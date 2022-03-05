Knights go back-to-back

MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.

That’s because the Bobcats, who came into the contest with a 13-game winning streak, gave the heavily favored Knights everything they could handle as they played to a 33-33 tie in the first half and were trailing only 44-42 after three periods as junior guard Logan Kibbe’s long-range shooting and senior center Jacob Young’s dominant inside play kept Seneca in the hunt.

However, Franklin senior guard Easton Fulmer showed the qualities that made him the program’s all-time leading scorer in the final stanza as he netted the first nine points of the frame and 15 in the quarter as the Knights claimed back-to-back crowns with a 63-53 victory.

“This one was a little bit different than last year because I thought we came into this as heavy favorites, and that is always a challenge,” Franklin coach Jason Fulmer said. “We were playing sloppy and undisciplined and we weren’t in our flow, but credit to Seneca. They played a great game. This is what we set out to do from the start and now we want to take the next step.”

With the Knights holding on to a slim 44-42 lead entering the final frame, Easton Fulmer, who finished with a game-high 33 points, took over in the fourth quarter as he tallied the first nine points on a pair of free throws, a three-pointer and a couple of jumpers to give Franklin some cushion at 53-42. Damon Curry followed with a dunk before Fulmer struck again with a layup to put the Knights up 57-42 with a little over five minutes remaining in the contest.

But, the game was far from over as the Bobcats still had some fight left in them as Kibbe connected on three free throws before Young sandwiched a pair of layups around a Lucas Rupp jumper to trim the deficit to 57-51 with 1:32 left on the clock.

After a missed free throw by Franklin, the Knights came up with a big stop at the defensive end and Luke Guth followed by draining a pair of free throws. After Kibbe scored on a putback to cut the lead down to six again at 59-53, Easton Fulmer polished off the victory by hitting four more free throws to set the final score.

Fulmer connected on nine shots from the floor, including a pair of three-pointers, and was 13-of-13 from the foul line. Curry finished with 19 points while Guth chipped in with 11 points.

“Easton does so many goods things for us, but sometimes, he tries to do a little too much,” coach Fulmer said. “But, tonight he basically threw us on his back, especially in the fourth quarter. One of the special things we have, and it’s been that way for the last couple of years, is when the lights get bright, he typically steps up and has the finishing touches for us. So credit to him, he’s put in all the work and time to get his game to where it is now.”

Early in the first quarter, it seemed like a typical blowout for the Knights was in the making as they jumped out to an 8-3 lead, but the Bobcats weren’t having any of it as they responded with 12 straight points to sport a 15-8 lead. Franklin countered with a 13-2 run of their own to sport a 21-17 edge after one period.

The Knights looked like they might be starting to pull away again in the second as they sported a 33-25 advantage, but the Bobcats answered once again with an 8-0 spurt to close the half with Lucas Rupp’s three-pointer going in just before the buzzer to knot the game at 33-33.

Franklin tried to pull away again in the third as Fulmer scored five straight points before a two-handed dunk by Guth put the Knights up five. However, Justin Walker drained a three-pointer at the end of the quarter to trim the lead to 44-42.

Kibbe led the Bobcats with 21 points while Young contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Franklin is expected to face Ellwood City in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Knights go back-to-back
Free

Knights go back-to-back

  • By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.

Free

Forest County road remains closed

Dawson Run Road/Jamison Run Road (Route 4002) in Tionesta Township will remain closed to traffic due to flood-related damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be closed indefinitely as a full assessment of the damage is completed.

Free

Police seek missing teen girl

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

Free

Police seek missing teenage girl

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

Jenny's Dream Rescue
Free

Jenny's Dream Rescue

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Tracy Rivers said her family always had dogs in their home that were rescued and fostered while she was growing up.

Free

PennDOT plans vehicle restrictions ahead of storm

HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state On Thursday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.

Something New is Brewing in Franklin
Free

Something New is Brewing in Franklin

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Sometime during spring, Franklin resident Hannah Gamble will fill a void in the community — as well as the location — that was created by the closing of Bossa Nova Cafe Roastery on Liberty Street.

Free

Forest County road closed

Nebraska Road (Route 3004) is closed from German Hill Road in Green Township to Sage Road in Green Township as a result of flooding.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-18-22

Boys Basketball: (KSAC Semifinals) North Clarion 48, Karns City 47; Redbank Valley 57, Clarion 41; (Regular Season) Oil City 57, Corry 44, Kennedy Catholic 61, Rocky Grove 36; Venango Catholic 43, CLA 31; Moniteau 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 54; Grove City 64, Greenville 47; Saegertown 47, …

Free

Snowman in the Forest canceled

Due to anticipated Clarion River flooding and potential safety concerns due to recent changes to snow and ice conditions, DCNR Cook Forest State Park and Cook Forest/Clear Creek Vacation Bureau have canceled this weekend’s Snowman in the Forest event.

Sasol chemical plant to close
Free

Sasol chemical plant to close

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Sasol this year will begin the process of shutting down its chemical plant in Cornplanter Township, a company representative based in Louisiana confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday.

Franklin board accepts Loucks' immediate resignation
Free

Franklin board accepts Loucks' immediate resignation

  • By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer

Franklin School Board members on Monday accepted the immediate resignation of superintendent Mark Loucks and appointed longtime local schools leader Pat Gavin as acting superintendent.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-14-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Kane 46, Cranberry 33; Keystone 48, Brockway 44; DuBois Central Catholic 62, Clarion 45; Redbank Valley 63, Clarion-Limestone 47; Brookville 52, Karns City 36; Punxsutawney 51, Moniteau 42

Cranberry students learn vital basics on landing a job
Free

Cranberry students learn vital basics on landing a job

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams remembered listening to a presentation from the president of Centre County’s chamber, in which he spoke about a program that prepares students to enter the workforce.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-11-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 89, Wilmington 32; Warren 68, Oil City 47; Rocky Grove 53, Lakeview 44; Grove City 50, Hickory 40; Cochranton 48, Eisenhower 29; Karns City 76, Forest Area 32

Reading companions
Free

Reading companions

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The local Paws 4 a Cause organization is holding hour-long reading sessions this winter at Franklin Public Library where school-aged children are invited to practice their skills with therapy dogs.

Train gets stuck in Titusville
Free

Train gets stuck in Titusville

Anyone looking to travel through Titusville on Wednesday afternoon had to redirect their route after they found train cars at a standstill on the tracks between Franklin and Martin streets.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-9-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion 37, Venango Catholic 27; Moniteau 50, Cranberry 28; Clarion-Limestone 53, Keystone 32; North Clarion 46, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24; Redbank Valley 53, Karns City 27.

Free

Local high school sports scores 2-8-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Slippery Rock 35; Oil City 70, Titusville 32; Rocky Grove 55, West Middlesex 53; Moniteau 58, Cranberry 30; Clarion 53, Venango Catholic 18; C-L 49, Keystone 44; Union 60, Forest Area 13; North Clarion 63, A-C Valley 58; Redbank Valley 48, Karns City 42; Cochran…