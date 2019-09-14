DuBOIS - You always remember the first one.
Since joining District 10, DuBois had never lost to Franklin on the football field. That all changed Friday night at E.J. Mansell Stadium as the Knights held on for a wild 42-35 win over the Beavers in a Region 7 matchup.
And hung on they did.
Coach Justin Marshall's Beavers (0-4, 0-3 R-7) had the ball in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and were driving with a chance to tie the game or win it with a two-point conversion.
But, on a third-and-two at the Franklin 32, senior linebacker Josh Nettles busted up a handoff from quarterback Alex Kovalyak to Ruben Estrada. Kovalyak fell on the loose ball, but the 11-yard loss set up a fourth-and-13. Nettles again led a heated pass rush, and he and others sacked Kovalyak for a 12-yard loss, turning the ball back over to Franklin's offense with 4:44 to play.
The Knights got a pair of key first-down runs by quarterback Ian Haynes, then ran out the clock to up their record to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the region.
"I couldn't be prouder of Josh Nettles," coach Tom Haynes said. "We were moving him all over to try and slow down DuBois' ground game, and he went out and made two incredible plays on that last drive."
Franklin's defense held the Beavers to 251 total yards and came up with two turnovers - a fumble recovery by Dalton Buckley on DuBois' first drive of the game and an interception by Dorian Gordon on the final play of the first half.
But, as big as the defense was, the real story of the game was Franklin's offense, which grinded out 24 first downs and 450 total yards.
Senior quarterback Ian Haynes, who threw for a District 10 record 606 yards two years ago at DuBois and a record-tying eight touchdowns, had his way with the Beavers' defense again, completing 26-of-40 passes for 355 yards and five TDs.
Junior Cade Adams, who had 202 yards receiving in last year's meeting at Franklin, was exceptional as he finished with 14 catches for 198 yards and two scores.
"I was really happy with the way Cade stepped up," coach Haynes said. "They were doubling Buckley all over the field and Cade really had a super game."
There's a reason why DuBois was double-teaming Buckley - he caught five passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter as the Knights jumped out to a 14-0 lead. His TD catches were from nine and 10 yards.
Franklin's lead ballooned to 21-0 early in the second quarter when Eli Stewart crashed in from two yards out - the Knights' first rushing touchdown of the season - at the 11:07 mark.
Aidan Castro and Kovalyak had TD runs later in the period for the Beavers, but they sandwiched an eight-yard TD pass from Haynes to Adams.
Franklin missed a golden opportunity for another score in the waning seconds of the half when Jacob Mowrey intercepted Haynes in the endzone on a second-and-goal from the DuBois 1.
Things got a little more precarious when Dale Kot took the second-half kickoff 96 yards for a TD and the Beavers pulled within a score at 28-21.
But, Haynes passed the Knights right down the field and connected again with Adams on an eight-yard pitch and catch. George Coon, who drilled all six of his PATs, made it 35-21.
Michael Eisman's nine-yard TD run on DuBois' ensuing drive and Kovalyak's two-point run made it 35-29 with 4:50 left in the third quarter.
However, the Knights began to have success running the football as Eli Stewart set up their final score, which he ended by hauling in a 12-yard pass from Haynes.
"I really thought our offensive and defensive linemen really did a good job out there," coach Haynes said. "We still had made some mistakes, but they stepped up in crunch time."
And when the Knights went into victory formation for the final three plays of the game and the clock hit triple zeros, the players celebrated.
Stewart finished with 96 yards on 22 carries, his highest output of the season, while Haynes' 335 passing yards and Adams' 198 receiving yards were also season bests. Haynes also passed the 8,.000-yard mark and now has 8,084 yards for his career.
"This was a big one, and we've got a couple of more key games coming up," coach Haynes said. "This one feels good, and maybe that will spill over when we take on Fort LeBoeuf at home next Friday."