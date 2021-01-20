Local high school sports scores 1-20-21

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32
WRESTLING: Maplewood 37, Cochranton 30
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 54, Warren 43; Kennedy Catholic 72, Rocky Grove 31; Fairview 71, Franklin 49; Cochranton 53, Union City 46
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 18 additional local cases of COVID-19 were reported.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 37 new cases of COVID-19 and four new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.
Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.
Oil City police and fire departments worked to pull a woman from the Allegheny River near the Wye Bridge this morning.
The New York Times newspaper has a regular weekend feature called "What You Get" that applies to homes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 141 cases in Forest County.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area for the second consecutive day.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Oil City School Board members, in a complete reversal of a decision made earlier this week, decided at a special meeting today that students will remain in a remote learning model until Tuesday, Jan. 19.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 208 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced eight new virus-related deaths and 75 additional cases were reported from the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 62 cases of COVID-19.
A new year led to another reopening of area YMCAs on Monday as state mandated COVID-19-related closures were lifted.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society has published a 440-page hardback book that is the culmination of work that had been on the drawing board since the organization was founded a decade ago.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
HARRISBURG-The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 108 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.
HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health over Thursday and Friday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 124 cases of COVID-19.
The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!
