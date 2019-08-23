Convicted killer Richard Kennedy was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday afternoon in a quiet Venango County courtroom.
Kennedy, 30, of Vandergrift, was found guilty in April of the October 2017 murder of Tausha Baker, 25, of Franklin.
Accomplice Amanda Cypher testified during Kennedy's trial that Kennedy attacked Baker at a New Street home, then took her to Waterworks Road where he stabbed her repeatedly, bludgeoned her in the head with a large rock and set her on fire.
Kennedy remained emotionless Thursday as his sentence was handed down by President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh. He stood still with his attorney, Robert Kinnear, at his side, and he never once looked at Baker's family and friends who assembled in the front row of the courtroom.
Kennedy chose not to make a statement before his sentencing.
"Mr. Kennedy, this is not a time for screaming or yelling ... this is a time for you to come to grips with what you have done," said Lobaugh. "That being said this is certainly not about you, this is about Tausha Baker."
Lobaugh continued to explain to Kennedy that he had come to his decision by looking at several factors, including Kennedy's criminal history, education and inmate evaluation from his time incarcerated in the Venango County jail.
He told Kennedy his actions during the trial and his decision not to make a statement at sentencing showed that Kennedy had "no emotion" and that he had not yet taken responsibility for Baker's murder.
"These are the facts, Mr. Kennedy, that you committed this grisly, cruel, callous crime without any thought of mercy," Lobaugh said.
Lobaugh told Kennedy that even though he had erased Baker's existence, he did not succeed in erasing her memory.
"You did your best to obliterate Tausha's body by bashing, smashing, burning and stabbing, but it is clear to me that by all the things you've done you have not extinguished her memory," Lobaugh said as he gestured to those assembled in support of Baker.
Lobaugh said Baker's family has repeatedly asked Kennedy why. He said he heard during the trial that Baker repeatedly asked Kennedy why. Lobaugh repeated the word "why" several times into the silence of the courtroom.
"In the absence of explanation, we're left with senseless cruelty and one man's inhumanity to another human being," said Lobaugh. "(Baker) had pain and more pain and torment and finally death, which didn't end the acts, as I said earlier, no face, no case."
Lobaugh then paused and each family member in the first row leaned forward in anticipation of Lobaugh's sentence.
Pre-sentence statements
Baker's grandmother, Sharon Thornton, and mother, Evelyn Lawrence, addressed Kennedy before the sentence.
Thornton read through the chain of events that October night on New Street, pausing after every act to tell Kennedy, "you could've stopped then."
"You will meet your maker and he will send you down to the pits of hell," she finished.
The court then heard testimony from Lawrence, who joined via a video call.
"I'll be reading from my heart," Lawrence said when District Attorney Shawn White asked if she had a prepared statement.
Lawrence told Kennedy he had destroyed her family by murdering Baker.
"It has been 22 months of pure hell," Lawrence said through tears.
Lawrence said she had agreed to take the capital murder charge off the table for Kennedy so the trial could move forward more quickly, but she noted that even though it will be two years in October since the murder took place, "it feels like it was yesterday."
"I'm lost. I don't know if anything is ever going to be the same," Lawrence said.
Lawrence told Kennedy, who never looked over to where her image was broadcast on a television to his left, that she knows in her heart that there is a God who will judge Kennedy for his crimes.
"I'm begging you for justice for Tausha, she deserves that much," Lawrence pleaded to Lobaugh.
Lawrence ended her statement with one final plea.
"There will never be enough justice, but please, make sure (Kennedy) never gets out, make sure there's no parole," Lawrence said.
Kennedy was sentenced to the terms of life without parole in a state prison for his convictions of first- and second-degree murder. Those sentences will run concurrently.
For his conviction on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of instruments of crime, possession of a prohibited weapon and abuse of a corpse, Kennedy will serve an additional 70 to 168 months that would be added to the end of his life sentence.
Cypher, 34, Kennedy's former girlfriend and accused accomplice, accepted a plea deal and testified for the prosecution during Kennedy's trial. She pleaded guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
Cypher was sentenced to time served in June for her role in Baker's death and subsequently placed in the Butler County jail for a prior parole violation. She was released from the Butler jail Monday.
Cypher testified that she helped Kennedy kidnap Baker and dispose of her body because Cypher was afraid of Kennedy, having been beaten by him days prior to the incident.