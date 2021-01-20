BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 53, Redbank Valley 47; Moniteau 61, Venango Catholic 44; Keystone 60, Clarion-Limestone 54, OT; Clarion 62, Union 28; West Middlesex 35, Lakeview 32

WRESTLING: Maplewood 37, Cochranton 30

Local high school sports scores 1-20-21

Tri-county virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Fiber line damaged
Fiber line damaged

  • From staff reports

An exploratory excavation by National Fuel in Oil City's North Side business district has resulted in the loss of internet and telephone services for much of the South Side.

Woman pulled from river
Woman pulled from river

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An Oil City woman was treated for hypothermia after she was rescued Thursday morning from the Allegheny River in Oil City.

Rockets swim past Knights
Rockets swim past Knights

Alaina Brown collected four wins for the Franklin girls and Nathan Pfennigwerth notched two wins for the boys, but it wasn't enough as the Knights opened their swim season with a sweep at the hands of visiting Titusville on Thursday. The Rockets' boys won, 99-66, and the girls, 90-76, in the…

Trump impeached in historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

Tri-county reports 132 new virus cases

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Saturday announced 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Forest County.

Tri-county area reports 51 cases; new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango and Clarion counties each.

Area reports 52 new cases; 2 new deaths

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as two new virus-related deaths from Venango County.

Biden calls on mob to 'pull back,' urges restoring decency

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “just simple decency” as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election in which Biden won the White House.

Happy to be back
Happy to be back

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A new year led to another reopening of area YMCAs on Monday as state mandated COVID-19-related closures were lifted.

Tri-county area reports 162 new cases over weekend

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 162 cases of COVID-19 and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.

Fire and ice
Fire and ice

  • From staff reports

Oil City residents braved the cold Thursday to celebrate the new year with the city's First Night festivities.

No newspaper today
No newspaper today

The Derrick and The News-Herald will not be published today. In addition, the newspaper offices will be closed. Happy New Year!