsville 40; Grove City 63, …

OC's Knox selected to All-USA Today team
Free

OC's Knox selected to All-USA Today team

After a season in which he made national news, Oil City running back Ethen Knox has collected another national award by being named to the 2022-23 All-USA Today High School Sports Awards Offensive Football Team on Monday.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-9-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Keystone 56, Cranberry 44; Clarion 84, Forest Area 8; Redbank Valley 53, Moniteau 38; Karns City 64, C-L 46; Tidioute Charter 57, Venango Catholic 56

Franklin woman hates cold, but fulfills her plunge challenge
Free

Franklin woman hates cold, but fulfills her plunge challenge

(Editor’s note: The following story is a first-person account from Leigh-Anne Williams of Franklin, who does some freelance photography work for the newspaper, about her adventures Saturday participating in the Polar Plunge at Two Mile Run County Park.)

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-7-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 82, Titusville 50; Oil City 60, 46; Kennedy Catholic 45, Rocky Grove 23; North Clarion 56, Keystone 38; C-L 60, Moniteau 29; Union City 45, Cochranton 44; Grove City 59, Sharon 44

Knights slay Dragons at the Castle
Free

Knights slay Dragons at the Castle

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-3-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 69, Warren 48; Oil City 75, Titusville 55; Rocky Grove 58, Cochranton 38; Moniteau 56, Cranberry 46; North Clarion 51, A-C Valley 39; Karns City 62, Redbank Valley 38; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 46; Union 76, Forest Area 10; Ridgway 58, Venango Catholic 15; Grov…

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-2-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Warren 47, Franklin 17; Oil City 37, Corry 32 (OT); Cambridge Springs 76, Rocky Grove 16; Moniteau 69, Cranberry 37; North Clarion 52, A-C Valley 19; Redbank Valley 55, Karns City 27; Keystone 62, C-L 52; Cochranton 49, Saegertown 20; Sharpsville 34, Grove City 24; Lakeview…

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-1-23

BOYS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 48, Commodore Perry 46; Clarion-Limestone 78, Union 60; Keystone 61, Forest Area 22; Karns City 64, North Clarion 55; Moniteau 61, Laurel 43

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-31-23

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 67, Oil City 51; Rocky Grove 61, Commodore Perry 55; Clarion-Limestone 50, Clarion 42; Cochranton 53, Maplewood 50 (OT); Grove City 61, Slippery Rock 43; Christian Life Academy 43, Venango Catholic 40

Free

Local high school sports scores 1-30-23

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Franklin 34, Corry 30 OT; Oil City 38, Meadville 35; Cochranton 48, Rocky Grove 8; Keystone 39, Union 17; Brockway 49, Forest Area 19; Grove City 56, Sharon 42; Mercer 31, Lakeview 29

Abramovic says priorities announcement went well
Free

Abramovic says priorities announcement went well

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, who is the president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, said last week’s announcement in Harrisburg of 2023 priorities from the Commissioners Association went “incredibly well.”

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks
Free

Oilers, Knights pad win streaks

WARREN — Oil City’s Cam VanWormer buried a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer Friday night to lift the Oilers past homestanding Warren, 60-58, in a Region 6 boys basketball classic.