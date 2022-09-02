Two doctors from Brookville-based Laurel Eye Clinic were part of a team that performed more than 450 surgeries during a recent week-long mission project in Mexico.

Dr. Andrew Batchelet and Dr. Andrew McLaughlin traveled to Montemorelos, Mexico, with the group ChOSEN (Christian Ophthalmic Surgery Expedition Network).

Batchelet and McLaughlin worked with 18 other volunteers from across the U.S. The team partnered with the ophthalmology department at the Hospital La Carlota at the University of Montemorelos to perform cataract surgery and retina surgery.

A total of 454 surgeries were performed by the team.

This was Batchelet’s first mission trip with ChOSEN.

“It was a great honor to be able to improve the vision of many patients in Montemorelos,” Batchelet said. “I was very moved by the experience and plan on returning as soon as possible.”

McLaughlin, who has participated in multiple projects in the past, said, “It is a privilege to be able to return to the Hospital La Carlota and serve these patients. Most of the patients we treated this week were blind due to their eye condition. The surgeries we were able to offer these patients will make a profound improvement on their quality of life.”

ChOSEN, according to its website, seeks to cultivate relationships in impoverished communities and build medical capacity for those in need of sight restoration.

The organization has established, well-equipped facilities in fixed locations for ophthalmic surgery and works side by side with local communities and government.

CHOSEN also provides education and training to the local healthcare providers who work alongside them.

Historically, ChOSEN has focused its eye surgery projects in southern and northern Mexico.

In 2020, ChOSEN began construction of the ChOSEN Ophthalmic Surgical Center in Chinandega, Nicaragua. This 14,000-square-foot facility will prove to be a flagship site of operations for many years to come.

McLaughlin is scheduled to participate in the first ChOSEN surgical project in Nicaragua later this fall.

Being a leader in ophthalmology has been, and will continue to be, a focus at Laurel Eye Clinic, both here in the U.S. and abroad, according to a press release from the business, which also has area offices in Seneca, New Bethlehem and Grove City.

“Recent trips by our surgeons is clear evidence that educating and giving back to regions in need is extremely important to the culture here at Laurel Eye Clinic,” the press release said.

More information about ChOSEN can be found at the website www.choseneyemission.com.

