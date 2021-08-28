Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

It was the last time the Oilers would lose a regular-season contest on the gridiron ... until Friday night’s season opener.

And where did that loss take place? At Linden Field against those same Lancers in a Region 5 showdown.

This time, however, it was by a more convincing 33-12 margin, ending OC’s regular-season win streak at 21 straight games.

“We’re a young, inexperienced team, but we have to be able to overcome the adversity of a game. That’s just the way it is,” Oil City head coach Dan York said of his squad, which features nearly all new starters on both sides of the ball this year after graduation took a hefty toll.

In the game’s early going, neither team came out clicking as Oil City fumbled the ball away on the opening possession before General McLane returned the favor by coughing up a fumble of its own.

That exchange left OC at its own 4-yard line, and while they moved it out to its own 49, the nine-play drive resulted in a punt.

The Lancers fared much better on their second drive, taking over at their own 42. After a four-yard run, quarterback Dylan Sheeder found John Amon wide open down the right hash for a 54-yard touchdown connection. A Kyle Cousin point-after made it 7-0 with 1:34 left in the first.

The Lancers struck again early in the second quarter after a 19-yard punt return set them up at the OC 33.

It took just one play to hit paydirt as Sheeder found a wide open Magnus Lloyd out of the backfield for a short catch and a long run. Another Cousins PAT made it 14-0 with 11:02 left in the half.

“We didn’t tackle very well,” York said of his defensive lapses. “It was all arms and arm-tackling. Early on they had people wide open in the secondary. We’ve had that in practice, so we knew we had our hands full.”

Despite the defense struggles, Oil City’s offense showed breakout potential in the first half, and it came on the game’s ensuing drive in the form of running back Ethen Knox.

The sophomore took the drive’s first play untouched up the gut of the defense for a 65-yard sprint, outrunning three Lancers to the endzone.

A failed conversion left OC trailing just 14-6, but that margin was quickly pushed back out to 20-6 after McLane needed just four plays to score again, this time with Amon serving as the quarterback and carrying a 31-yard keeper across the goal line. Brayden McFetridge blocked the extra point.

The Oilers once again answered, this time in a more methodical fashion.

Starting at its own 27, OC used 11 plays to march the distance with the big blow being a 29-yard connection between quarterback Dane Ley and McFetridge. Kevin Pearsall provided the eventual score, plunging in from a yard out.

After another failed conversion, Oil City found itself trailing by just once score heading into the break, 20-12.

The Oilers would never score again, however, as General McLane locked down their offense in the second half while putting up two scores in the third to put the game away.

Amon provided the first TD on a 14-yard QB keeper while Sheeder and Lloyd hooked up again, this time for a 59-yard strike that set the eventual final with 6:19 still to play in the third.

Knox finished with 173 yards on 25 carries for OC, but 157 of those yards came in the first half before cramps came into play in the balmy weather.

Amon led GM with 155 yards on 13 carries from the QB position while Sheeder found his success through the air at QB for the Lancers, completing 7-of-9 passes for 178 yards, the three TDs and an interception.

On a bright note for OC’s defense, it did force four turnovers with Carl Chelton swiping an interception and pouncing on a fumble.

Oil City will have a short turnaround before they travel to Conneaut Area on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+3
Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12
Free

Lancers foil Oilers, 33-12

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assitant sports editor

EDINBORO — Nearly three years ago, on September 14, 2018, Oil City’s football team lost a 17-12 decision to General McLane at Linden Field in Edinboro.

Portion of Interstate 80 closed
Free

Portion of Interstate 80 closed

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between exit 64 — Clarion/New Bethlehem Route 66 south —to Exit 70 Strattanville — Route 322 due to a camper rollover, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Both lanes are blocked near mile marker 70. Estimated reopen time is 1:15 but c…

Free

Crash closes Route 28 in Redbank Township

Route 28 in Redbank Township is closed in both directions due to a crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road.

+2
Winding down at pool
Free

Winding down at pool

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Children and their families flocked to the Oil City municipal swimming pool to cool off Monday as the summer season nears its end.

+5
Back with a splash
Free

Back with a splash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It was all about skips and stones on Saturday, as the Rock In River Festival returned to Franklin's Riverfront Park.

Ramp on I-80 to close
Free

Ramp on I-80 to close

The Clarion/New Bethlehem eastbound ramp of Interstate 80 (exit 64) will be closed through Monday as part of an ongoing resurfacing project for I-80 in Clarion County.

Flash flood watch issued
Free

Flash flood watch issued

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarion, Forest, Venango and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through the region, according to NWS. He…

+3
Memories still alive
Free

Memories still alive

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

A team of about 12 cyclists will set out next weekend on a 100-mile bike ride from Oil City to Pittsburgh in honor of an Oil City native who was killed in Iraq in 2007.

+3
Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash
Free

Venango County Fair ends with a bang and a crash

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

It may not be what people think of first when they envision a county fair, but the Venango County Fair Demolition Derby drew an enormous crowd, with people packing the bleachers in the grandstand and pit areas starting an hour before the event began.

+6
'A special feeling'
Free

'A special feeling'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The children of two crew members of the Beach City Baby, a C-53 that was in North Africa during World War II, came to see the plane their fathers flew at Saturday's Fly In/Cruise In at Venango Regional Airport.

Free

Portion of Bredinsburg Road closed

As of 5:15 p.m., a portion of Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township is closed as the result of a one-vehicle crash, according to Venango County 911.

Emergency workers honored for saving man in cardiac arrest
Free

Emergency workers honored for saving man in cardiac arrest

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Every seat was filled Thursday in Oil City Council chambers as friends and family of six EMTs and paramedics from the Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service were honored for their quick response to a cardiac arrest in the city.

'Together Again' at Barrow
Free

'Together Again' at Barrow

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin will return to regularly scheduled performances Friday with the production "Together Again for the First Time."

Free

Vaccine or test mandated for certain state employees

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today announced state employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Wolf's office. A…

+3
New use for landmark
Free

New use for landmark

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A Franklin landmark is on its way to becoming a hub for robotics, drones and computer science education for students.

+6
'Honor to have plane'
Free

'Honor to have plane'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Restorations on the Beach City Baby, a 1942 Douglas C-53 that served in active combat in Europe and North Africa during World War II, are almost complete.

Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County
Free

Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County

The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.

+3
Carrying on tradition
Free

Carrying on tradition

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.

+3
Chalk Talk advice
Free

Chalk Talk advice

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Venango County Substance Abuse Program "chalked up" recovery to informing the community at Wednesday's Chalk Talk outside the Franklin Public Library.

+3
'We do this for fun'
Free

'We do this for fun'

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - The Clarion County Fair hosted the Keystone Mini-Mods Tuesday night with the key word being modified.

+3
Couple return home to Franklin for their 73-year anniversary
Free

Couple return home to Franklin for their 73-year anniversary

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The Miller-Sibley pavilion in Franklin was filled Saturday as Jack and Therese Moran's family and friends came from Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, Chicago, Ohio and Pennsylvania to celebrate the couple's 73-year wedding anniversary.

+2
Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs
Free

Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

Fourteen puppies and eight adult dogs - all aboard an air-conditioned truck - completed a four-day journey from Texas to Venango County, arriving at Precious Paws Animal Rescue on Wednesday evening.

+2
Public input needed
Free

Public input needed

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.

New look on the hill
Free

New look on the hill

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.

+4
'A great addition'
Free

'A great addition'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.

+2
Summer learning
Free

Summer learning

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.