SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING: Commodore Perry 44, Franklin 15; Cochranton 33, Maplewood 24
BOYS BASKETBALL: North Clarion 71, Cranberry 64; Keystone 62, Venango Catholic 31; Redbank Valley 65, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 56; Karns City 90, Forest Area 17
GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Clarion 53, Cranberry 18; Karns City 54, Forest Area 23; Redbank Valley 75, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8; Keystone 41, Clarion 28
BOYS BASKETBALL: Lakeview 73, Venango Catholic 31; Keystone 48, A-C Valley 40; C-L 61, Johnsonburg 36; Karns City 50, DuBois 48; CLA 42, Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 20
The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maplewood 46, Franklin 24; Cranberry 38, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 12; North Clarion 55, Clarion-Limestone 24; Moniteau 54, Clarion 25; Keystone 50, Union 39; Redbank Valley 77, Forest Area 16
Clarion state police said they have located Kira Shaffer, a 16-year-old Shippenville girl, and that she was found safe.
Oil City’s Ethen Knox was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Player of the Year in Class 3A for his outstanding season on the gridiron as PFN recently released their all-state squads.
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING: (Boys) Franklin 96, Sharon 70; Oil City 94, Farrell 0; (Girls) Franklin 85, Sharon 79; Oil City 115, Farrell 14
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING: Cranberry 42, Clarion 21; Franklin 45, Cochranton 27
After two decades of service with Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin and Meadville, community service officer Michelle McGee will begin her retirement Friday.
Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58; Cranberry 62, Forest Area 10; Clarion 38, Karns City 31; Clarion-Limestone 63, A-C Valley 36; Keystone 69, North Clarion 50; Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40
CLARION — There’s a change of the guard coming at the Clarion County Veterans Administration office as longtime director Judy Zerbe is stepping down Jan. 12 after 27 years of service.
Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, died Dec. 2, 2022.
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.
Venango County physician David McCandless is closing out more than a century-old family legacy of medical practice in Venango County, as well as bringing his 45-year career to a close.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion-Limestone 45, Crawford Christian Academy 22; Mercer 37, Moniteau 32 (OT)
Oil City standouts Ethen Knox and Cam Crocker, along with Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley, were honored Thursday by being named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Teams.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Rocky Grove 38; Fairview 53, Franklin 51; Cameron County 45, Clarion 44; Clarion-Limestone 88, Reynolds 54; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Lakeview 37; North Clarion 77, Forest Area 6; Cranberry 66, Venango Catholic 30
Initial grants totaling $1,000 have been awarded by a group formed to promote journalism education in Venango County.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oil City 40, Cranberry 37; Harbor Creek 39, Franklin 15; Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27; Meadville 31, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14; North Clarion 44, Kane 18; Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 39; Laurel 47, Grove City 31; Cochranton 44, Girard 21; Redbank Valley 80, Rockwood 24
Residents across the area woke up Friday to the predicted blast of cold, wind and snow that ushered in Christmas weekend.
Eight minutes on average — that’s the time it takes for the local Veterans Entombment and Testimonial Service (V.E.T.S) Honor Guard to do its part sending U.S. veterans to rest.
Boys basketball: Franklin 53, Farrell 42; Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37; Moniteau 46, Clarion 44; A-C Valley 46, Sheffield 41; Clarion-Limestone 43, Johnsonburg 40; Union 81, Titusville 51; Grove City 53, Reynolds 21
James Ruby, a longtime teacher and later headmaster at Venango Christian High School whose tenure spanned almost all of the school’s first quarter century, was certainly one of a kind.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS SWIMMING: Oil City 96, Grove City 72; Franklin 128, Farrell 0
CLARION — Nearly 2,000 memorial wreaths were distributed Saturday in 16 Clarion County cemeteries, but to Navy veteran Dave Cyphert, none of the Wreaths Across America mattered as much as the one sent to Tylersburg Cemetery that honored Cyphert’s friend Rick Weaver.
No one was injured in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Skate Capital roller skating rink in Seneca at about 6:44 p.m. Saturday, according to Venango County 911.
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Keystone 45, Cranberry 29, Redbank Valley 36, Moniteau 34, Karns City 59, Clarion-Limestone 24, Union 49, A-C Valley 32, Clarion 41, Forest Area 15, Victory Christian 33, CLA 25
Callaghan’s Pharmacy, a central storefront on the main street of Franklin for nearly 60 years, has closed its pharmacy and is preparing to close the rest of the business in the coming days.
The following school districts have canceled school today, Dec. 15:
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign is in full swing at several locations in Venango County.
Cranberry School Board members and school district administrators met Monday with representatives of the Wexford-based McClure Company to discuss a bevy of building upgrades for the district’s elementary and high schools and how to prioritize the plans.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 59, Meadville 53; Grove City 53, Oil City 39; Moniteau 59, Cranberry 27; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 76, North Clarion 67; Karns City 47, Redbank Valley 42; Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 34; Union 79, Forest Area 13, Christian Life Academy 63, Venango Catholic 45
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Clarion 58, Rocky Grove 50; Venango Catholic 49, Grove City Christian Academy 42; Ridgway 48, Clarion-Limestone 44
Oil City High School choral members brought some Christmas cheer to Oil City Area School District elementary schools on Friday.
The Spirit of Giving has returned this year, but this time at a new location.
CLARION — Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh issued a news release in which he said there is no “suspected criminal” cause in the death of a 14-year-old girl.