Sunday morning will mark the end of an era in the long history of the Catholic Church in Oil City as the landmark St. Stephen Church on the South Side will celebrate its final regular weekend Mass.
After Sunday, St. Joseph Church across town will be the last Catholic church in Oil City where weekend Masses will be held.
That’s a far cry from just six and a half years ago at the beginning of 2017 when the five Catholic parishes that had dotted Oil City’s landscape since the mid to late 1800s and into the early 1900s all still hosted weekend Masses.
The decision to shift the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass from St. Stephen to St. Joseph after Sept. 10 was announced less than two weeks ago during Masses on Aug. 27.
The three weekend Masses in Oil City — 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 and 9:45 a.m. Sunday — will all be at St. Joseph starting the weekend of Sept. 16-17.
The Rev. John Miller, pastor of the Oil City Catholic Community, said weekday Masses, funerals, weddings and baptisms can still be celebrated at St. Stephen.
Miller told the newspaper there could be occasions that will be determined when weekday Masses will be scheduled at St. Stephen.
And he added that St. Stephen will be open similar to how St. Venantius in Rouseville is still open, though it is seldom used.
Erie Catholic Diocese Bishop Lawrence Persico formally announced in July that the final appeal of his December 2019 decree to merge St. Stephen Parish into St. Joseph Parish was rejected by the Vatican’s highest court for a second time.
A group of St. Stephen Church members had repeatedly appealed the decree, starting in February 2020.
The appeal was denied by the Signatura, the highest court of the Vatican, in October 2021, then it was rejected again by the Signatura this March, prompting Persico’s July announcement.
St. Stephen operated as a mission church while the long appeal process played out, meaning that weekend and Holy Day Masses could continue to be celebrated there.
Discussions about the future of Oil City’s two longtime Catholic parishes began in earnest during 2018. Then in late 2019, an ad-hoc committee of 10 lay people from St. Stephen and St. Joseph recommended that St. Stephen be merged into St. Joseph at the beginning of 2020.
Miller then made a request to the Erie Diocese to support the merger.
Persico, after consultation with the diocese’s priest council, agreed to Miller’s request and then issued his decree merging the parishes, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
Costs of needed repairs to St. Stephen and the shrinking Catholic population in Oil City were cited at the time as the reasons why the ad hoc committee felt the merger was necessary.
Long histories here
St. Joseph was established on Oil City’s North Side in 1864, when the oil boom was enticing many people to the area.
The original parish church was replaced with the current Pearl Avenue church building that was dedicated in June 1894.
Shortly thereafter, in 1898, the St. Joseph parish was divided, and St. Stephen was built on the city’s South Side.
In 1907, the current St. Stephen Church on State Street that has stood for 116 years was built and dedicated.
Meanwhile, three other smaller parishes — Our Lady Help of Christians in Siverly, Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary in Oil City’s Polish neighborhood on the North Side, and St. Venantius in Rouseville — were built in the late 1800s or early 1900s to serve those busy, tight-knit parts of town.
Those three churches also thrived for decades, but the declining numbers of Catholics in Oil City and a decrease in clergy over the years led to decisions by the Erie Diocese in September 2016 to merge those three parishes as secondary churches into either St. Stephen or St. Joseph.
As a result, those three churches lost their status as parish churches and celebrated their final weekend Masses in February 2017.
St. Joseph and St. Stephen were combined at that time as partnered parishes under the direction of one pastor.
Miller had been announced as that pastor in January 2017 after the St. Stephen and St. Joseph pastors at that time were assigned to new positions.
The diocese issued decrees in 2016 explaining the need for the changes in Oil City.
The decrees stated that “the entire Oil City area has seen significant demographic changes, in which decades of growth and prosperity were followed by decades of population decline and economic challenges.”
The decrees went on to say that “the current population of Oil City itself is less than half of what it was in 1930, when all the city’s parishes were flourishing. This decline in the overall population, coupled with an ever-growing secularism and aging population, has resulted in the fact that every parish in the Oil City area has seen a considerable decline in membership.”
“The long-term sustainability of five separate parishes in the area is no longer feasible, or even possible,” the decrees concluded.