Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.
It was the last time the Oilers would lose a regular-season contest on the gridiron ... until Friday night’s season opener.
And where did that loss take place? At Linden Field against those same Lancers in a Region 5 showdown.
This time, however, it was by a more convincing 33-12 margin, ending OC’s regular-season win streak at 21 straight games.
“We’re a young, inexperienced team, but we have to be able to overcome the adversity of a game. That’s just the way it is,” Oil City head coach Dan York said of his squad, which features nearly all new starters on both sides of the ball this year after graduation took a hefty toll.
In the game’s early going, neither team came out clicking as Oil City fumbled the ball away on the opening possession before General McLane returned the favor by coughing up a fumble of its own.
That exchange left OC at its own 4-yard line, and while they moved it out to its own 49, the nine-play drive resulted in a punt.
The Lancers fared much better on their second drive, taking over at their own 42. After a four-yard run, quarterback Dylan Sheeder found John Amon wide open down the right hash for a 54-yard touchdown connection. A Kyle Cousin point-after made it 7-0 with 1:34 left in the first.
The Lancers struck again early in the second quarter after a 19-yard punt return set them up at the OC 33.
It took just one play to hit paydirt as Sheeder found a wide open Magnus Lloyd out of the backfield for a short catch and a long run. Another Cousins PAT made it 14-0 with 11:02 left in the half.
“We didn’t tackle very well,” York said of his defensive lapses. “It was all arms and arm-tackling. Early on they had people wide open in the secondary. We’ve had that in practice, so we knew we had our hands full.”
Despite the defense struggles, Oil City’s offense showed breakout potential in the first half, and it came on the game’s ensuing drive in the form of running back Ethen Knox.
The sophomore took the drive’s first play untouched up the gut of the defense for a 65-yard sprint, outrunning three Lancers to the endzone.
A failed conversion left OC trailing just 14-6, but that margin was quickly pushed back out to 20-6 after McLane needed just four plays to score again, this time with Amon serving as the quarterback and carrying a 31-yard keeper across the goal line. Brayden McFetridge blocked the extra point.
The Oilers once again answered, this time in a more methodical fashion.
Starting at its own 27, OC used 11 plays to march the distance with the big blow being a 29-yard connection between quarterback Dane Ley and McFetridge. Kevin Pearsall provided the eventual score, plunging in from a yard out.
After another failed conversion, Oil City found itself trailing by just once score heading into the break, 20-12.
The Oilers would never score again, however, as General McLane locked down their offense in the second half while putting up two scores in the third to put the game away.
Amon provided the first TD on a 14-yard QB keeper while Sheeder and Lloyd hooked up again, this time for a 59-yard strike that set the eventual final with 6:19 still to play in the third.
Knox finished with 173 yards on 25 carries for OC, but 157 of those yards came in the first half before cramps came into play in the balmy weather.
Amon led GM with 155 yards on 13 carries from the QB position while Sheeder found his success through the air at QB for the Lancers, completing 7-of-9 passes for 178 yards, the three TDs and an interception.
On a bright note for OC’s defense, it did force four turnovers with Carl Chelton swiping an interception and pouncing on a fumble.
Oil City will have a short turnaround before they travel to Conneaut Area on Thursday.