BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbank Valley 50, Cranberry 33; Karns City 51, Keystone 42, OT
WRESTLING: Franklin 31, Maplewood 30; Cambridge Springs 30, Cochranton 21
The following school districts have closed for today, Jan. 25.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 78, Corry 50; Oil City 69, Conneaut Area 32; Farrell 74, Rocky Grove 36; Cambridge Springs 66, Cochranton 47; Grove City 58, Greenville 50
BOYS SWIMMING: Oil City 106, Sharon 59; Franklin 104, Titusville 64
A-C Valley schools are operating on a two-hour delay today.
A water main burst under Seneca Street in Oil City late Friday afternoon, turning a portion of the street into a torrent and snarling traffic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moniteau 40, North Clarion 25; Redbank Valley 54, Clarion 17; Keystone 48, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 18; Clarion-Limestone 58, Forest Area 26; Karns City 46, Union 17; Christian Life Academy 31, Tidioute Charter 19
BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbank Valley 44, Clarion 38; Keystone 71, A-C Valley 50; Moniteau 64, North Clarion 47; Karns City 59, Union 28; C-L 87, Forest Area 7
The memory care unit at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation will receive a very special gift today — a handmade life-like doll designed by local artist Destiny Ralph.
There was some activity Wednesday in downtown Clarion as work was continuing at Dan Smith’s Candies and Gifts on Main Street.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Clarion 51, Karns City 47; Clarion 46, Cranberry 29; Keystone 55, Forest Area 26; Moniteau 54, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 13
BOYS BASKETBALL: Franklin 68, Warren 62; Oil City 63, Titusville 49; Rocky Grove 61, Youngsville 49; Clarion 74, Cranberry 47; Moniteau 63, A-C Valley 56; Karns City 65, North Clarion 48; Redbank Valley 57, Union 42; Keystone 56, Forest Area 11; Cochranton 60, Eisenhower 56; Grove City 39, H…
Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps brought 21 volunteers together Monday to renovate the future Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service building in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day of Service activities.
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING: Redbank Valley 38, Franklin 36
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 42, Commodore Perry 9
Amanda Davis, a Home Service nurse from Greenville, drives thousands of miles every year throughout Venango, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Crawford counties helping families facing medical challenges
BOYS BASKETBALL: Cranberry 68, Union 55; CLA 38, Erie Bethel 32
The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down.
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING: Commodore Perry 44, Franklin 15; Cochranton 33, Maplewood 24
Franklin Preservation will be brightening January with some post-holiday winter cheer Saturday evening with the group’s Divine Intervention Party at the historic home at 1 Park Way in Miller Park in Franklin.
The Movies at Cranberry is closing its complex at the Cranberry Mall after Sunday’s showings.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: North Clarion 53, Cranberry 18; Karns City 54, Forest Area 23; Redbank Valley 75, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8; Keystone 41, Clarion 28
BOYS BASKETBALL: Lakeview 73, Venango Catholic 31; Keystone 48, A-C Valley 40; C-L 61, Johnsonburg 36; Karns City 50, DuBois 48; CLA 42, Slippery Rock Homeschoolers 20
The Oil City Elks lodge has made a donation of $4,000 that will help Venango County veterans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maplewood 46, Franklin 24; Cranberry 38, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 12; North Clarion 55, Clarion-Limestone 24; Moniteau 54, Clarion 25; Keystone 50, Union 39; Redbank Valley 77, Forest Area 16
Clarion state police said they have located Kira Shaffer, a 16-year-old Shippenville girl, and that she was found safe.
Oil City’s Ethen Knox was named the 2022 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Player of the Year in Class 3A for his outstanding season on the gridiron as PFN recently released their all-state squads.
SCHOLASTIC SWIMMING: (Boys) Franklin 96, Sharon 70; Oil City 94, Farrell 0; (Girls) Franklin 85, Sharon 79; Oil City 115, Farrell 14
SCHOLASTIC WRESTLING: Cranberry 42, Clarion 21; Franklin 45, Cochranton 27
After two decades of service with Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin and Meadville, community service officer Michelle McGee will begin her retirement Friday.
Boys basketball: Rocky Grove 75, Sharpsville 58; Cranberry 62, Forest Area 10; Clarion 38, Karns City 31; Clarion-Limestone 63, A-C Valley 36; Keystone 69, North Clarion 50; Saegertown 70, Cochranton 40
CLARION — There’s a change of the guard coming at the Clarion County Veterans Administration office as longtime director Judy Zerbe is stepping down Jan. 12 after 27 years of service.
Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, died Dec. 2, 2022.
The theaters at the Movies at Cranberry have been a stable fixture of the Cranberry Mall for years, but now the complex is in imminent danger of closing due to factors such as the pandemic, lease expiration and significantly fewer patrons.
Venango County physician David McCandless is closing out more than a century-old family legacy of medical practice in Venango County, as well as bringing his 45-year career to a close.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Clarion-Limestone 45, Crawford Christian Academy 22; Mercer 37, Moniteau 32 (OT)
Oil City standouts Ethen Knox and Cam Crocker, along with Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley, were honored Thursday by being named to the 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Teams.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS BASKETBALL: Oil City 60, Rocky Grove 38; Fairview 53, Franklin 51; Cameron County 45, Clarion 44; Clarion-Limestone 88, Reynolds 54; Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Lakeview 37; North Clarion 77, Forest Area 6; Cranberry 66, Venango Catholic 30
Initial grants totaling $1,000 have been awarded by a group formed to promote journalism education in Venango County.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Oil City 40, Cranberry 37; Harbor Creek 39, Franklin 15; Jamestown 42, Rocky Grove 27; Meadville 31, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 14; North Clarion 44, Kane 18; Sharpsville 49, Lakeview 39; Laurel 47, Grove City 31; Cochranton 44, Girard 21; Redbank Valley 80, Rockwood 24