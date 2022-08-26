Local high school football scores 8-26-22

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Oil City 58, Warren 24; Keystone 33, Coudersport 16; Redbank Valley 53, Smethport 8; Eisenhower 41, Cochranton 0; Avonworth 27, Grove City 7; Central Clarion 42, Brookville 7; Union/A-C Valley 27, Cameron County 14; Seneca 40, Lakeview 13; Maplewood 34, Saegertown 26
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
It’s not every day a small town like Titusville is filmed for the small screen.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
-
WARREN — Friday night featured the unveiling of Warren’s newly installed turf at War Memorial Stadium, and Oil City’s football team didn’t wait long to break it in, churning up 416 yards on the ground en route to a 58-24 dismantling of the Dragons in the season and Region 4 opener for both squads.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Franklin Preservation is hosting an event Saturday at the former Old Lutheran Church in Franklin to raise funds for the organization’s ongoing restoration of the historic church.
- By LUKA KRNETA News editor
-
Although traffic delays in Oil City continued Tuesday morning as a result of construction in the downtown area, the situation had improved compared with the delays that both motorists and police encountered Monday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Rows of colorful classic cars lined the grass at Morrison Park on Saturday evening, and Bluegrass music and the aroma of grilled food filled the air.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
About 20 people enjoyed an afternoon in Franklin on Friday as they gathered in Riverfront Park at the mouth of French Creek for the annual Greenways awards ceremony.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City residents who met unusual circumstances in their lives, as well as soldiers and businessmen, are among those being remembered this year in the Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
A Franklin native has traveled a long way to achieve his biggest dreams in the acting world.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Anyone who has been to the Cranberry Mall over the past few months has probably noticed the increase of empty spaces.
Cranberry Mall has lost more tenants in recent weeks and is once again listed for sale.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Crews will soon be demolishing a structure at 40 Pearl Ave. on Oil City’s North Side that at one time housed one of the first public schools in Oil City built in the early oil boom days right after the Civil War.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
TITUSVILLE — After years of wanting to honor its military veterans, Titusville now has dozens of banners displayed along Main and Spring streets that recognize them for service to their country.
According to Venango County 911, no one was injured this morning in a traffic accident at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Franklin police said two vehicles were involved.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A new competition has brought a little extra bling to the Venango County Fair this week.
BEAVER TWP. — Clarion state police have released information concerning Monday’s incident near Knox that involved gunfire and had Route 338 closed for several hours.
- Updated
According to Clarion state police, the closed portion of Route 338 in Knox has reopened as of 10:50 a.m.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Hundreds of pairs of hands slapped together, signs rose in the air and supportive screams filled Franklin’s Bandstand Park after first-year competitor Kaleb Beichner, 17, of Shippenville, was declared the 13th annual Taste of Talent winner.
- Updated
Franklin state police said a Rouseville man was fatally shot by a trooper after the man pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers outside his Rouseville home on Saturday morning.
Eighty-plus-degrees and the sun beating down didn’t wilt the enthusiasm of the Oil City Oiler Marching Band on Friday as it concluded its five-day band camp.
- By ASHLEY BARLETTA Clarion News writer
-
ASHLAND TWP. — Timothy Thompson takes what other people discard, turns it into cash and then uses that cash to help others.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
MARIENVILLE — The transformation of Marienville Park to Marienville Area Community Garden was celebrated Monday with a ceremony, during which state officials also were present.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
Misti Clark had just put together a to-do list of chores, left it on the counter, and stepped out of her kitchen when a huge, storm-damaged oak tree fell in Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township a week ago Sunday, smashing through her and her neighbor’s trailers, killing her neighbor.
Michael J. Dutko, 67, of Stoneboro, died July 1, 2022.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
HAWTHORN — It’s often said the more things change, the more they stay the same. That applies to the Clarion County Fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Ezra “EZ” Brooks loves hot dogs. In fact, he loves hot dogs so much he is making E-Z Dogs his first business.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity visited the Pepro operation on Colbert Avenue in Oil City on Tuesday during a tour through the state.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity made a stop at Pepro in Oil City on Tuesday as part of her tour through the state.
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
-
Oil City fire chief Derek Long says many drivers need to have a better understanding about what to do when they see an emergency vehicle.
- Updated
According to the Penelec website, power is gradually being restored to areas that lost power today as a result of storms.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
More people are enjoying the products at the Oil City farmers market since it changed its hours at the beginning of July, according to organizers.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro brought his campaign for governor to Oil City on Tuesday, and the Democrat told voters they “have the power” to shape Pennsylvania’s future with their vote in an election year when “all is on the line.”
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The woods were cool and green and the breeze was pleasant as groups of Jeeps snaked their way along designated trails in Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The second day of Discovery Days Camp at Drake Well was held Thursday, and nine youngsters learned a thing or two about the history of oil.
- From staff reports
-
A 44-year reunion concert by former local band Double Play will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Franklin VFW.
- By MARK OLIVER City editor
-
An Oil City business that has operated here since 1878 and spans four generations of one family has been turned over to a longtime employee who says he feels like “part of the family.”
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
COOKSBURG — Pittsburgh-area residents Dave and Mary Beth Doyle enjoy Cook Forest State Park, and like many grandparents they wanted their granddaughter Mandy Smith to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do. However, that had been a problem because their granddaughter has been blind since birth.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
If walls could talk, what a story they could tell at an old house that was once a tavern in Irwin Township in the early 19th century.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Have you ever wanted to check out the glories of the Milky Way and the Big Dipper through a telescope? How about through a 30-inch Dobsonian telescope that is bigger than you are?
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Clark’s Donuts — a staple of the Venango County region for 85 years — has changed ownership.
