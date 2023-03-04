Knights 3-peat as D10 champs!

It’s not easy to beat a team three times in one season. It’s even harder to win three consecutive District 10 titles.
However, Franklin’s boys basketball team made both of those look relatively easy against rival Oil City in the District 10 Class 3A championship game on Friday night at Slippery Rock University’s Morrow Field House.
Coach Jason Fulmer’s Knights broke loose from a 6-5 tussle late in the first period by closing the half on a 20-8 run to open up a 13-point advantage, and they never looked back in beating the Oilers for the third time this year, 55-39, and claiming their third consecutive D-10 Class 3A crown in the process.
“We had a lot going on tonight as we were trying to win a third straight district title and we were trying to beat a rival like Oil City for a third time. When you have a rivalry like ours, you can throw the records out the window, and that’s what makes games like this special,” Jason Fulmer said. “So, I can’t say enough about my guys. They kept their composure, they didn’t look past Oil City and they didn’t come into the game too confident.
“Oil City made some adjustments for this game and we had to take a little time in figuring it out,” he continued. “But, once we did, though, I felt we controlled the game from that point on.”
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well and that’s a testament to the pressure they (Franklin) put on us,” Oil City coach Bundy Fulmer said. “We did some things we haven’t done throughout the year. We got behind and we had to play catchup.”
The game was close in the early going as the Oilers (19-6) were within one at 6-5 near the end of the opening frame as Jake Hornbeck had a bucket and a foul shot and Ethen Knox scored on the inside. But Jalen Wood buried a three-pointer to give the Knights (21-4) a 9-5 edge heading into the second frame.
Franklin would not look back from that point on as they tallied 12 of the next 14 points to open up a 21-7 advantage. Dreyden Payne got the ball rolling with a jumper and, after a layup from Hornbeck, Johnathan Leccia followed with a layup, Cole Buckley converted an old-fashioned three-point play before Ethan Owens scored on a layup and Damon Curry drained a three-pointer.
Hornbeck hit a jumper to end the run, but the Oilers were unable to make a dent in the double-digit lead before the half as Owens had three more points and Leccia had two to counteract jumpers from Sayyid Donald and Knox as the Knights sported a 26-13 lead at the intermission.
Curry, who had only five points in the first half, came alive in the third quarter and scored 12 of Franklin’s 16 points as the Knights bumped their lead to 42-21 behind a 16-8 surge. He opened the stanza by drilling a three-pointer and put an exclamation point on it by burying a halfcourt, buzzer-beating three-pointer as well. In between, he added a breakaway dunk, a layup and an offensive rebound and tip-in to his scoring arsenal on the night.
Payne added the other four points in the third for Franklin while the Oilers were only able to muster three buckets from Hornbeck and another from VanWormer.
Oil City had its best offensive production of the game in the final stanza as they outscored the Knights, 18-13, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 21-point deficit. VanWormer led the way with nine of his 11 points in the quarter, which included a 6-of-6 effort from the foul line. Hornbeck added four more points to finish with 17 points for the game while Knox added a bucket and Matt Ames drilled a three-pointer before the final horn sounded.
Wood buried two more treys for the Knights in the fourth while Curry connected on his fourth three of the game while Buckley and Leccia added two points apiece.
“We’ve come a long way since December. Back then, we couldn’t afford to have one guy have an off night, but now we have several guys who can step up when somebody has an off night,” Jason Fulmer said. “I feel like Damon is really starting to come into his own, and if he heats up down the stretch, I think he could take us someplace special.”
Curry led Franklin with a game-high 20 points, Wood ended with 11 points, which included three shots from beyond the arc, while Payne finished with eight points and Leccia added six points and eight rebounds.
“After the Fairview game, I told Dreyden Payne he was my MVP because he went out and did everything I asked of him and he did it well,” Jason Fulmer continued. “So, it was nice to see him come out tonight with some confidence and looking to score. He’s pretty smooth out there and he’s pretty solid around the rim.”
Franklin and Oil City will both advance to the PIAA tournament and will host games on Saturday, March 11. Franklin will face the No. 6 seed out of District 7 while Oil City will square off with the No. 4 seed out of District 7.
“We get to host a state playoff game and the guys are excited about it,” Bundy Fulmer said. “We’ll get back to work on Monday.”
“We will play Shady Side in the first round and I’m excited that they have to drive two hours up into Venango County and play at the Castle,” Jason Fulmer said. “It should be a good game , but I think we should be able to take care of business. If we play the way we have over the past couple of games, I think we can make a little run.”