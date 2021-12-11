Knights handle Oilers in opener

Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.

But, coach Jason Fulmer’s Knights were unfazed by the preseason hype, the large crowd or the high hopes as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back in rolling to a 68-36 victory in their only meeting against the Oilers this season.

“I thought we played pretty well to start the season. The young guys on the team handled themselves very well,” Fulmer said. “After the game, we talked about how our offense was out of sorts a little bit, but I thought our transition was fabulous. Their is room for improvement. We are going to get better.”

The Knights took control early with buckets from Damon Curry, Luke Guth and Easton Fulmer and a pair of free throws by Cole Buckley, forcing Oilers coach Bundy Fulmer (Jason’s brother and Easton’s uncle) to call a quick timeout.

Oil City responded with a three-pointer and a layup from Cam VanWormer to trim the deficit to 8-5. However, that’s the closest they would get the rest of the way as the Knights finished off the first period on a 10-2 run with Fulmer burying a pair of three-pointers to open up an 18-7 advantage.

Franklin added to its lead in the second frame as Fulmer continued his hot start with 11 more points while Guth added five points as the Knights took a 35-15 lead into halftime after a 17-8 blitz in the quarter.

Franklin put the game out of reach in the third stanza as five different players put points on the board for the Knights in building a 54-22 edge behind a 19-7 advantage in the quarter. Curry took the lead this time as he netted eight points behind a pair of three-balls while Fulmer contributed five more points and Buckley added four points.

With the game out of reach, the two teams played to a 14-14 draw in the final quarter with six different players scoring for each squad.

Ethan Owens came off the bench to lead the Knights with four points in the frame.

VanWormer, who led the Oilers with 16 points in the game, buried four free throws to lead Oil City in the fourth while Jake Hornbeck drilled a three-pointer and Connor Highfield, Judias Johnson and Will McMahon each knocked down a bucket.

