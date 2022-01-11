Local high school sports scores 1-11-22

Boys Basketball: Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45; Oil City 61, Fort LeBoeuf 47; Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18; Redbank Valley 64, Venango Catholic 21; Union 50, Moniteau 40; Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47; Karns City 43, Clarion 31; Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59
Old Man Winter might be a bit sleepy this season, but he woke up Friday with a flurry of snow to remind us it’s really January, and a new year.
Boys basketball: Union 52, North Clarion 50; Clarion 84, A-C Valley 35; Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31; Franklin 60, Grove City 30; Karns City 44, Moniteau 37; Venango Catholic 56, Forest Area 22
Scholastic Swimming: (Boys) Franklin 92, Grove City 58; Oil City 100, Slippery Rock 52; (Girls) Franklin 82, Grove City 81; Slippery Rock 104, Oil City 66
Scores from January 5, 2022
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County is starting a new year with a new sheriff for the first time in 12 years.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 81, Hickory 69; Oil City 60, Conneaut Area 32; Rocky Grove 63, Commodore Perry 20; Grove City 54, Sharon 33; Cochranton 47, Maplewood 20
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
History was made Monday as Marie Veon was sworn as the first female judge in Venango County history during ceremonies at the county courthouse.
Boys basketball: Karns City 47, A-C Valley 32 Punxsutawney 55, Keystone 40
Arlene L. Holzschuh, 79, of Titusville, died Dec. 2, 2021.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. Happy New Year!
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Contributing writer
-
Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.
Girls Basketball: Moniteau 43, Mercer 29; Cochranton 50, Oil City 30
Girls Basketball: Franklin 51, Cranberry 28; Union 42, Rocky Grove 25; Karns City 52, Oil City 36; North Clarion 55, Clarion 23; Clarion-Limestone 49, Reynolds 41; A-C Valley 29, Meadville 26; Harbor Creek 50, Keystone 21; Lakeview 44, North East 35; Grove City 50, Eden Christian 48
- By STACEY GROSS Contributing writer
-
This is the first story of a three-part series examining the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe.
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania had been installing historical markers for more than a century when the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 brought a fresh round of questions from the public about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides — and the l…
A special three-part series — "Fire Departments' Dilemmas" — by Stacey Gross examines the obstacles that both volunteer and paid fire departments, along with the municipalities they serve, face while trying to keep communities safe. Look for it in the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said because of the winter weather, a speed limit restriction of 45 mph for commercial vehicles is in place in the right lane only of Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between exit 73: Route 949, Corsica, to exit 173: Route 64, Lamar in Clin…
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation honored a Venango County maintenance employee for going above and beyond to provide service to two people stranded on the side of the road in Warren County.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. Merry Christmas!
Girls Basketball: North East 52, Cochranton 42; Lakeview 57, Hickory 33
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
On Dec. 10, people across the country watched in horror as a tornado ripped through western Kentucky, destroying homes, lives and livelihoods.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — Joan Kriebel makes tiny sleighs, and the sale of those sleighs has generated money to help needy veterans in Clarion County.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 54, Cranberry 13; Clarion 48, Venango Catholic 32; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 25; North Clarion 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 15; West Middlesex 58, Grove City 29
Girls Basketball: Maplewood 52, Franklin 31; Wilmington 35; Oil City 15; Redbank Valley 52, Karns City 45
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Thirty-six years ago, a little girl from Franklin gave up her beloved blanket to keep baby Jesus warm.
Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 45, Cochranton 42 Girls basketball: Franklin 66, Titusville 9; Union City 50, Rocky Grove 20; Union 46, Cranberry 13; Venango Catholic 51, Youngsville 32; Brockway 48, Moniteau 34; Cochranton 49, Girard 45; Grove City 47, Mercer 32
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Cool temperatures and a steady rain did not deter about 150 people from attending the Wreaths Across America commemoration on Saturday at Clarion Cemetery.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
On Jan. 4, for the first time in almost 40 years, Rex Munsee will not be carrying a badge. When Sheriff-elect Shawn Zerfoss is sworn in, Munsee will be a civilian.
Boys Basketball: Redbank Valley 62, Clarion-Limestone 42; Grove City 51, Slippery Rock 47, OT; Meadville 64, Oil City 62, OT; Rocky Grove 62, Jamestown 50; Karns City 56, Cranberry 19; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 68, Venango Catholic 30; Keystone 47, Moniteau 44; Clarion 63, Union 60
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Tomorrow’s entrepreneurs visited today’s businesses on Thursday, as four eAcademy students toured various downtown Franklin businesses to learn firsthand how to manage a business.
Boys Basketball: Allegheny-Clarion Valley 64, Cambridge Springs 51
- From staff reports
-
Once upon a time, they sat under a live Christmas tree waiting for young boys and girls. They were things like pickup trucks and dump trucks, dolls and dollhouses, to name a few.
Girls Basketball: Union 49, Venango Catholic 23
Boys Basketball: Franklin 68, Oil City 36; Rocky Grove 67, Cranberry 29; Keystone 54, Cochranton 39; DuBois 51, Clarion 36; Karns City 64, Portersville Christian 30; North East 67, A-C Valley 52; Saegertown 52, North Clarion 40; Brookville 56, Union 34; Redbank Valley 58, Jamestown 44; Gener…
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The goat that ran loose in Franklin a few months ago is living his best life at Sugarcreek Sanctuary and giving back to the community.
A walk through Bethlehem opened Friday evening at the Evangelistic Tabernacle in Cooperstown.
- By JOE HENDERSON Staff writer
-
Entering the season with big expectations, Franklin’s boys basketball team opened its season by facing off with one of its biggest rivals in Oil City on Friday in the nightcap of the Franklin Elks Tipoff Tournament.
- By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor
-
HERSHEY — All you can ask for is a chance.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Brutal rain and winds on Monday afternoon brought Franklin’s record-breaking community Christmas tree to the ground on Monday afternoon, but by early evening the city had a new tree.
