Knights dispatch Devils

By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball team as they tipped off the 2020-21 campaign with a non-region matchup against the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils.
And just like any first game of the season, there were stretches of good and not-so-good play from both squads. But, it was also highly competitive and that's the beauty of high school sports. In the end, Franklin guard Easton Fulmer scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as the Knights opened - and closed - the 2020 portion of their schedule with a 54-45 victory.
"This season could be very choppy and it's going to be a work-in-progress, that's for sure," Franklin coach Jason Fulmer said after the win. "The mental part is going to be our biggest challenge this year. But, it's going to be that way for everybody."
If the first quarter was any indication, both teams came out on fire offensively, seemingly trading buckets throughout the opening eight minutes.
Franklin wound up with a 20-18 lead at the horn as all five starters scored, led by Zak Smith's six points. Fulmer added five points and Hayden Adams four, all of which came on a four-point play midway through the quarter. Hunter Spaid scored all nine of his points to lead coach Becky Leandro's Blue Devils while Nathan Held added five points.
However, the second quarter looked nothing like the first as neither team had much success offensively. Cambridge Springs scored four points the entire period and all four came in the final 2:16. The Knights (1-0) weren't much better, scoring just seven points while making just two of 15 shots from the floor.
Still, it was enough to take a 27-22 lead into the lockerroom.
"We had a good offensive first quarter, but after that, we just couldn't find our rhythm, even though we were getting good look after good look," coach Fulmer said.
Franklin was still clinging to a five-point lead, 32-27, a couple of minutes into the third quarter when the Blue Devils went on a 7-0 run to take their first lead since late in the first period.
However, Cade Adams' steal and layup triggered an 8-5 spurt to close the frame as the Knights took a slim 40-39 into the final stanza.
That's when Franklin's defense stepped up and held the Blue Devils to just six more points - all by Held - the rest of the way. Four of those points came in the final 32 seconds.
Meanwhile Fulmer and sophomore Luke Guth combined to score 13 fourth-quarter points as the Knights slowly pulled away. Fulmer made 7-of-8 free throws while Guth added six points on a putback, a baseline drive and an inbounds play.
"It wasn't pretty, but I thought our guys overcame what was a poor shooting night and got the job done defensively," coach Fulmer said. "We were giving up a lot of size, but the guys battled their tails off."
Despite the Knights' 14-of-53 shooting performance (26%) from the floor (including 6-of-32 from distance), they did make 20 of their 26 free throws, including Fulmer's 12-of-13 showing at the sin stripe. Conversely, the Blue Devils committed 23 turnovers and made just 10-of-25 free throws.
In addition to Fulmer's 25 points, Hayden Adams added nine, Guth had seven and Smith six while Johnathan Leccia had a team-high six rebounds off the bench. Held had 19 for the Blue Devils and Trent Wheeler had 14 while Jayden Shinsky collected a game-high 13 caroms.
Who knows when the Knights will be back in action, but coach Fulmer is confident his team will be ready when that day arrives.
"Our older guys are grinders and I'm not the least bit worried that they're going to sit around on the couch for three weeks," he concluded. "They'll find a way to get some work in on their own. Until then, we just have to follow the protocols, stay safe and healthy and be ready to go when they say it's time to play again."