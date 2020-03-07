WEST SUNBURY - After coming up just three points short of claiming the District 9 Class 2A title, Keystone's girls basketball team was looking to continue its postseason push against Cambridge Springs in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Friday night at Moniteau High School.
Coach Josh Almes' Panthers wasted little time in asserting themselves versus the Blue Devils as they erased an early 3-2 deficit behind a 16-2 run to close the first quarter and they never looked back in recording a 69-44 victory.
"We tried to anticipate what they were going to throw at us offensively and we thought if we can just get that early lead, then we can start mixing up defenses. We thought we could send a shockwave through them and just keep the lead," Almes said. "Things were falling for us offensively and the girls had their eyes up all night on both ends of the floor, so we were able to build a big lead and just rode it to the victory."
The Panthers will now face Bishop McCort in the second round on Tuesday night at a site and time to be determined.
The two main keys for the Panthers' success was the tenacity of the defense and the play of Emily Lauer on offense.
Keystone's defense was huge in the first half as it held Cambridge Springs to five points in the first quarter and 14 total in the first half while also forcing 15 turnovers.
"We just played good old Keystone basketball," Almes said of his team's defensive effort. "We just tried to get the kids to anticipate plays, make good decisions and stay out of foul trouble. That's what got us here and that's the plan moving forward - to let the defense go to work for us."
Lauer was also a big facotr in the first half for the Panthers as she tallied 12 points in the first quarter and 10 more in the second as they built a 32-14 advantge by halftime. She finished with a career-high 35 points.
"That is a typical Emily performance. That is the expectation we have for that girl," Almes said. "She was the heart and sould of our team tonight. She allowed everyone else to step it up and she just made a lot of dynamic plays. We see it every night at practice, so it was nice to see her lead us to victory."
While the Panthers trailed 3-2 early in the first quarter, Keystone's 16-2 run was fueled by 10 points from Lauer, including a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays, five points from Natalie Bowser and a free throw from Maddie Dunlap.
After the Blue Devils began the second quarter with a 9-6 run to get within 10 points at 24-14, Keystone responded by scoring the final eight points of the frame as Lauer connected on 6-of-6 free throws and Bowser added a layup to put the Panthers up by 18 points at the half.
Cambridge Springs opened the third quarter with a bucket from Ashton Hoover, but Lauer followed with a putback and a steal and layup for a 20-point lead. Lauer's teammates then joined in on the fun as Jozee Weaver netted five points, Dunlap scored four and Danae Hurrelbrink had two before Lauer added three more points, including a jumper that swished through the net before the third-period buzzer sounded to give Keystone a 50-22 advantage.
Keystone let up on the gas a bit in the fourth quarter as the Blkue Devils won the period with a 22-19 edge. Lauer led the Panthers with six points in the quarter, Bowser netted five, Weaver and Dunlap each had three while Jessica Servey added one.
Mackenzie Yanc did most of her damage in rhe final period as she scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the frame while Jordyn Wheeler tallied eight of her 10 also in the fourth.
Bowser also scored in double figures for the Panthers with 13 points while Weaver chipped in with 10 points and Dunlap had eight.
"We just need to keep playing hard, keep rebounding the ball and looking for outlet passes, " Almes said. "We just need to do all the little things we've been preaching all season that got us to this point. Hopefully, that means we can run with anybody in the tournament."