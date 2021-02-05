Knights nip Oilers, 39-37

When it comes to a rivalry game, you can throw the records out the window. All bets are off. Anything can happen.
That was the case on Thursday night at the Castle as Franklin welcomed Oil City for a Region 5 girls basketball clash that pitted a 4-5 Knights squad against the 1-8 Oilers.
On paper, it appeared to be an routine win for the Red and Black. And, while Franklin did ultimately walk away with the victory, it was anything but routine as the Knights were forced to weather a 9-1 run by Oil City over the game's final three minutes to come out on top of a 39-37 nailbiter.
"The only thing you take away from a game like this is that you won," Franklin head coach Ryan Justice said of his team after it improved to 5-5 despite turning the ball over 29 times. "That's all you can take away. We played an F-minus game. But you've got to give Oil City credit. They played with energy and passion and heart, and I didn't think we did. We let our emotions get the best of us, but that's my job. I'm the one that's supposed to (get things under control) if things are going badly."
Things went badly for both teams for most of the first half as the opening two quarters were riddled with fouls and turnovers but not much offense. The two teams combined for 20 turnovers in the first quarter - 10 by each team - while putting up just seven total points with the Knights leading 4-3.
The second frame went much the same way with Franklin leading just 10-8 with under two minutes to go before the break, but the Knights got a boost just before the half from freshman Jamie Blum, who came off the bench and knocked down a three and a short jumper to send the Knights into the lockerroom with a 15-8 edge.
Franklin carried that momentum through to the second half as Zelika Hartle - who spent the majority of the game in foul trouble - caught fire, scoring all seven of her points in the game in the opening 90 seconds of the third.
The outburst started with a baseline layup followed by a three from the top of the arc. A second layup then put the Knights up 20-8, and it looked like the rout might be on.
That margin ballooned to 27-12 midway through the third after an Emma Stahl jumper and an Ali Manning driving layup for the Oilers was countered by a Jennifer Blum trey and a Lauren Billingsley jumper.
Oil City, though, pulled back within striking distance by closing out the frame with an 8-2 run that saw Manning and Jenna Fischli can a pair of free throws each followed by a three-ball and a foul shot from Chloe Terwilliger that pulled OC back to within 29-20.
The two free throws from Fischli seemed to spark her game as she took over the offense for the Oilers in the fourth, sandwiching a pair of driving layups around two Franklin free throws to make it 31-24 a minute in.
The Knights answered by ripping off five straight points that were countered with four foul shots from OC, leaving the score at 36-28.
Franklin's final field goal of the game came with 3:14 left on the clock, making it 38-28, but the Oilers had one final surge left in them, and it started with three freebies from Maddy Marczak to make it 38-31.
A free throw made it an eight-point lead again for Franklin, but Fischli - who finished with a game-high 12 points, including 10 in the fourth - pushed the issue for the Oilers again, driving in for layups on the next two Oiler possession to make it 39-35 with 1:33 still left in the game.
Oil City, though, was unable to come all the way back as its final bucket of the game came from Manning as time expired.
"I'm beyond proud of the way we played tonight," Oil City head coach Jordan Lepley said. "I've seen many times, when we get down eight, it turns into 12 and then 14 and all of sudden it's a 25-point lead. But tonight we stayed composed and stuck to the game plan on defense and we were able to frustrate them."