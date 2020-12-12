Knights dispatch Devils

By the time you're reading this, Gov. Wolf's mandated three-week shutdown of extracurricular activities for the winter sports season will already have begun. But on Friday night at Franklin High School, the 50-or-so spectators in attendance got a "sneak peek" at the Knights' boys basketball team as they tipped off the 2020-21 campaign with a non-region matchup against the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils.

And just like any first game of the season, there were stretches of good and not-so-good play from both squads. But, it was also highly competitive and that's the beauty of high school sports. In the end, Franklin guard Easton Fulmer scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as the Knights opened - and closed - the 2020 portion of their schedule with a 54-45 victory.

"This season could be very choppy and it's going to be a work-in-progress, that's for sure," Franklin coach Jason Fulmer said after the win. "The mental part is going to be our biggest challenge this year. But, it's going to be that way for everybody."

If the first quarter was any indication, both teams came out on fire offensively, seemingly trading buckets throughout the opening eight minutes.

Franklin wound up with a 20-18 lead at the horn as all five starters scored, led by Zak Smith's six points. Fulmer added five points and Hayden Adams four, all of which came on a four-point play midway through the quarter. Hunter Spaid scored all nine of his points to lead coach Becky Leandro's Blue Devils while Nathan Held added five points.

However, the second quarter looked nothing like the first as neither team had much success offensively. Cambridge Springs scored four points the entire period and all four came in the final 2:16. The Knights (1-0) weren't much better, scoring just seven points while making just two of 15 shots from the floor.

Still, it was enough to take a 27-22 lead into the lockerroom.

"We had a good offensive first quarter, but after that, we just couldn't find our rhythm, even though we were getting good look after good look," coach Fulmer said.

Franklin was still clinging to a five-point lead, 32-27, a couple of minutes into the third quarter when the Blue Devils went on a 7-0 run to take their first lead since late in the first period.

However, Cade Adams' steal and layup triggered an 8-5 spurt to close the frame as the Knights took a slim 40-39 into the final stanza.

That's when Franklin's defense stepped up and held the Blue Devils to just six more points - all by Held - the rest of the way. Four of those points came in the final 32 seconds.

Meanwhile Fulmer and sophomore Luke Guth combined to score 13 fourth-quarter points as the Knights slowly pulled away. Fulmer made 7-of-8 free throws while Guth added six points on a putback, a baseline drive and an inbounds play.

"It wasn't pretty, but I thought our guys overcame what was a poor shooting night and got the job done defensively," coach Fulmer said. "We were giving up a lot of size, but the guys battled their tails off."

Despite the Knights' 14-of-53 shooting performance (26%) from the floor (including 6-of-32 from distance), they did make 20 of their 26 free throws, including Fulmer's 12-of-13 showing at the sin stripe. Conversely, the Blue Devils committed 23 turnovers and made just 10-of-25 free throws.

In addition to Fulmer's 25 points, Hayden Adams added nine, Guth had seven and Smith six while Johnathan Leccia had a team-high six rebounds off the bench. Held had 19 for the Blue Devils and Trent Wheeler had 14 while Jayden Shinsky collected a game-high 13 caroms.

Who knows when the Knights will be back in action, but coach Fulmer is confident his team will be ready when that day arrives.

"Our older guys are grinders and I'm not the least bit worried that they're going to sit around on the couch for three weeks," he concluded. "They'll find a way to get some work in on their own. Until then, we just have to follow the protocols, stay safe and healthy and be ready to go when they say it's time to play again."

Knights dispatch Devils
Knights dispatch Devils

Tri-county area reports 100 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 17.

Area virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

A rewarding project
A rewarding project

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

The pride and joy of dozens of Venango Technology Center students is now resting comfortably along the banks of the Allegheny River.

Area has 96 new cases; Forest reports death

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area and Forest County reported a virus-related death, bringing the county's total deaths to two.

UPMC Northwest parade
UPMC Northwest parade

  • From staff reports

A parade of vehicles went around UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday to praise the "healthcare heroes" at the hospital.

Tri-county area reports 69 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

Area weekend cases hit 279

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.

Santa lights up OC
Santa lights up OC

  • From staff reports

Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.

Area virus cases continue rise

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 from Clarion and Venango counties, and two new deaths from Venango County.

Tri-county area adds 78 COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).

Update: Closed portion of Interstate 80 reopens

Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Clarion Hospital sees increase in virus patients

Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.

Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Crashes mount
Crashes mount

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Area reports 59 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

'A marvel of sweet tones'
'A marvel of sweet tones'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Items that were removed from an old Episcopal church in Rouseville still have a home 150 years later at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.

Area weekend cases top 100

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.

Tri-county area records new virus cases

HARRISBURG--The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and three probable), Forest County reported 20 new confirmed cases, and Venango County reported 18 new confirmed cases.

Tri-County reports new virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).

No Starlight Ball in '21
No Starlight Ball in '21

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.

Tri-county area records 122 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.

Perilous rescue
Perilous rescue

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Three people were injured in a water rescue Tuesday on the Allegheny River in Oil City after the city fire department's boat flipped during the rescue.

Area has 57 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 (27 confirmed and four probable) and Venango County reported 26 new cases (21 confirmed and five probable).

Area reports 66 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 (21 confirmed and 20 probable) and Venango County reported 25 new cases (19 confirmed and six probable).

A helping hand
A helping hand

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An amazing 1,260 turkeys were distributed at the annual Friends for Food campaign in a socially distanced drive-through on Saturday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

Light-Up Night ignites magic and excitement of the season
Light-Up Night ignites magic and excitement of the season

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin's annual Light-Up Night on Saturday may not have had its usual pomp and circumstance, but the simple celebration of the holiday season succeeded in what it always set out to do and ignited the magic and excitement in the hearts of countless residents.

Area weekend cases hit 111

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 111 cases of COVID-19.