Knights slay Dragons at the Castle

After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.

The two teams squared off earlier this season at Warren with the Knights coming away with a hard-fought 68-62 decision over the Dragons. But on Friday in the rematch, the red-hot Knights had a much easier time with the Dragons as they opened the third quarter with a 15-4 run and they never looked back in recording a 69-48 victory.

The final score wasn’t indicative of the entire game as the Dragons hung with the Knights for the first two frames as they trailed 24-20 at the break before FHS turned up the heat in the second half.

“In the first half we weren’t ourselves. We were going through the motions out there,” Franklin head coach Jason Fulmer said. “In the second half, we stepped up and went out and played and brought the energy. Our defense was stifling. Warren was missing some shots, but they were missing shots for a reason. That’s because we were turning them up and playing hard, and Johnathan Leccia was doing a good job of defending in the paint. We limited their second-chance opportunities, and next thing you know, our lead went from four points to 20 fairly quickly.”

After not trailing at all against the Oilers on Tuesday night, the Knights found themselves down right away as Tommy Nyquist got the Dragons on the board first with a jumper for a 2-0 lead. Leccia quickly tied the game with a jumper of his own, but the Dragons came right back with a jumper from Braylon Barnes for 4-2 lead.

Leccia then connected on one-of-two free throws to trim the deficit to 4-3, but that’s the last lead Warren would have for the rest of the game as Jalen Wood buried a three-pointer, Cole Buckley scored on a stickback and Damon Curry threw down a break-away dunk for a 10-4 advantage.

The Dragons cut the lead down to 12-11 following a three-pointer from Brady Berdine, but the Knights answered with a another stickback from Buckley and a layup from Wood to sport a 16-12 edge after one period.

That lead held to halftime as each team tallied only eight points in a much slower second quarter. Aidan McCracken netted five points in the period for FHS while Buckley had two points and Leccia one. Berdine added four more points for the Dragons while Nyquist and Konnor Hoffman each had two points.

However, the game turned quickly in the third frame as the Knights poured in eight of the first 10 points on two buckets from Buckley and one each from Owens and Curry. After a stickback from Berdine, FHS reeled off seven straight points on a three-pointer from Wood, three points from Curry and a free throw from Owens to pen up a 39-24 advantage.

Nyquist ended the run with a pair of free throws, but the Knights followed with nine of the final 11 points of the quarter as Wood connected on a three-pointer while Leccia, Owens and Dreyden Payne each added a basket. Nyquist added two more free throws for the Dragons as they trailed 48-28 entering the final stanza.

Franklin kept up the pressure in the fourth as they dropped in the first seven points of the quarter on a three-pointer from Wood, a pair of free throws from Payne and a bucket from Buckley to sport a 55-28 lead.

Warren put on a run off its own with eight straight points, however Leccia ended it with an old- fashioned three-point play to return the lead to 20 at 58-38 and the Knights’ lead never got below 20 the rest of the way.

Buckley led the Knights with 16 points, Wood finished with 14 points behind four three-pointers while Leccia had 13 points and 12 rebounds. McCracken came off the bench to add eight points while Owens and Curry had seven points each.

Franklin’s junior varsity team also came away with a win over the Dragons as Gavin Eakin, who buried a three-pointer in the final seconds of Tuesday’s 41-39 win over Oil City, connected on five more against the Dragons to finish with 17 points in a 43-28 decision.

Knights slay Dragons at the Castle
Knights slay Dragons at the Castle

  By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer

After taking over sole possession of first place in Region 6 following an emotional win over rival Oil City earlier in the week, Franklin’s boys basketball team was looking to solidify its position atop the region standings with a season sweep over visiting Warren on Friday night at the Castle.

