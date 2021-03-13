Knights are D-10 champs

Friday turned out to be a sweet night for Franklin's boys basketball team. Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:27 to defeat Sharpsville to notch the program's first District 10 championship since Fulmer's 2010-11 squad, a span of 10 years. And, thanks to the pandemic, Franklin clinched the title on its home floor in front of a rather partisan crowd. To make it even sweeter, Fulmer's son, junior guard Easton, reached the 1,000-point plateau on a long three-pointer that triggered the game-ending run.
With Fulmer pouring in a game-high 22 points and Luke Guth erupting for eight fourth-quarter points, the Knights ran away from the Blue Devils, 56-47 to capture the Class 3A crown.
"You never know how emotions will be in playoff games, but I thought we did a real good job late of controlling those emotions," coach Fulmer said as the Knights improved to 19-6 and advanced to the PIAA state tournament for the second consecutive year. "Easton hit the big 3 with about two-and-a-half minutes left and I thought, 'here we go.' But, that's what having those battles in our region all year against the 4A teams like Grove City, Hickory and Sharon do for you. It hardens you and prepares you for games like this."
Although Easton Fulmer's scoring milestone wasn't mentioned until after the medal presentations, it certainly came at a most pivotal time of the game.
Just 14 seconds earlier, Sharpsville's Mack Staunch knocked down a three-pointer of his own, giving coach Matt Durisko's Blue Devils (15-10) a 47-44 lead in the see-saw affair that included 11 lead changes and eight ties.
Fulmer's triple coming out of a timeout knotted the game at 47-47, but it was Hayden Adams' short jumper in the lane at the 1:46 mark that produced the final lead change and, as it turned out, the winning points.
Sharpsville never scored again while Guth had five points in the final 42 seconds and Fulmer added a couple of free throws to complete the game-ending 12-0 spurt.
"Easton's done such a great job throughout the year, and he's taken some big steps forward," coach Fulmer said of his son's scoring exploits. "That's been a pleasure to see, both as his coach, but especially as his father. But, in all reality, it's the other six guys that we've been running out there who have given him that opportunity."
While that may be so, the Knights certainly needed the junior sharpshooter to dig them out of an early hole as Sharpsville raced out to a 9-2 lead midway through the first period.
No problem. Fulmer not only finished off the quarter on a personal 10-0 run to give Franklin a 12-9 lead, but he began the second with another three-pointer and at one point, scored 15 straight points for the Knights.
However, Franklin got a big lift off the bench from Damon Curry and Johnathan Leccia after Sharpsville had cut a six-point deficit in half midway through the frame. Curry knocked down a three-ball, then Leccia followed a Curry miss with a two-handed putback to push the lead back to eight at 26-18.
Trailing 28-22 at intermission, the Blue Devils opened the third quarter with another impressive spurt, scoring the first eight points to reclaim a 30-28 lead. Franklin got the lead back by the end of the period on a trey by Hayden Adams and a runner by Curry.
Staunch, who scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, finally gave Sharpsville its final lead of the contest when he drained a three-pointer from the right wing with 2:41 to play, which only provided a backdrop for Franklin's title-clinching finish.
"Over the past two or three games, our theme has been, 'just be ourselves,'" coach Fulmer said. "We don't have to press or feel like we have to put on our capes. Just go out and be us, and right now, we're pretty darn good at it."
In addition to Fulmer's game-high 22 points, Guth added 13 and Hayden Adams 10 while Leccia pulled down six rebounds.
"I'm really happy for our three seniors, because they've worked so stinking hard," coach Fulmer said of Cade Adams, Hayden Adams and Zak Smith. "They've put in so much work and haven't won anything until now, and that's priceless. They can now etch their names in stone on the walls of the Castle."
Franklin will open the state playoffs next Saturday at Altoona High School and will face the winner of today's game between Westmont Hilltop and Bishop Guilfoyle. Tipoff for the state opener will be announced.
Photo by Eric Elliott. Franklin's Luke Guth goes up for a bucket past Sharpsville's Mack Staunch.