After more than 1,000 straight days, Oakland Township resident Tony Sobina, 68, is still on the water every day as he is continuing his long fly fishing streak.
Sobina, who started heading out every day on April 13, 2020, just a few weeks after the pandemic took hold, told the newspaper in 2021 that his brother, Chris, had asked him, “What do you mean you’re retired and don’t go fishing every day?”
Sobina hit his 1,000th straight day on Jan. 6, so today will mark 1,043 days.
Depending on how nice the weather is, Sobina will sometimes spend a few hours out on the creek, like he did Wednesday on day 1,040 when the temperature climbed to about 70.
He fishes for a little less time, sometimes under an hour, on the colder days.
Sobina mostly stays in Venango County to do his fly fishing, but he has sometimes found himself in New York, Erie and other places.
On Wednesday, his first stop for fishing was at Red Bridge on Sugar Creek near Valley Grove Elementary School.
Whenever he reaches a milestone number, such as 365 days or 1,000 days, Sobina likes to try to invite brother Chris or one of his friends out to fish with him, but it doesn’t always work out.
But Sobina said there doesn’t need to be a special occasion for him and his brother or friends to fish together. Sometimes he’ll make plans to fish with Chris or his buddies for a random day of the week.
Sobina, who exclusively fly fishes, keeps a calendar with him every day to track what day he’s on, where he fished, how many fish he caught and how warm or cold it was.
Although he’s not sure what his record of caught fish in one day is during his streak, Sobina said he remembers he went out to fish one day and a Grove City man had told Sobina to “give it a try” because he had caught 25 fish before Sobina arrived.
“I remember that day because I ended up catching 65 fish,” Sobina said.
He’ll even go fishing in colder weather for a little bit, including during winter blasts like the one that took over the area right before Christmas on Dec. 23 last year.
That day, Sobina went down in a dip by Upper Two Mile Run by the Coon and Fox Club because it was out of the way of the wind and close to where he lives.
As for his love of fly fishing, Sobina says he has “always had it.” He said there’s an “allure to (fly fishing) because there wasn’t much on it” when he was growing up.
“If you wanted to learn about fly fishing, you had to read up on it or had to hope you knew someone who knew how to fly fish,” Sobina said.
Sobina began fishing with his late father, Tony Sobina Sr., when he was about six.
Growing up, he used to fish with his buddies Bill Snyder and Gary Hollingsworth of Oil City.
Sobina said one of his biggest influences in fly fishing is Franklin resident Nick Bell, who is also a former USA Fly Fishing team member.
“He (Bell) has helped me a lot,” Sobina said.
He added that after meeting Bell, Sobina’s fish catch rate went up. Bell had a lot of techniques that helped with Sobina’s catch number.
Sobina says he was “enamored” with outdoor magazines such as Field & Stream, Outdoor Life and Sports Afield.
He doesn’t have a certain number of consecutive days he would like to reach, but he said he’s continuing the streak for other people now.
Every time Sobina sees a buddy out and about, they ask him, “Are you still going,” referring to his streak.
“I don’t want to disappoint them by telling them I stopped the streak,” he said.