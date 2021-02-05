Knights nip Oilers, 39-37

When it comes to a rivalry game, you can throw the records out the window. All bets are off. Anything can happen.

That was the case on Thursday night at the Castle as Franklin welcomed Oil City for a Region 5 girls basketball clash that pitted a 4-5 Knights squad against the 1-8 Oilers.

On paper, it appeared to be an routine win for the Red and Black. And, while Franklin did ultimately walk away with the victory, it was anything but routine as the Knights were forced to weather a 9-1 run by Oil City over the game's final three minutes to come out on top of a 39-37 nailbiter.

"The only thing you take away from a game like this is that you won," Franklin head coach Ryan Justice said of his team after it improved to 5-5 despite turning the ball over 29 times. "That's all you can take away. We played an F-minus game. But you've got to give Oil City credit. They played with energy and passion and heart, and I didn't think we did. We let our emotions get the best of us, but that's my job. I'm the one that's supposed to (get things under control) if things are going badly."

Things went badly for both teams for most of the first half as the opening two quarters were riddled with fouls and turnovers but not much offense. The two teams combined for 20 turnovers in the first quarter - 10 by each team - while putting up just seven total points with the Knights leading 4-3.

The second frame went much the same way with Franklin leading just 10-8 with under two minutes to go before the break, but the Knights got a boost just before the half from freshman Jamie Blum, who came off the bench and knocked down a three and a short jumper to send the Knights into the lockerroom with a 15-8 edge.

Franklin carried that momentum through to the second half as Zelika Hartle - who spent the majority of the game in foul trouble - caught fire, scoring all seven of her points in the game in the opening 90 seconds of the third.

The outburst started with a baseline layup followed by a three from the top of the arc. A second layup then put the Knights up 20-8, and it looked like the rout might be on.

That margin ballooned to 27-12 midway through the third after an Emma Stahl jumper and an Ali Manning driving layup for the Oilers was countered by a Jennifer Blum trey and a Lauren Billingsley jumper.

Oil City, though, pulled back within striking distance by closing out the frame with an 8-2 run that saw Manning and Jenna Fischli can a pair of free throws each followed by a three-ball and a foul shot from Chloe Terwilliger that pulled OC back to within 29-20.

The two free throws from Fischli seemed to spark her game as she took over the offense for the Oilers in the fourth, sandwiching a pair of driving layups around two Franklin free throws to make it 31-24 a minute in.

The Knights answered by ripping off five straight points that were countered with four foul shots from OC, leaving the score at 36-28.

Franklin's final field goal of the game came with 3:14 left on the clock, making it 38-28, but the Oilers had one final surge left in them, and it started with three freebies from Maddy Marczak to make it 38-31.

A free throw made it an eight-point lead again for Franklin, but Fischli - who finished with a game-high 12 points, including 10 in the fourth - pushed the issue for the Oilers again, driving in for layups on the next two Oiler possession to make it 39-35 with 1:33 still left in the game.

Oil City, though, was unable to come all the way back as its final bucket of the game came from Manning as time expired.

"I'm beyond proud of the way we played tonight," Oil City head coach Jordan Lepley said. "I've seen many times, when we get down eight, it turns into 12 and then 14 and all of sudden it's a 25-point lead. But tonight we stayed composed and stuck to the game plan on defense and we were able to frustrate them."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+3
Hubs serving purpose
Free

Hubs serving purpose

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

As schools have transitioned between virtual and hybrid learning at different times over the last several months, the United Way of Venango County's five learning hubs in the county have been helping students who are struggling with remote learning.

Free

Clarion, Venango report more cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County.

+3
Investor buys big OC buildings
Free

Investor buys big OC buildings

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

A software engineer from New Jersey is on a buying spree for multi-story buildings in Oil City's North Side business district.

+2
Knights nip Oilers, 39-37
Free

Knights nip Oilers, 39-37

  • Ryan Kunselman Staff writer

When it comes to a rivalry game, you can throw the records out the window. All bets are off. Anything can happen.

Free

Tri-county reports 26 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, along with one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.

Free

Tri-county area adds 43 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 43 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

Free

Clarion panel's donation will help 20 businesses

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, announced Monday that through a partnership with the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clar…

PennDOT restores speed on portion of I-80
Free

PennDOT restores speed on portion of I-80

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 from the Ohio State line to Exit 45 (Route 478, Emlenton/St Petersburg) in Clarion County.

Free

Tri-county has 79 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 79 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion and Forest counties each.

Free

State: Unemployment scams utilize social media

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said there have been multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through fake Facebook pages.

Free

Tri-county area sees virus cases, deaths rise

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related deaths from Clarion and Forest counties each.

UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen
Free

UPDATE: Interstate lanes reopen

Interstate 80 westbound is now open to traffic in both lanes. A portion of the interstate between the Strattanville and New Bethlehem exits was closed earlier due to a crash involving multiple tractor trailers.

+2
Big plans at museums
Free

Big plans at museums

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.

Free

Cases, nursing home deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.

Free

Clarion, Venango counties see more virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.

'Good path forward'
Free

'Good path forward'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Two Venango County projects - the multimodal hub in downtown Oil City and the new recycling center at the Venango Regional Airport bus depot - are scheduled to be completed in the coming months.

Free

State works to resolve PEUC, PUA issues

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.

Free

Tri-county area adds 16 virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

+3
Local support
Free

Local support

  • By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer

More than 50 Venango County residents walked a mile loop in sub-freezing temperatures around Oil City on Saturday to raise awareness for the anti-abortion movement.

Free

Tri-county has 51 cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Free

State to resume PEUC payments

HARRISBURG —\!q The state Department of Labor & Industry today announced Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments in the new federal CARES Act extension will resume the week of Jan. 24.

Free

Tri-county reports 29 new cases; 3 deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

+6
Busy night on the hardwood
Free

Busy night on the hardwood

Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.

Free

Tri-county reports 25 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.