ERIE - Franklin medaled in three events and Oil City in two on Friday at the District 10 boys and girls swimming championships held at the Hagerty Family Events Center's David M. Hallman III Aquatics Center.
For the Knights, Alaina Brown grabbed two medals in girls action and Miles Hoffman one on the boys side while Oil City's Nick Richar added a boys medal and the girls 200 free relay team of Emily Russell, Christa Schneider, Kallie Smith and Morgan Stover collected another for the Oilers.
Only the top three finishers earned medals this year as opposed the the top five in past championship meets.
In the girls meet, Brown stole the show for the Knights, placing second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 individual medley. The sophomore shaved nearly two seconds off of her seed time in the 100 back with a performance of 1:00.7. In the 200 I.M., she checked in at 2:16.59, cutting nearly three seconds off her seed time.
Franklin only competed in one other event, the 200 free relay, which saw Emma Pfennigwerth, Riley Bordell, Kristen Anderson and Brown take eighth with a time of 1:48.40.
For Oil City, the quartet of Russell, Schneider, Smith and Stover dropped their qualifying time of 1:46.24 down to 1:44.0 in the finals to log a third-place finish and a medal.
Schneider also just missed out on two more medals as she jumped up six spots from her seed time in the 100 breast to finish fourth (1:12.05) while she also finished in fourth place on the Oilers' 200 medley relay squad alongside Sydney Svolos, Dana Wenner and Stover (1:56.53). Svolos, Wenner, Russell and Smith also notched a fifth-place effort in the 400 free relay (3:57.72).
Wenner earned a fifth-place solo finish in the 100 fly (1:04.81) while also making a big jump in the 100 back as well, taking eighth (1:05.02) after being seeded 12th. Stover tacked on a pair of eighth-place finishes also in the 100 breast (1:13.33) and the 50 free (26.11).
Rounding out the Oilers' performances were Smith in the 500 free (ninth, 5:46.11) and 200 I.M. (11th, 2:28.32), Svolos in the 100 fly (11th, 1:10.29) and 100 back (12th, 1:07.29), Schneider in the 200 I.M. (10th, 2:25.0) and Russell in the 200 free (12th, 2:10.15).
As for team scores, Oil City placed fourth in the 15-team field with 115 points while Franklin placed 11th with 35 points. Villa Maria claimed the team title with 339 points.
On the boys side, Oil City's Nick Richar walked away with a third-place medal in the 100 back (58.21) after being seeded fourth. He also just missed out on another after placing fourth in the 100 fly despite swimming faster than his third-place seed time.
Grabbing fifth-place finishes for the Oilers were the 200 medley relay team of Nick Richar, Connor Malek, Caleb Stover and Charlie Motter (1:47.87) and the 400 free relay team of Logan Richar, Stover, Malek and Garrett Morse. The 200 free relay of Logan Richar, Stover, Morse and Motter notched a sixth-place effort (1:36.41).
In solo events for OC, Motter placed ninth in the 50 free (23.32) and 12th in the 100 free (52.67), Malek 10th in the 200 I.M. (2:22.36), Morse 11th in the 500 free (5:33.96) and Carson Fennick 14th in the 100 back (1:05.32).
For Franklin, Hoffman trimmed nearly two seconds off his seed time to jump up from fifth to third in the 100 fly with a mark of 56.40, good enough to finish in the medals.
Hoffman added a sixth-place time in the 100 free of 49.70 while also joining Caleb Prettyman, Nathan Pfennigwerth and Ethan Nightingale on the eighth-place 200 medley relay squad (1:53.34). Nightingale and Pfennigwerth tacked on another eighth-place time in the 200 free relay (1:40.12) with Aden Boozell and Renner Weismann. Rounding out the performances for the Knights were Pfennigwerth with a sixth in the 200 I.M. (2:13.33) and Boozell with a 12th in the 200 free (2:02.92).
In team competition, Oil City placed sixth with 88.5 points and Franklin eighth with 51. Cathedral Prep took home the title with 374 points.
None of Friday's competitors qualified outright for the state meet as only the gold medalist earned automatic entry, but there's still hope for Oil City and Franklin as the top four times from across the state behind the championship time will also earn a trip to the PIAA meet at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg on March 19-20. Those results will be released next week.