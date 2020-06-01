HARRISBURG — For the second consecutive day, the state Department of Health on Monday reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Venango, Clarion or Forest counties.
The state reported 356 new cases and now has 72,282 total cases — 70,278 confirmed and 2,004 probable — with 5,463 among health care workers.
The additional statewide cases reported Monday is a decrease of 155 from the number of new cases reported Sunday.
It marks the first time since March 25, when 276 new cases were reported, that fewer than 400 cases were announced. At that time, the state had only been counting confirmed cases in its total number of cases.
It also marks the 22nd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases and 26th in the past 30.
The state reported no new deaths in the tri-county area. Across the state, there were 12 new deaths reported Monday, which is six fewer than the number of new deaths reported Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 5,567.
No new cases were reported from the tri-county area's nursing or personal care facilities. Statewide, there were 59 cases reported Monday, which is a decrease of 51 from the number of cases reported Sunday.
According to the state, there are now 15,545 resident cases and 2,663 cases among employees, for a total of 18,208 at 608 distinct facilities in 44 counties.
Cases included in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, the state reported, are those of fewer than five residents or in-patients and fewer than five employees that have been reported from Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion. Other cases have been reported from Armstrong, Mercer, Butler and Erie counties.
The statewide total deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, the state said, is 3,557, which includes deaths in Butler, Erie and Armstrong counties.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 67%.
The state said if a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of an individual's first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
The state provides neither a total number of patients who have recovered nor a county-by-county breakdown of the number of patients who have recovered.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,331. Statewide, there are 389,431 people who have tested negative.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 1,017 total tests through Saturday, including 726 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 32 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, there are no COVID-19 in-patients at Clarion Hospital.