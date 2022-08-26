HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26

Oilers drill Dragons
Oilers drill Dragons

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.

Local high school football scores 8-26-22

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.

Update: No injuries in Franklin accident

According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.

Coming Wednesday: Pepro tour

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.