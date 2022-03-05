Knights go back-to-back

MEADVILLE — For the first three quarters of Friday night’s District 10 Class 3A championship game, it was still unclear whether Franklin was going to be able to come out on top and secure its second straight district title against upset-minded Seneca at Meadville High School.
That’s because the Bobcats, who came into the contest with a 13-game winning streak, gave the heavily favored Knights everything they could handle as they played to a 33-33 tie in the first half and were trailing only 44-42 after three periods as junior guard Logan Kibbe’s long-range shooting and senior center Jacob Young’s dominant inside play kept Seneca in the hunt.
However, Franklin senior guard Easton Fulmer showed the qualities that made him the program’s all-time leading scorer in the final stanza as he netted the first nine points of the frame and 15 in the quarter as the Knights claimed back-to-back crowns with a 63-53 victory.
“This one was a little bit different than last year because I thought we came into this as heavy favorites, and that is always a challenge,” Franklin coach Jason Fulmer said. “We were playing sloppy and undisciplined and we weren’t in our flow, but credit to Seneca. They played a great game. This is what we set out to do from the start and now we want to take the next step.”
With the Knights holding on to a slim 44-42 lead entering the final frame, Easton Fulmer, who finished with a game-high 33 points, took over in the fourth quarter as he tallied the first nine points on a pair of free throws, a three-pointer and a couple of jumpers to give Franklin some cushion at 53-42. Damon Curry followed with a dunk before Fulmer struck again with a layup to put the Knights up 57-42 with a little over five minutes remaining in the contest.
But, the game was far from over as the Bobcats still had some fight left in them as Kibbe connected on three free throws before Young sandwiched a pair of layups around a Lucas Rupp jumper to trim the deficit to 57-51 with 1:32 left on the clock.
After a missed free throw by Franklin, the Knights came up with a big stop at the defensive end and Luke Guth followed by draining a pair of free throws. After Kibbe scored on a putback to cut the lead down to six again at 59-53, Easton Fulmer polished off the victory by hitting four more free throws to set the final score.
Fulmer connected on nine shots from the floor, including a pair of three-pointers, and was 13-of-13 from the foul line. Curry finished with 19 points while Guth chipped in with 11 points.
“Easton does so many goods things for us, but sometimes, he tries to do a little too much,” coach Fulmer said. “But, tonight he basically threw us on his back, especially in the fourth quarter. One of the special things we have, and it’s been that way for the last couple of years, is when the lights get bright, he typically steps up and has the finishing touches for us. So credit to him, he’s put in all the work and time to get his game to where it is now.”
Early in the first quarter, it seemed like a typical blowout for the Knights was in the making as they jumped out to an 8-3 lead, but the Bobcats weren’t having any of it as they responded with 12 straight points to sport a 15-8 lead. Franklin countered with a 13-2 run of their own to sport a 21-17 edge after one period.
The Knights looked like they might be starting to pull away again in the second as they sported a 33-25 advantage, but the Bobcats answered once again with an 8-0 spurt to close the half with Lucas Rupp’s three-pointer going in just before the buzzer to knot the game at 33-33.
Franklin tried to pull away again in the third as Fulmer scored five straight points before a two-handed dunk by Guth put the Knights up five. However, Justin Walker drained a three-pointer at the end of the quarter to trim the lead to 44-42.
Kibbe led the Bobcats with 21 points while Young contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Franklin is expected to face Ellwood City in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.