Oil City standouts Ethen Knox and Cam Crocker, along with Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley, were honored Thursday by being named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Teams.
Knox, a 6-1, 190-pound junior, was named as a running back on the Class 3A squad, while Crocker, a 6-5, 285-pounder senior, was selected as an offensive lineman on the 3A team.
Tingley, a 5-7, 185-pound junior, was chosen as a defensive athlete on the Class 1A team.
Knox rushed for 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns on 385 carries in just 10 games for Oil City, making his 2022 season one of the best in high school football history across the United States.
That yardage total is the most in history for a 10-game season with the previous record of 3,690 being set in 1928 in Tennessee. Knox also eclipsed 400 yards six times on the season, breaking NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry’s previous record of four, which was set in Florida. Knox now has seven career 400-yard performances to his name. His 370.5 yards per game also is believed to be second all-time in the country.
Knox’s 3,705 yards finished second in the country this season behind Tyler Vasey of Prairie Ridge (Illinois), who needed 14 games to tally 3,878. In addition to carrying the ball 38.5 times a game on offense, Knox was also a standout safety on defense, collecting 63 tackles and six interceptions. Oil City finished 7-3 on the season.
With a year still to play, Knox is already the Oilers’ all-time rushing leader with 5,530 yards and his 57 career touchdowns is 12 short of breaking the school record as well.
Knox owes a big part of his success to Crocker, the key cog on an offensive line that rushed for 4,224 yards this past season. Crocker had games in which he recorded 15, eight and six pancake blocks, respectively.
A four-year starter, Crocker was an iron man for the Oilers, suiting up and starting in a school record 42 straight games. During those four seasons, OC rushed for 13,604 yard (324.0 per game).
Tingley also enjoyed a stellar junior season for coach Bill Hickman’s Sailors as he led all Mercer County players with five interceptions.
However, Tingley’s contributions to the offense were just as impressive. He rushed for 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 carries (6.6 yards per carry) and also served as the Sailors’ placekicker where he converted 33 of his 38 point-after kicks while also nailing connecting on 5-of-7 field-goal attempts.
“I am so proud of our team captain and our team player of the year on being selected for all-state honors,” coach Hickman said of Tingley. “This young man does it all, on and off the field, in all three facets of the game. He is truly deserving of this selection and I’m also extremely proud of all his teammates and coaching staff that factored into this accomplishment. Sailor Nation could not be prouder of Mitchell and this prestigious honor.”
Tingley, who was also named first team all-region as a linebacker and second team all-region as a kicker this past season, is the 16th player in Lakeview history to be selected for the all-state team.