Oil City standouts Ethen Knox and Cam Crocker, along with Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley, were honored Thursday by being named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Teams.

Knox, a 6-1, 190-pound junior, was named as a running back on the Class 3A squad, while Crocker, a 6-5, 285-pounder senior, was selected as an offensive lineman on the 3A team.

Tingley, a 5-7, 185-pound junior, was chosen as a defensive athlete on the Class 1A team.

Knox rushed for 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns on 385 carries in just 10 games for Oil City, making his 2022 season one of the best in high school football history across the United States.

That yardage total is the most in history for a 10-game season with the previous record of 3,690 being set in 1928 in Tennessee. Knox also eclipsed 400 yards six times on the season, breaking NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry’s previous record of four, which was set in Florida. Knox now has seven career 400-yard performances to his name. His 370.5 yards per game also is believed to be second all-time in the country.

Knox’s 3,705 yards finished second in the country this season behind Tyler Vasey of Prairie Ridge (Illinois), who needed 14 games to tally 3,878. In addition to carrying the ball 38.5 times a game on offense, Knox was also a standout safety on defense, collecting 63 tackles and six interceptions. Oil City finished 7-3 on the season.

With a year still to play, Knox is already the Oilers’ all-time rushing leader with 5,530 yards and his 57 career touchdowns is 12 short of breaking the school record as well.

Knox owes a big part of his success to Crocker, the key cog on an offensive line that rushed for 4,224 yards this past season. Crocker had games in which he recorded 15, eight and six pancake blocks, respectively.

A four-year starter, Crocker was an iron man for the Oilers, suiting up and starting in a school record 42 straight games. During those four seasons, OC rushed for 13,604 yard (324.0 per game).

Tingley also enjoyed a stellar junior season for coach Bill Hickman’s Sailors as he led all Mercer County players with five interceptions.

However, Tingley’s contributions to the offense were just as impressive. He rushed for 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 carries (6.6 yards per carry) and also served as the Sailors’ placekicker where he converted 33 of his 38 point-after kicks while also nailing connecting on 5-of-7 field-goal attempts.

“I am so proud of our team captain and our team player of the year on being selected for all-state honors,” coach Hickman said of Tingley. “This young man does it all, on and off the field, in all three facets of the game. He is truly deserving of this selection and I’m also extremely proud of all his teammates and coaching staff that factored into this accomplishment. Sailor Nation could not be prouder of Mitchell and this prestigious honor.”

Tingley, who was also named first team all-region as a linebacker and second team all-region as a kicker this past season, is the 16th player in Lakeview history to be selected for the all-state team.

Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air
  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.

Local high school sports scores 12-29-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Rocky Grove 38; Fairview 53, Franklin 51; Cameron County 45, Clarion 44; Clarion-Limestone 88, Reynolds 54; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Lakeview 37; North Clarion 77, Forest Area 6; Cranberry 66, Venango Catholic 30

Local high school sports scores 12-28-22

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oil City 40, Cranberry 37; Harbor Creek 39, Franklin 15; Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27; Meadville 31, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14; North Clarion 44, Kane 18; Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 39; Laurel 47, Grove City 31; Cochranton 44, Girard 21; Redbank Valley 80, Rockwood 24

Winter blast chills area
  • From staff reports

Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.

Local high school sports scores 12-22-22

Boys basketball: Franklin 53, Farrell 42; Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37; Moniteau 46, Clarion 44; A-C Valley 46, Sheffield 41; Clarion-Limestone 43, Johnsonburg 40; Union 81, Titusville 51; Grove City 53, Reynolds 21

Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremonies
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.

No one hurt in Skate Capital fire
No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.

Franklin students getting ready for first art show fundraiser
  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.

Local high school sports scores 12-16-22

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Keystone 45, Cranberry 29, Redbank Valley 36, Moniteau 34, Karns City 59, Clarion-Limestone 24, Union 49, A-C Valley 32, Clarion 41, Forest Area 15, Victory Christian 33, CLA 25

Cranberry board hears plans for school renovation projects
  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.

Local high school sports scores 12-13-22

BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 59, Meadville 53; Grove City 53, Oil City 39; Moniteau 59, Cranberry 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67; Karns City 47, Redbank Valley 42; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34; Union 79, Forest Area 13, Christian Life Academy 63, Venango Catholic 45

Local high school sports scores 12-9-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 63, Grove City 43; Oil City 39, Bradford 38; Saegertown 75, Rocky Grove 70 OT; Karns City 70, Cranberry 42; Clarion 70, Union 57; Sharpsville 42, A-C Valley 36; North Clarion 66, Forest Area 8; Moniteau 65, Keystone 53; Clarion-Limestone 85, Redbank Valley 63; Slipp…

Missing teen has been found

Clarion state police said early today that missing teenager Aianna Serenity Taylor has been found. She was reported missing on Wednesday but was found with family members.

Local high school sports scores 12-7-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Cathedral Prep 65, Franklin 29; Brookville 66, Oil City 60; Redbank Valley 61, Cranberry 30; Clarion 68, North Clarion 42; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 89, Forest Area 33; Clarion-Limestone 70, Moniteau 47; Karns City 53, Keystone 26; West Middlesex 66, Cochranton 51

Local high school sports scores 12-6-22

Girls basketball: Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38; Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23; Redbank Valley 76, Cranberry 3; North Clarion 40, Clarion 27; Moniteau 47, C-L 15; Karns City 53, Keystone 32; Forest Area 37, A-C Valley 24; Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37.

Local high school sports scores 12-3-22

SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky Grove 67, Titusville 50; Cranberry 60, Maplewood 31; Oil City 74, Clarion 40; Mars 80, Franklin 71 (OT); DuBois 60, Keystone 40; North East 50, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 41; Karns City 76, Portersville Christian 39; Saegertown 63, North Clarion 51; Union 64, …

Correction

There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.

OC police looking for Reno man
  • From staff reports

The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Justin L. Huey, 32, of Reno.