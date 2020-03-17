KNOX — The Keystone School District is working toward providing child nutrition program meal services during the mandatory school closure.
Meanwhile, the Knox Ministerium said it will support the area’s most vulnerable populations.
Prepackaged food and supplies are available today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 512 Main St., Knox, and from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Edenburg Presbyterian Church at 405 Main St., Knox.
Anyone wishing to contribute to these initiatives should stop at either location during hours of operation or contact Pastor Karen Parsh at 814-881-3266.