Lane closed on I-80 in Mercer County

The right lane of Interstate 80 eastbound remains from the Interstate 79 interchange to the Exit 24 (Route 173, Grove City, Sandy Lake) as clean up continues following an early morning crash, according to PennDOT. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted later today.
CLARION — Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Fourteen puppies and eight adult dogs - all aboard an air-conditioned truck - completed a four-day journey from Texas to Venango County, arriving at Precious Paws Animal Rescue on Wednesday evening.
- From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program has put out a public input survey that will be used to create a set of voluntary design guidelines for older buildings in Oil City's three National Register listed historic districts.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Ice cream is returning to the top of the hill in Franklin as the former Dairy Queen location along Route 8 is reopening as Maurer's Brain Freeze.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
A number of local officials, county employees and a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection attended Friday's open house and ribbon cutting for the new Venango County Community Recycling Center near Venango Regional Airport.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
For 20 years, Clarion University's Office of Continuing Education has provided the Kids In College summer enrichment program at the university's Venango Campus in Oil City.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Taste of Talent had a rousing kickoff Wednesday after the popular Franklin event was delayed for two straight weeks due to weather.
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved an integration plan that combines six universities into two entities, including Clarion with Edinboro and California, by a unanimous vote.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Venango County is in the early stages of getting a plan together to dredge part of Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Venango County until 5:45 p.m. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are possible.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
"Everyone has gone so over and above," said Debb Kapp, as she briefed volunteers and pointed passing Jeeps to staging destinations Saturday morning.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A 12-year-old boy from Dempseytown who lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday was a rallying point for the community.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
The Taste of Talent committee will confer this weekend over how to proceed since Franklin's popular summer event was canceled for a second straight week Wednesday due to storms.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
STRATTANVILLE - Even before World War II ended in 1945, the people of Strattanville erected a monument to those who served in that conflict.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Extensive renovations at Hasson Heights Elementary School in Oil City and the Oil City high school and middle school have begun.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A memorial ruck walk honoring a Marine from Franklin was held Friday morning in the city to raise awareness for veteran suicide and help fund support groups.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
More than 200 children in Venango County are currently dependent on foster care services. Many of them move from place to place, waiting to return home or find a new home.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Artwork lines the walls of the Graffiti Gallery in Oil City. A stunning 3 by 4 foot oil on canvas portrait smiles from across the room.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, died June 1, 2021.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Kyle Andres is enjoying going to school, even during summer break.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
KENNERDELL - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home at 755 North Kent Road in Kennerdell on Friday morning.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Local farmers markets are open around the area after last year's shutdowns, and business looks good across the board, say vendors and organizers.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
For 88 years, Rocky Grove's annual fireman's fair has been held in the village, according to Alicia Cook.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
The sounds of music and the smell of barbecue filled the humid air and brought plenty of festival goers to Bandstand Park in Franklin this weekend for the Franklin Blues and BBQ festival despite on-and-off bouts of rain all weekend.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Jeep enthusiasts have an opportunity to go off-road for a good cause next month.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
A year ago, people wondered when things would be normal. For Venango County businesses, that time seems to be drawing near.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Combined Flag Day services were held Monday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
- By SYDNEY HERDLE Contributing writer
The hundreds of archers who descended on Two Mile Run County Park this weekend wrapped up competition in the second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization (IBO) National Triple Crown Championship on Saturday and Sunday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Now that school is out and the hot weather is here, local pools and parks are welcoming summer with open arms and open gates.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
A brother's challenge and a retiree schedule have led an Oil City man to go fishing every day for more than a year.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
After five years of planning, a new Venango County recycling center will open next month at the former Crawford Area Transportation Authority location near Venango Regional Airport.
PIAA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Elizabeth Forward 15, Franklin 0, 5 innings
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
"The Final Ride" for Franklin High School seniors on Tuesday was an event to remember that revived camaraderie among the class of 2021.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City's Hasson Park will mark its 125th anniversary with a big celebration Saturday.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult for the region's nonprofits for about the past 14 months.
