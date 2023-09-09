Sunday morning will mark the end of an era in the long history of the Catholic Church in Oil City as the landmark St. Stephen Church on the South Side will celebrate its final regular weekend Mass.

After Sunday, St. Joseph Church across town will be the last Catholic church in Oil City where weekend Masses will be held.

That’s a far cry from just six and a half years ago at the beginning of 2017 when the five Catholic parishes that had dotted Oil City’s landscape since the mid to late 1800s and into the early 1900s all still hosted weekend Masses.

The decision to shift the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass from St. Stephen to St. Joseph after Sept. 10 was announced less than two weeks ago during Masses on Aug. 27.

The three weekend Masses in Oil City — 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 and 9:45 a.m. Sunday — will all be at St. Joseph starting the weekend of Sept. 16-17.

The Rev. John Miller, pastor of the Oil City Catholic Community, said weekday Masses, funerals, weddings and baptisms can still be celebrated at St. Stephen.

Miller told the newspaper there could be occasions that will be determined when weekday Masses will be scheduled at St. Stephen.

And he added that St. Stephen will be open similar to how St. Venantius in Rouseville is still open, though it is seldom used.

Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico formally announced in July that the final appeal of his December 2019 decree to merge St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish was rejected by the Vatican’s highest court for a second time.

A group of St. Stephen Church members had repeatedly appealed the decree, starting in February 2020.

The appeal was denied by the Signatura, the highest court of the Vatican, in October 2021, then it was rejected again by the Signatura this March, prompting Persico’s July announcement.

St. Stephen operated as a mission church while the long appeal process played out, meaning that weekend and Holy Day Masses could continue to be celebrated there.

Discussions about the future of Oil City’s two longtime Catholic parishes began in earnest during 2018. Then in late 2019, an ad-hoc committee of 10 lay people from St. Stephen and St. Joseph recommended that St. Stephen be merged into St. Joseph at the beginning of 2020.

Miller then made a request to the Erie Diocese to support the merger.

Persico, after consultation with the diocese’s priest council, agreed to Miller’s request and then issued his decree merging the parishes, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Costs of needed repairs to St. Stephen and the shrinking Catholic population in Oil City were cited at the time as the reasons why the ad hoc committee felt the merger was necessary.

Long histories here

St. Joseph was established on Oil City’s North Side in 1864, when the oil boom was enticing many people to the area.

The original parish church was replaced with the current Pearl Avenue church building that was dedicated in June 1894.

Shortly thereafter, in 1898, the St. Joseph parish was divided, and St. Stephen was built on the city’s South Side.

In 1907, the current St. Stephen Church on State Street that has stood for 116 years was built and dedicated.

Meanwhile, three other smaller parishes — Our Lady Help of Christians in Siverly, Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary in Oil City’s Polish neighborhood on the North Side, and St. Venantius in Rouseville — were built in the late 1800s or early 1900s to serve those busy, tight-knit parts of town.

Those three churches also thrived for decades, but the declining numbers of Catholics in Oil City and a decrease in clergy over the years led to decisions by the Erie Diocese in September 2016 to merge those three parishes as secondary churches into either St. Stephen or St. Joseph.

As a result, those three churches lost their status as parish churches and celebrated their final weekend Masses in February 2017.

St. Joseph and St. Stephen were combined at that time as partnered parishes under the direction of one pastor.

Miller had been announced as that pastor in January 2017 after the St. Stephen and St. Joseph pastors at that time were assigned to new positions.

The diocese issued decrees in 2016 explaining the need for the changes in Oil City.

The decrees stated that “the entire Oil City area has seen significant demographic changes, in which decades of growth and prosperity were followed by decades of population decline and economic challenges.”

The decrees went on to say that “the current population of Oil City itself is less than half of what it was in 1930, when all the city’s parishes were flourishing. This decline in the overall population, coupled with an ever-growing secularism and aging population, has resulted in the fact that every parish in the Oil City area has seen a considerable decline in membership.”

“The long-term sustainability of five separate parishes in the area is no longer feasible, or even possible,” the decrees concluded.

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today due to the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper offices are closed.

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 44, Corry 7; Hickory 63, Franklin 14; Central Clarion 57, Port Allegany 6; Union/A-C Valley 24, Keystone 13; Redbank Valley 35, Karns City 6; Grove City 62, Northwestern 7; Lakeview 58, Saegertown 19; Sharpsville 71, Titusville 48

Aqua Pennsylvania announced it has received approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection to lift the "do not consume" order for Venango Water Co. customers.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS SOCCER: Franklin 0, Grove City 0 SCHOLASTIC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Franklin 3, Keystone 0; Commodore Perry 3, Oil City 0; Bethel Christian 3, Christian Life Academy 0

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

The dedication ceremony for the Coach Pat Patterson sports complex at Oil City High School and a 22 push-up salute for "Coach Pat" was held Friday at the high school before the Oilers' season-opening football game.

SCHOLASTIC FOOTBALL: Oil City 76, Warren 0; Titusville 34, Franklin 16; Central Clarion 49, Brookville 27; Coudersport 36, Keystone 0; Cameron County 20, Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley 19; Redbank Valley 71, Smethport 7; Avonworth 35, Grove City 14; Lakeview 40, Seneca 25; Saegertown 26, Map…

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Though the weather brought some rain later, it didn't rain on the Franklin Black Knights' parade Wednesday morning during band practice at the high school football field.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

A building on Oil City's South Side that has housed auto-related operations for nearly a century was sold recently and will be refurbished as a site for auctions.

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Oil City's BridgeFest celebration starts tonight, and anyone who joins the crowds gathering this evening and walking around town will see Kathy Bailey's fingerprints everywhere — from the activity on the Center Street Bridge, the murals around the city and the businesses with spiffy facades.

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

With Reno's water dilemma nearly 4 weeks old, about 100 frustrated residents turned out Monday evening to a town hall meeting at the Reno social hall that became heated once they began to air their grievances.

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

As the Venango County Fair entered its closing weekend, the Kiwanis Bowl arena was a busy bustle of equine activity on Friday morning, and the Scrubgrass Grange was just as busy as ever feeding folks at its Corner Cafe.

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

After about 25 years of operation in the area, the FedEx Ship Center station in Sugarcreek will close operations on Nov. 3.

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Amid the sounds of animals lowing, whinnying and bleating and the mouthwatering smells of fair food experienced by generations, the Venango County Fair celebrated its history Wednesday with the unveiling of a historical interpretive panel on the origins of the fair and of the Venango County …

The Genesis Drum and Bugle Corps of Austin, Texas, spent Friday evening through Tuesday morning at Oil City High School as guests of the Oil City School District, the Oiler Marching Band and band director Dan Cartwright.

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After an incoming severe thunderstorm hastened last week's proceedings at Taste of Talent, the final regular concert during Wednesday night's pleasant weather proceeded at a more relaxed pace.