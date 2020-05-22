List of CHS Senior Awards winners

Good Citizenship Award: Michael Gunn and Alex Finch

American Legion Scholastic Award: Hunter Redfield and Mackenzie Wenmoth

U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award: Saige Slater

U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award: Trevor Gladin and Emily Duncan

U.S. Marines Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence: Rachel Bell

The Ronald Reagan Student Leader Award: Kaylie Bruce

Electralloy Grand Prize Winner: Matthew McQuaide

Electralloy Runner-up: Brandon Hutchinson

Shippensburg University Board of Governor's Scholarship: Madison Cornelius

Thiel College Scholarship: Abigail Joseph

Duqsuene University Bayer School Scholarship: Chloe Rapp

Odd Fellows Home of Western Pennsylvania - Work: Aaron Kellerman

Clarion University Academic Scholarship: Blake Hart

KSAC Scholarship Boy: Daniel Fisher

KSAC Scholarship Girl: Madison Cornelius

Edgar Allen Memorial Scholarship: Emily Duncan and Daniel Fisher

Scott Sharp Memorial Scholarship: Jillian Plummer

Don Hall Memorial Award: Madison Cornelius

Byron A. Johnston Memorial/Outstanding Female: Madison Cornelius

Charles Evanoff Memorial/Outstanding Male Athlete: Matthew McQuaide

Eric Meade Memorial Award Outstanding in Baseball: Trevor Gladin

William McCullough Memorial Award: Matthew McQuaide

Outstanding Student in Spanish: Madison Cornelius

Outstanding Student in Language Arts: Jenna Seigworth

Outstanding Female Student in Physical Education: Megan Hadden

Outstanding Male Student in Physical Education: Brandon Hutchinson

Outstanding Student in Art: Daniel Fisher and Michael Gunn

Outstanding Student in Choral Music: Trevor Gladin

Outstanding Student in Science: Emily Duncan

Bauch Lomb Award: Jenna Seigworth

Outstanding Student in Instrumental Music: Rachel Bell

Outstanding Student in Jazz Band: Abigail Joseph

Outstanding Student in Social Studies: Scott Sharp and Jillian Plummer

Outstanding Student in Mathematics: Jenna Seigworth

National Honor Society Members: Elizabeth Adams, Rachel Bell, Kaylie Bruce, Madison Cornelius, Emily Duncan, Alex Finch, Daniel Fisher, Brandon Hutchinson, Jillian Plummer, Austin Seigworth, Jenna Seigworth, Mackenzie Wenmoth, Mikayla Wenmoth

Class Officers: President Elizabeth Adams, Vice President Saige Slater, Secretary Jenna Seigworth, Treasurer Michael Gunn

Presidential Education Achievement: Megan Hadden, Kyle Heigley, Keely Littlefield, Ty Mason, Terry Miller, Micah Moon, Johnathan Nuhfer, Kylee Prenatt, Wyatt Rowe, Austin Seigworth, Saige Slater, Bradyn Vonada, Bupe Watson

Presidential Education Excellence: Elizabeth Adams, Rachel Bell, Madison Cornelius, Abigail Detrich, Emily Duncan, Isiah Earp, Daniel Fisher, Trevor Gladin, Michael Gunn, Blake Hart, Garret Hogue, Kristen Hogue, Brandon Hutchison, Abigail Joseph, Matthew McQuaide, Cassidy Miller, Emilee Miller, River Perry, Jillian Plummer, Chloe Rapp, Hunter Redfield, Kyleigh Schleifer, Jenna Seigworth

Perfect Attendance: Brandon Hutchinson, Jillian Plummer, Austin Seigworth

Military Recognition Award Army: Haley Brand

Military Recognition Award Air Force: Alexander Fike

Military Recognition Award Navy: Trey Wright

Military Recognition Award National Guard: Daniel Wry

Honors: Cara Andres, Katheryne Birchard, Haley Brand, Alyssandra Carter, Jeremiah Chambers, Abigail Detrich, Isiah Earp, Joseph Gunn, Megan Hadden, Blake Hart, Garret Hogue, Logan Johnson, Andrew Jordan, Keely Littlefield, Chelsea McKissick, Matthew McQuaide, Anna Moore, Abigail Pedley, Kyleigh Schleifer, Richard Schneider, Saige Slater, Adam Smerkar, Christopher Smith, Jacob Umstead, Bradyn Vonada, Daniel Wry

High Honors: Elizabeth Adams, Rachel Bell, Kaylie Bruce, Madison Buchanan, Madison Cornelius, Emily Duncan, Alex Finch, Daniel Fisher, Trevor Gladin, Michael Gunn, Abigail Hanna, Kristen Hogue, Brandon Hutchinson, Abigail Joseph, Cassidy Miller, Emilee Miller, River Perry, Jillian Plummer, Chloe Rapp, Hunter Redfield, Austin Seigworth, Jenna Seigworth, Mackenzie Wenmoth, Mikayla Wenmoth

Salutatorian: Jenna Seigworth

Valedictorian: Madison Cornelius

