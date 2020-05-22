List of CHS Senior Awards winners

Good Citizenship Award: Michael Gunn and Alex Finch
American Legion Scholastic Award: Hunter Redfield and Mackenzie Wenmoth
U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award: Saige Slater
U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award: Trevor Gladin and Emily Duncan
U.S. Marines Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence: Rachel Bell
The Ronald Reagan Student Leader Award: Kaylie Bruce
Electralloy Grand Prize Winner: Matthew McQuaide
Electralloy Runner-up: Brandon Hutchinson
Shippensburg University Board of Governor's Scholarship: Madison Cornelius
Thiel College Scholarship: Abigail Joseph
Duqsuene University Bayer School Scholarship: Chloe Rapp
Odd Fellows Home of Western Pennsylvania - Work: Aaron Kellerman
Clarion University Academic Scholarship: Blake Hart
KSAC Scholarship Boy: Daniel Fisher
KSAC Scholarship Girl: Madison Cornelius
Edgar Allen Memorial Scholarship: Emily Duncan and Daniel Fisher
Scott Sharp Memorial Scholarship: Jillian Plummer
Don Hall Memorial Award: Madison Cornelius
Byron A. Johnston Memorial/Outstanding Female: Madison Cornelius
Charles Evanoff Memorial/Outstanding Male Athlete: Matthew McQuaide
Eric Meade Memorial Award Outstanding in Baseball: Trevor Gladin
William McCullough Memorial Award: Matthew McQuaide
Outstanding Student in Spanish: Madison Cornelius
Outstanding Student in Language Arts: Jenna Seigworth
Outstanding Female Student in Physical Education: Megan Hadden
Outstanding Male Student in Physical Education: Brandon Hutchinson
Outstanding Student in Art: Daniel Fisher and Michael Gunn
Outstanding Student in Choral Music: Trevor Gladin
Outstanding Student in Science: Emily Duncan
Bauch Lomb Award: Jenna Seigworth
Outstanding Student in Instrumental Music: Rachel Bell
Outstanding Student in Jazz Band: Abigail Joseph
Outstanding Student in Social Studies: Scott Sharp and Jillian Plummer
Outstanding Student in Mathematics: Jenna Seigworth
National Honor Society Members: Elizabeth Adams, Rachel Bell, Kaylie Bruce, Madison Cornelius, Emily Duncan, Alex Finch, Daniel Fisher, Brandon Hutchinson, Jillian Plummer, Austin Seigworth, Jenna Seigworth, Mackenzie Wenmoth, Mikayla Wenmoth
Class Officers: President Elizabeth Adams, Vice President Saige Slater, Secretary Jenna Seigworth, Treasurer Michael Gunn
Presidential Education Achievement: Megan Hadden, Kyle Heigley, Keely Littlefield, Ty Mason, Terry Miller, Micah Moon, Johnathan Nuhfer, Kylee Prenatt, Wyatt Rowe, Austin Seigworth, Saige Slater, Bradyn Vonada, Bupe Watson
Presidential Education Excellence: Elizabeth Adams, Rachel Bell, Madison Cornelius, Abigail Detrich, Emily Duncan, Isiah Earp, Daniel Fisher, Trevor Gladin, Michael Gunn, Blake Hart, Garret Hogue, Kristen Hogue, Brandon Hutchison, Abigail Joseph, Matthew McQuaide, Cassidy Miller, Emilee Miller, River Perry, Jillian Plummer, Chloe Rapp, Hunter Redfield, Kyleigh Schleifer, Jenna Seigworth
Perfect Attendance: Brandon Hutchinson, Jillian Plummer, Austin Seigworth
Military Recognition Award Army: Haley Brand
Military Recognition Award Air Force: Alexander Fike
Military Recognition Award Navy: Trey Wright
Military Recognition Award National Guard: Daniel Wry
Honors: Cara Andres, Katheryne Birchard, Haley Brand, Alyssandra Carter, Jeremiah Chambers, Abigail Detrich, Isiah Earp, Joseph Gunn, Megan Hadden, Blake Hart, Garret Hogue, Logan Johnson, Andrew Jordan, Keely Littlefield, Chelsea McKissick, Matthew McQuaide, Anna Moore, Abigail Pedley, Kyleigh Schleifer, Richard Schneider, Saige Slater, Adam Smerkar, Christopher Smith, Jacob Umstead, Bradyn Vonada, Daniel Wry
High Honors: Elizabeth Adams, Rachel Bell, Kaylie Bruce, Madison Buchanan, Madison Cornelius, Emily Duncan, Alex Finch, Daniel Fisher, Trevor Gladin, Michael Gunn, Abigail Hanna, Kristen Hogue, Brandon Hutchinson, Abigail Joseph, Cassidy Miller, Emilee Miller, River Perry, Jillian Plummer, Chloe Rapp, Hunter Redfield, Austin Seigworth, Jenna Seigworth, Mackenzie Wenmoth, Mikayla Wenmoth
Salutatorian: Jenna Seigworth
Valedictorian: Madison Cornelius